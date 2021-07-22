 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Before you can go bungee jumping, you first need a bungee   (foxnews.com) divider line
35
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

734 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2021 at 8:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well that's horrible.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not any one you would want for a lawyer
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if at some point as the ground got closer, if she wondered "shouldn't I be springing back by now?"
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you ever hook someone up to a bungee cord if it wasn't fastened at the other end?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Why would you ever hook someone up to a bungee cord if it wasn't fastened at the other end?


The cord was hooked to her friend, she only had the harness on.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

forgifs.comView Full Size
 
Dbearup
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Why would you ever hook someone up to a bungee cord if it wasn't fastened at the other end?


One end of the bungee cord wasfastened to the bridge. The problem is, the other end was fastened to her boyfriend's harness. When the operators told him to jump she thought they were talking to her....
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ouch! I think I'll keep my feet on the ground, thank you very much.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
death for those who cut in line !...one down.
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Wonder if at some point as the ground got closer, if she wondered "shouldn't I be springing back by now?"


It's mentioned that she may have had a heart attack before she hit the ground. 

Man that's sad.
Someone's carelessness on that platform is responsible for the young woman's death.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well maybe at least her check bounced
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: Russ1642: Why would you ever hook someone up to a bungee cord if it wasn't fastened at the other end?

The cord was hooked to her friend, she only had the harness on.


Seriously? She jumped and wasn't even hooked to the bungee at her end? That's not a safety instruction you should even have to explain. That's simple suicide.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOW you tell me.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

philodough: It's mentioned that she may have had a heart attack before she hit the ground.


Yeah, sure, she had just enough time to recognize that she was going to hit the ground and it was a heart attack that killed her in, what, about 0.2 second?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

philodough: It's mentioned that she may have had a heart attack before she hit the ground.


At this point they might as well put COVID-19 on the death certificate.
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon subby, what's the worst that could happen??

Oh
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's awful.

It's not the fall that kills you. It's the sudden stop.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: philodough: It's mentioned that she may have had a heart attack before she hit the ground.

At this point they might as well put COVID-19 on the death certificate.


No one said the heart attack was fatal. Ffs.Such difficulties. Wow.
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Guzman has since chalked up the tragedy"...
These things write themselves...
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: philodough: It's mentioned that she may have had a heart attack before she hit the ground.

Yeah, sure, she had just enough time to recognize that she was going to hit the ground and it was a heart attack that killed her in, what, about 0.2 second?


3.19 sec, assuming 50 meters.  If this guy's page is right.

https://www.angio.net/personal/climb/​s​peed

She would have had a heart attack either way, and been bungeeing for long enough to not be able to save her.  My opinion, not a doctor.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The mayor said it happened because she got confused.  Fark you, fark you a million times Mr. Small Time Nowhere Mayor of Touristmill. That a first time jumper was even in a position to misunderstand means the procedures of your local cash cow suck, suck beyond comprehension. The saddest thing about this is that there is nothing to be learned from it, except maybe avoid these little two-bit operations.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Along with her injuries inflicted during the free fall, the young daredevil may have suffered from a heart attack


WTFF Fox News? That's what you call a 5 year old who does skateboard tricks, not a cutesy term for a woman who just DIED.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Russ1642: talkertopc: Russ1642: Why would you ever hook someone up to a bungee cord if it wasn't fastened at the other end?

The cord was hooked to her friend, she only had the harness on.

Seriously? She jumped and wasn't even hooked to the bungee at her end? That's not a safety instruction you should even have to explain. That's simple suicide.


I get your point, but I do wonder if either 1) alcohol was possibly involved, blunting her judgement, or 2) she was anxious about making the jump, which also might have affected her judgement.

A few months ago, I was at a stop light and someone hit me from behind, not really hard but enough to startle and piss me off. I went to turn into a nearby supermarket parking lot (hoping the person who hit me would follow, so we could look at any damage) and I was so rattled I turned into the opposite lane's left turn lane, instead of the turn into the parking lot. If there had been someone in that lane, I might have hit them.

Anxiety can make you do stupid things.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Why would you ever hook someone up to a bungee cord if it wasn't fastened at the other end?


I love how they're rushing to blame her though. They hooked her up with the bungee unconnected, then they signalled her boyfriend right next to her to jump and "she got confused" and thought it was for her.

They farked up, they should disband their business in disgrace.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ok she only had the harness on. Still they shouldn't let ppl anywhere NEAR where they can jump until they are fulled hooked up.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
the young lawyer leaped off the bridge without an attached safety cord

Liberty and self-determination are bedrock principles of the glorious republic of Fredonia.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: Ok she only had the harness on. Still they shouldn't let ppl anywhere NEAR where they can jump until they are fulled hooked up.


Exactly. Being at height, people should always be tied off or be behind a barrier/gate until everything is ready to go.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Why would you ever hook someone up to a bungee cord if it wasn't fastened at the other end?


When on the jump platform, why wasn't she hooked to a safety tether until such point that she was firmly connected to the bungee cord?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: Russ1642: Why would you ever hook someone up to a bungee cord if it wasn't fastened at the other end?

I love how they're rushing to blame her though. They hooked her up with the bungee unconnected, then they signalled her boyfriend right next to her to jump and "she got confused" and thought it was for her.

They farked up, they should disband their business in disgrace.


No. Farking. Way. She was only wearing a harness. If she wasn't connected to the bungee cord and jumped that's entirely on her. They don't have a responsibility to prevent that level of distilled and purified stupidity. When they give an order to jump it's safe to assume they mean the person WITH THE BUNGEE CORD ATTACHED. It's so beyond stupid I didn't even consider it when I read the article and assumed the other end of the bungee wasn't attached. It's victim blaming for sure. Sometimes they earn it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Russ1642: Why would you ever hook someone up to a bungee cord if it wasn't fastened at the other end?

When on the jump platform, why wasn't she hooked to a safety tether until such point that she was firmly connected to the bungee cord?


There must be video. Too bad Liveleak is no longer.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Russ1642: There must be video


In America there would probably be multiple video angles that the company films to sell you as a souvenir package included with the jump, or afterward as an add-on purchase. It would be in 240fps slo-mo that captures the jump and fall all the way to the SPLAT at the bottom.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Christian Bale: Russ1642: Why would you ever hook someone up to a bungee cord if it wasn't fastened at the other end?

I love how they're rushing to blame her though. They hooked her up with the bungee unconnected, then they signalled her boyfriend right next to her to jump and "she got confused" and thought it was for her.

They farked up, they should disband their business in disgrace.

No. Farking. Way. She was only wearing a harness. If she wasn't connected to the bungee cord and jumped that's entirely on her. They don't have a responsibility to prevent that level of distilled and purified stupidity. When they give an order to jump it's safe to assume they mean the person WITH THE BUNGEE CORD ATTACHED. It's so beyond stupid I didn't even consider it when I read the article and assumed the other end of the bungee wasn't attached. It's victim blaming for sure. Sometimes they earn it.


You're right.  Anyone going bungee jumping for the first time has a clear understanding of everything involved and has no anxiety that can cause confusion, and when they see a green light to jump they clearly understand what is attached to what, and can even see behind them to thoroughly understand the situation

/asshole
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Russ1642: There must be video

In America there would probably be multiple video angles that the company films to sell you as a souvenir package included with the jump, or afterward as an add-on purchase. It would be in 240fps slo-mo that captures the jump and fall all the way to the SPLAT at the bottom.


I can picture it now. Person holding camera turns away and doesn't catch everything. Meanwhile there's a screaming woman in the background the entire time.
 
stevecore
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stuffy: Wonder if at some point as the ground got closer, if she wondered "shouldn't I be springing back by now?"


That's probably where the heart attack came from, but 164 feet isn't far enough for that to even kill you before impact sadly
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why would she be standing on the edge where you jump from without being attached? Seems like their processes is flawed. Make sure they're harnessed and hooked to the bungee BEFORE putting them on the jump platform.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.