 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Scottish locals baffled as tights, pants and sex toy left on rail station bench, wonder if Aqualung had kinky company the night before   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Weird, The Sun, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, News Corporation, News International, New York Post, News Group Newspapers  
•       •       •

367 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2021 at 9:39 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crikey.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a witch, got wet, case closed
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or somebody got disintegrated.


I'm not saying it was aliens...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's not Scottish, it's CRAP!
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was random junk left by different people.
Then some prankster thought a dildo would "tie everything together".
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, it wasn't Vegas but somebody had a pretty good time anyway.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I love how they blur the dildo, then show the "uncensored" version like an inch later.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's not an active railway line, subs. It's the old Deeside line that was a victim of Doctor Beeching's rail cuts in the '60s. There are still platforms where the stations used to be, though.

House I grew up in had it between my back garden and the Duthie Park back in the '80s. Since then, it's been paved and I have been known to take my dogs for walks there many moons ago, but it's part of a national cycle network and I have met twat cyclists there who are too concerned about how riding their ten speed is a great way to stay in shape to have any consideration for anyone else using the path, so I tend to avoid it.

The actual FUBAR news link TFA cites doesn't specify exactly where it happened, either.

/I mean, I'm quite aware of how the proliferation of "Facebook news" can be harmful, but I do occasionally check out FUBAR news to see what actual people are doing in my area.
//Although it seems like FB is currently requiring PC users to have an account to see it; thankfully I was able to see the pics and thread on my phone.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.