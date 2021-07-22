 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   "derp" ?   (news4jax.com) divider line
39
    More: Florida, Jacksonville, Florida, design firm, Main Street Bridge, Hart Bridge, Jacksonville Maritime Museum, Acosta Bridge, future of the former home of the Jacksonville Landing, Jacksonville Riverwalk  
1465 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2021 at 6:48 PM



39 Comments     (+0 »)
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another day, another dumb project for Downtown Jax. Riverwalk, The Landing, the monorail, this park plan, The Jags, etc...
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lex?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Straight up jaxing
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It does look like derp. Nice find, subby.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF? Thanks fark.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um...yep. Says 'derp'.
Hmm....O.K.
You keep being you Florida.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: Another day, another dumb project for Downtown Jax. Riverwalk, The Landing, the monorail, this park plan, The Jags, etc...


It's not downtown, but I have fond memories of oyster and wing nights at the Regency Mall CJ's.
 
bitchqueen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well-played, artist person.  Well-played
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once seen, cannot be unseen.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Lex?


You rang?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put it near the airport.
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 425x239]


Forking shirtballs.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Lex?


Lax
 
overthinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First thing I saw.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what?  At least they aren't trying to 'honor' the farking Civil War.  Baby steps people, this is progress.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PluckYew: You know what?  At least they aren't trying to 'honor' the farking Civil War.  Baby steps people, this is progress.


Not so fast...it does say derp.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: PluckYew: You know what?  At least they aren't trying to 'honor' the farking Civil War.  Baby steps people, this is progress.

Not so fast...it does say derp.


Well...I can't argue with that.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
go 'way.....jaxing
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I mean, he wasn't the worst character in Mortal Kombat, but I don't think he deserves a sculpture made of him.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Even if it didn't say derp I have serious doubts that it'll look that shiny and clean for more than a week.

What is going to stop that from corroding into a massive eyesore or getting covered in crud?

Gonna hire a full time crew to keep it buffed up?
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Even if it didn't say derp I have serious doubts that it'll look that shiny and clean for more than a week.

What is going to stop that from corroding into a massive eyesore or getting covered in crud?

Gonna hire a full time crew to keep it buffed up?


How much maintenance is performed on The Bean in Chicago?

It's not near salt water but Lake Michigan is right there.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PluckYew: You know what?  At least they aren't trying to 'honor' the farking Civil War.  Baby steps people, this is progress.


Is Andrew Jackson all that much better? I mean, he is largely responsible for Texas joining the US and some crimes cannot be forgiven.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: PluckYew: You know what?  At least they aren't trying to 'honor' the farking Civil War.  Baby steps people, this is progress.

Is Andrew Jackson all that much better? I mean, he is largely responsible for Texas joining the US and some crimes cannot be forgiven.


Rename it then, I don't care.  Jackson was a racist sh*tbag. Call it all Atlantic Beach or Neptune Beach.  Are those still Jacksonville suburbs?

It's been almost 30 years since I've been there. Go Navy!
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abox: PluckYew: You know what?  At least they aren't trying to 'honor' the farking Civil War.  Baby steps people, this is progress.

Not so fast...it does say derp.


How are your armpits since the pepper spray deal?
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Afro Wonderwagon: [Fark user image 425x585]


Fun fact: the actor who played Johnny Cage in the first MK movie from the Jacksonville area (Atlantic Beach).
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cultured: [Fark user image 299x168]


And yet they couldn't film his "vacation" here in Jax. I know...production cost & all that, but I am sure they could have found one or 10 abandon motel's to use for that scene & destroy without anyone batting an eye.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Afro Wonderwagon: [Fark user image 425x585]

Fun fact: the actor who played Johnny Cage in the first MK movie from the Jacksonville area (Atlantic Beach).


What's fun about that?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was expecting something different.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Finally, truth in advertising.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dbrunker: I was expecting something different.

[Fark user image 480x640]


That's about what I expect the derp to end up looking like but with more pigeon crap on it.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: isamudyson: Afro Wonderwagon: [Fark user image 425x585]

Fun fact: the actor who played Johnny Cage in the first MK movie from the Jacksonville area (Atlantic Beach).

What's fun about that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

