(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   ♬ If you're in Philadelphia born and raised, health officials say wear masks inside again most of your days, because the Delta variant is up to no good, infecting people in your neighborhood ♬   (inquirer.com) divider line
155 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2021 at 6:00 PM (41 minutes ago)



Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Upvote for headline creativity by Subby.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Yo Holmes, to the vaccination site!"
 
Geotpf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Delta variant is a weaker version of covid.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And delta covid is probably very deadly in Philadelphia... people arent in shape there.

Philadelphia people are fat AF
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which is home to more than 1.5 million residents, is tackling obesity and tobacco use throughout the community. Approximately 67.9% of adults in the city and approximately 41% of youth aged 6-17 are overweight or obese. Additionally, nearly 70% of youth in North Philadelphia, the majority of whom are black or Hispanic, are overweight or obese, which is nearly double the obesity and overweight rate for youth in the United States.
 
0lorin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: The Delta variant is a weaker version of covid.


this is false... more transmissible and more hospitalizations and more deaths...
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: The Delta variant is a weaker version of covid.


You sound... Fox
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: The Delta variant is a weaker version of covid.


Quit farting on your hands and typing farts onto the internet.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

0lorin: Clash City Farker: The Delta variant is a weaker version of covid.

this is false... more transmissible and more hospitalizations and more deaths...


Please explain how a virus mutation becomes more powerful than a previous version. Thats not how a virus works and if it does, we are all going to die.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

0lorin: Clash City Farker: The Delta variant is a weaker version of covid.

this is false... more transmissible and more hospitalizations and more deaths...


For only so long. Patience.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Live in fear!!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

0lorin: Clash City Farker: The Delta variant is a weaker version of covid.

this is false... more transmissible and more hospitalizations and more deaths...


It's mentally weaker.  It feels like its older brother still outshines it so it needs to be more deadly.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm vaxxed. I ain't wearing a mask again. Look for my inevitable viral video hassling a waitress in a Denny's.
 
0lorin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: 0lorin: Clash City Farker: The Delta variant is a weaker version of covid.

this is false... more transmissible and more hospitalizations and more deaths...

Please explain how a virus mutation becomes more powerful than a previous version. Thats not how a virus works and if it does, we are all going to die.


by your logic... no virus in history would ever become more transmissible or dangerous ever...
//think about it some more... or google it... i prefer not to explain it all to you...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hope you all choke on Delta!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just came in to vote for the headline.  Outstanding subbie!!
 
valenumr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: 0lorin: Clash City Farker: The Delta variant is a weaker version of covid.

this is false... more transmissible and more hospitalizations and more deaths...

Please explain how a virus mutation becomes more powerful than a previous version. Thats not how a virus works and if it does, we are all going to die.


Please explain your qualifications to establish an informed position on the topic.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Live in fear!!


Ooga booga! Black Lives Matter! Auntie Fa!
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: BobCumbers: Live in fear!!

Ooga booga! Black Lives Matter! Auntie Fa!


You forgot CRT.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: 0lorin: Clash City Farker: The Delta variant is a weaker version of covid.

this is false... more transmissible and more hospitalizations and more deaths...

Please explain how a virus mutation becomes more powerful than a previous version. Thats not how a virus works and if it does, we are all going to die.


Mutations (in anything) can be beneficial or detrimental (or neutral).  The Delta version apparently spreads easier than the earlier versions.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: BobCumbers: Live in fear!!

Ooga booga! Black Lives Matter! Auntie Fa!


I'm totally opening up a Vietnamese restaurant called Auntie Pho.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nope. I'm not masking up. I'm fully vaxxed.  I even went out to dinner last night..no mask. Felt good.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Live in fear!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Majin_Buu: BobCumbers: Live in fear!!

Ooga booga! Black Lives Matter! Auntie Fa!

You forgot CRT.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: 0lorin: Clash City Farker: The Delta variant is a weaker version of covid.

this is false... more transmissible and more hospitalizations and more deaths...

Please explain how a virus mutation becomes more powerful than a previous version. Thats not how a virus works and if it does, we are all going to die.


Please explain how a virus mutation becomes a weaker version. Actually don't. You are obviously full of disinformation looking for a thread to shiat in, and if you actually understand biology then you're using it for evil purpose.

Marked in grey.
 
kabloink
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: 0lorin: Clash City Farker: The Delta variant is a weaker version of covid.

this is false... more transmissible and more hospitalizations and more deaths...

Please explain how a virus mutation becomes more powerful than a previous version. Thats not how a virus works and if it does, we are all going to die.


From what I read the virus has about the same death rate as the previous variants. The increased hospitalizations and deaths being seen are due to it more contagious. More or less, more people are getting sick at once.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: Nope. I'm not masking up. I'm fully vaxxed.  I even went out to dinner last night..no mask. Felt good.


Subtonic: I'm vaxxed. I ain't wearing a mask again. Look for my inevitable viral video hassling a waitress in a Denny's.


Fark user imageView Full Size

You really think somebody would just go on the internet and lie about their vaccination?
 
