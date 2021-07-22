 Skip to content
(Blog Toronto)   Man breaks into woman's apartment to try on her clothes and cook. She's found a keeper   (blogto.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some studies have shown that married couples with similar body sizes do have happier marriages or stay together longer, whatever metric they were shooting for.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least he likes her taste.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It sounds as if he had already eaten the meal that he cooked. Perceptive of her to pick up on that selfish red flag. She was probably better off calling the police.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was that wrong?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image image 800x533]


Oh Rudy--
What a man of many talents!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Creeper.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well how did they fit?

What did he cook?

My gawd reporting has gone to total shiat these days!
 
