 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Dippin Dots are exploding with flavor. Wait... We are getting updated information: Dipping Dots are exploding   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Paducah, Kentucky, Kentucky Dippin' Dots factory, Dippin' Dots, injured people, liquid nitrogen, ice cream, place Wednesday, Ice cream  
•       •       •

438 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2021 at 4:50 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone seen Sean Spicer?
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't think I've ever had Dippin Dots ...
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good headline even though I liked my submission better because I used the word Paducah in it.
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anyone got a gif of that Swordfish scene?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dippin Dots are the most disappointing snack food
Kentucky is a most disappointing state
Put them together and what do you get?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HawgWild: I don't think I've ever had Dippin Dots ...


I've seen a machine at a movie theater before. I stayed clear of it. Maybe Sean Spicer was right after all...this is not the future of ice cream
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HawgWild: I don't think I've ever had Dippin Dots ...


The future of ice cream, they said. After you've had Dippin Dots once, ice cream will never be the same again, they said.

Verdict: they're OK.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This hilarious post game interview from this year's college world series playoffs remains relevant:

Stephen Schoch, Dippin' Dots, and Kenny Powers!
Youtube K27JezuYD08
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Factory explosions of the future!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HawgWild: I don't think I've ever had Dippin Dots ...


Good to know...
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HawgWild: I don't think I've ever had Dippin Dots ...


They are pretty good.  If you see someone handing out free samples, definitely get one.  If you need to spend your own money, then pass because they aren't worth the money.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.