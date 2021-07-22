 Skip to content
(Seven Days) Weeners "You wouldn't believe the number of penises I've seen." Difficulty: article about people who live near a disc golf course   (sevendaysvt.com) divider line
37
As one woman who lives alongside the course commented on the Center Chains Facebook page, "You wouldn't believe the number of penises I've seen."

I bet a BB gun would help with that.  Depending how close you live and how good a shot you are, you could make it very unpleasant for those pricks.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

IgG4: Cafe Threads: Kilts?

Utilikilts


Get out of my head.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"You wouldn't believe the number of penises I've seen."

- Submitters Mom
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"You wouldn't believe the number of penises I've seen."
 
Monocultured
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If disc golf gets them this hot and bothered, the UFO report probably gave them an aneurism.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why do I need to see any penises?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA: As one woman who lives alongside the course commented on the Center Chains Facebook page, "You wouldn't believe the number of penises I've seen. It's wonderful. I would just ask, if they could maybe hop around a little bit. Maybe the city could install a trampoline? I love to watch 'em flop 'em."
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"You wouldn't believe the number of penises I've seen."

Yeah youre looking for penises.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Monocultured: If disc golf gets them this hot and bothered, the UFO report probably gave them an aneurism.


And if that fails,
the "accidental doodles" the mars rover has come up with...
 
mekkab
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"You wouldn't believe the number of penises I've seen."I'm guessing... two to three, tops.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA: As one woman who lives alongside the course commented on the Center Chains Facebook page, "You wouldn't believe the number of penises I've seen. It's wonderful. I would just ask, if they could maybe hop around a little bit. Maybe the city could install a trampoline? I love to watch 'em flop 'em."


It's wonderful?

Would any gay men and Farkettes explain this one to me. I don't understand it.
 
mm11618
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I played sports through college so was in a locker room pretty for 11 years (MS - College) then joined the Marine infantry. Apparently Marines hate pants more than they hate communism. As a straight male, I have seen more naked men than anyone would ever want to. I feel sorry for women.I think it was Martina Navratilova when asked if she was still a lesbian said, "are dicks still the only other option?" Thats a paraphrase but was the sentiment.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
TFA suspiciously lacks Tie Dye.

I even saw plaid.

Wtf has become of my favorite outdoor game?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Dicks Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion other dicks. I watched C-beams C-rings glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate your mom. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain basically other dicks
 
skyotter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"You're not really here for the disc golf, are you?"
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

casual disregard: mongbiohazard: FTFA: As one woman who lives alongside the course commented on the Center Chains Facebook page, "You wouldn't believe the number of penises I've seen. It's wonderful. I would just ask, if they could maybe hop around a little bit. Maybe the city could install a trampoline? I love to watch 'em flop 'em."

It's wonderful?

Would any gay men and Farkettes explain this one to me. I don't understand it.


Turn off your safe search and search google for images of helicoptering.

/you're welcome
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As one woman who lives alongside the course commented on the Center Chains Facebook page, "You wouldn't believe the number of penises I've seen."

Quit hiding in the bushes asking to blow people looking for their disc then.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mm11618: I played sports through college so was in a locker room pretty for 11 years (MS - College) then joined the Marine infantry. Apparently Marines hate pants more than they hate communism. As a straight male, I have seen more naked men than anyone would ever want to. I feel sorry for women.I think it was Martina Navratilova when asked if she was still a lesbian said, "are dicks still the only other option?" Thats a paraphrase but was the sentiment.


You were "in a locker room pretty for 11 years"?  I think that probably goes a long way toward explaining the number of penises you've seen.  Perhaps, if you weren't so pretty.  I imagine you also have a real pretty mouth, too...
 
El Mariaski
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mm11618: I played sports through college so was in a locker room pretty for 11 years (MS - College) then joined the Marine infantry. Apparently Marines hate pants more than they hate communism. As a straight male, I have seen more naked men than anyone would ever want to. I feel sorry for women.I think it was Martina Navratilova when asked if she was still a lesbian said, "are dicks still the only other option?" Thats a paraphrase but was the sentiment.


My brother played D-1 football in the late 90s. After a game, he brought me into the locker room. I was expecting the coach's victory speech or reporters asking players questions at their locker. Instead, my brother said it best: "I bet you've never seen so much cock in your life."
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just don't look?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

casual disregard: mongbiohazard: FTFA: As one woman who lives alongside the course commented on the Center Chains Facebook page, "You wouldn't believe the number of penises I've seen. It's wonderful. I would just ask, if they could maybe hop around a little bit. Maybe the city could install a trampoline? I love to watch 'em flop 'em."

It's wonderful?

Would any gay men and Farkettes explain this one to me. I don't understand it.


Everyone needs something to laugh at now and again - and penises flapping around are always hilariously goofy looking regardless of interest or lack thereof
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's not that difficult to pee discretely. If she is seeing that many penises, then those guys are trying to be seen or she trying to see them.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

El Mariaski: mm11618: I played sports through college so was in a locker room pretty for 11 years (MS - College) then joined the Marine infantry. Apparently Marines hate pants more than they hate communism. As a straight male, I have seen more naked men than anyone would ever want to. I feel sorry for women.I think it was Martina Navratilova when asked if she was still a lesbian said, "are dicks still the only other option?" Thats a paraphrase but was the sentiment.

My brother played D-1 football in the late 90s. After a game, he brought me into the locker room. I was expecting the coach's victory speech or reporters asking players questions at their locker. Instead, my brother said it best: "I bet you've never seen so much cock in your life."


Ah, but did he win the bet?  Bury the lede why don't you?
 
skyotter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

casual disregard: mongbiohazard: FTFA: As one woman who lives alongside the course commented on the Center Chains Facebook page, "You wouldn't believe the number of penises I've seen. It's wonderful. I would just ask, if they could maybe hop around a little bit. Maybe the city could install a trampoline? I love to watch 'em flop 'em."

It's wonderful?

Would any gay men and Farkettes explain this one to me. I don't understand it.


Artistic interpretation:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Puppetr​y​_of_the_Penis (exactly as NSFW as it sounds)
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: It's not that difficult to pee discretely. If she is seeing that many penises, then those guys are trying to be seen or she trying to see them.


Probably the second one... People who need to pee in public usually make the attempt to be discreet. Unless there is a view to this lady's house that people aren't aware of when they're behind the bushes, I would say that she is searching these out.

And most of the dick moves here seem to be from the residents, there was really very little they had, mostly anecdotal, but the removing benches and the false allegations of a neo Nazi being invited are specific incidents on the record.

Reminds me of a park we have here... It's really a dog park, goes down into a gully with a nice little stream at the bottom. A few years ago, they put in a bike path. But other wise, you walk to the bottom and back up. A nice place for your dogs... Well, the people who lived in the houses directly at the top of the park decided that their houses were too nice to allow the ruffians in with their dogs, claiming that dog owners were leaving the place a mess. Bunch of NIMBY motherfarkers making shiat up.

So the city took away the off leash dog park aspect for a couple of years. Guess what happened... People have been going down there for years to shoot through a diversion culvert where the stream goes underground for 50 feet or so. They take down boogie boards, pieces of plywood, anything they can float on.

And it turns out that the dog owners have been picking up these people's broken shiat for years. They would just leave it at the bottom, and once the dog owners weren't there, the trash started piling up.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Discs out for Harambe
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well don't the rules take a few strokes off of you throw it without using your hands?

/strokes off *snert*
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meh, some people suck and sometimes these people play disc golf or any other sport/hobby activity.  I doubt the number of D-bags is higher with disc golf than any other group.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

casual disregard: mongbiohazard: FTFA: As one woman who lives alongside the course commented on the Center Chains Facebook page, "You wouldn't believe the number of penises I've seen. It's wonderful. I would just ask, if they could maybe hop around a little bit. Maybe the city could install a trampoline? I love to watch 'em flop 'em."

It's wonderful?

Would any gay men and Farkettes explain this one to me. I don't understand it.


Well, they look kinda silly if you flop 'em around, don't they? I mean, I have one and I think that looks silly.

The quote excerpt was short, and could have been interpreted as her being thirsty for seeing that D. So I thought it would be funny if she liked watching naked dudes on trampolines, like the Man Show used to end with. Instead of bewbs bouncing around it would be flailing dicks...... with Martha, the neighborhood scold, hungrily watching between the boards of a fence.
 
mekkab
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: And it turns out that the dog owners have been picking up these people's broken shiat for years.


Those of us who care start out being conscientious about our dogs poop, because you spread worms that way (and that effin' sucks).  Then you realize you're the only one cruising streets at 3 mph and the only one seeing the trash people leave.  And you have a little bag for poop, so you start picking up wrappers and maybe cans.

Then you start bringing bigger bags for trash.

This winter a Tesla lost it on some ice and smacked into some frozen snow around a tree.  Must have happened a few weeks before I got to the spot (where I ended up staying for a few months). But the tree had no damage, there were definitely broken car light pieces, and I eventually found some black styrofoam with a tesla logo on it (like for a bumper or to fill some void in the car body).  And little by little, I'd pick up bits over the weeks.  I'm sure there's some error in my CSI-skills, but now you don't find weird screws, plastic and capstans.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skyotter: casual disregard: mongbiohazard: FTFA: As one woman who lives alongside the course commented on the Center Chains Facebook page, "You wouldn't believe the number of penises I've seen. It's wonderful. I would just ask, if they could maybe hop around a little bit. Maybe the city could install a trampoline? I love to watch 'em flop 'em."

It's wonderful?

Would any gay men and Farkettes explain this one to me. I don't understand it.

Artistic interpretation:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Puppetry​_of_the_Penis (exactly as NSFW as it sounds)


"The concept was based on Morley and his youngest brother's creation of a series of party tricks involving various contortions of their genitalia."

Huh.
 
El Mariaski
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I see plenty of drinking at my local course, even at 7:30am on a Sunday, but I've never seen anybody drunk. It's probably due to either players knowing having more than 2-3 beers completely ruins your throwing, or that they're drinking Bud Light, which is scientifically impossible to get drunk off of.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Penis I See
Youtube 9X9WIX5pf5M
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I haven't seen any penises yet while walking along the local disc golf course for the past 2 years, but I've definitely smelled the weed.
 
