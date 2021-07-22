 Skip to content
(UPI)   Fingerprints - the devil's secret way to steal your soul and fornicate Jesus   (upi.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lawsuits seem to be easy ways to get rich:

In 2015, the EEOC won an award of nearly $600,000 on behalf of West Virginia coal miner Beverly Butcher Jr., a devout evangelical Christian who had retired under protest several years earlier rather than submit to biometric hand scanning. The newly implemented system required workers to scan their right hands when checking in or out of a shift as a way to track their hours.

According to court documents, Butcher believes the "mark of the beast" brands followers of the Antichrist. Fearing the hand-scanning system would "mark" him if he used either hand, the miner offered to check in with his shift supervisor or to punch in on a time clock.

Not sure how they won. It's a condition of working there. You are not being "marked".
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At what point can we just tell people some of this shiat is stupid and you're stupid for actually believing it? I'm so tired of being ruled by a moronic minority.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Also, apparently his name is Beverly.  I wonder if he also believes cameras steal your soul?

I remember when I was a kid -- a foul-mouthed one, as most of us shiat disturbers were in that neighbourhood -- some other kid heard me swear and decided to helpfully inform me that every time I swore, I put a needle in God's heart.

I told him to fark off.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's one of the tools Satan has in his satanic toolbox to steal your virtue.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
s8.favim.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My religion says im allowed to hit you in the face with a paper bag filled with cold diarrhea.
 
Snort
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I knew a Beverly that was a mailman.  He was schtupping the manager of the convenience store he stopped at for lunch every day.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Another fingerprints thread?

I was legally required to submit my fingerprints and I did it.

I like having a paycheck.
 
skyotter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You can just make up whatever bullsh*t you want and claim it's part of YOUR Christian faith, and nobody's allowed to say dick.

Murica.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I can't for the life of me understand how that system would work with a bunch of coal miners who would be leaving a complete streak of coal dust on the scanner, that would have to be cleaned off, each and every time they used it.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Diamond Joe Biden: At what point can we just tell people some of this shiat is stupid and you're stupid for actually believing it? I'm so tired of being ruled by a moronic minority.


I don't mind people doing random weird things as a group since that's culture.  I'm not even going to be mad at the Swedes for making Cotton Eyed Joe.  But this is an arbitrary belief that was created for no other purpose than to be a dick.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I get that one more. You could track employees in some other manner if you had to.

Can you do background checks without fingerprints? Probably. But it's more of a headache than clocking in and out, which can be done without biometrics.

The religious angle is dumb, but I'm not entirely against employees protesting being tracked by their biometrics.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If he litters a soda can, someone mail it to the FBI.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I want to open a pet store called "Mark and the Beasts"
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good luck getting a job at a bank.  I guess you don't ever want to join the military either.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

skyotter: You can just make up whatever bullsh*t you want and claim it's part of YOUR Christian faith, and nobody's allowed to say dick.

Murica.


I believe that I was created in God's image and it is thus undignified for me to accept work that paid anything less than a living wage.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: My religion says im allowed to hit you in the face with a paper bag filled with cold diarrhea.


Cold diarrhea?  Infidel.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

skyotter: You can just make up whatever bullsh*t you want and claim it's part of YOUR Christian faith, and nobody's allowed to say dick.

Murica.


Freedom of speech, you dick. Dick! Dick! Dick!
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

They won because if this is the case I'm thinking about, they made exceptions for injured miners. So by refusing to accommodate a religious belief they already accommodated for other employees means it's a case of religious discrimination.

If they did not offer the accomodations, the guy would have been shiat out of luck though.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

You can fake clocking in and out - give your number and PIN to a buddy.
You can't fake handprints.

And if there's a mine collapse, knowing exactly who is underground is pretty damned important.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: I'm not even going to be mad at the Swedes for making Cotton Eyed Joe.

Rednex - Cotton Eye Joe (Official Music Video) [HD] - RednexMusic com
Youtube mOYZaiDZ7BM
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Only in Murica could this crap win in court. The guy should have been sent to a mental hospital.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A Consol Energy human resources supervisor responded by giving Butcher a letter from the scanner's manufacturer that said the device cannot detect or place a mark on someone's body. The letter also said that because the mark of the beast is associated only with the right hand or the forehead, using the left hand would be sufficient to avoid any religious concerns.


haha...dumbass didn't think someone would follow-up on their bullshait "religious freedoms" excuse.
 
eKonk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I want to open a pet store called "Mark and the Beasts"


There's an empty storefront next door to my religious music shop - "Sects and Violins" - maybe now's the time?
 
mattj1984
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Taking bets on whether these fingerprint objectors have a social security card in their wallet's.
 
eKonk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My religion says that I do not have to cater to religious whack jobs, this ruling violates muh freedoms.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Aren't there a lot of unsolved murders in that area? Just curious.
 
eKonk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

If it's taking hand prints, wouldn't those have been placed on him by god?  If so, he's calling god a beast. That's either heresy or, if "The Beast" is his name for god, taking the lord's name in vain. Either way, we should probably stone him just to be sure.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
On one hand, sounds like a bs way to sue an employer.  But then again, it was a collections agency so fark those lying bastards.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I want to open a pet store called "Mark and the Beasts"


If you can bill yourself as some cross between Tarzan and the tiger king, you could call yourself "Marc of the Beasts."
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

eKonk: Marcos P: I want to open a pet store called "Mark and the Beasts"

There's an empty storefront next door to my religious music shop - "Sects and Violins" - maybe now's the time?


Isn't that next to Bob's Burgers?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So... when do we get serious and stop humoring them? Not just talking about the conservative Christians either, PC goes way too far, to the point that Tommy Chong did more time for selling bongs than someone who stopped the democratic process of the US to kill the second in command of the US to install a fascist dictator.

Humans make no sense to me. Practically none of you are capable of thinking out what at least a large part of the conclusions may be to any given problem, and picking from them what is most likely if you go certain ways.

My conclusion from what is happening: We will not have open and fair elections in 2028 and will be a full on Banana Republic.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: thehellisthis: I'm not even going to be mad at the Swedes for making Cotton Eyed Joe.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/mOYZaiDZ​7BM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


well now I'm obligated to listen to it..
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

They can't wash their hands?
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Does he have a Minnesota drivers licence?
I ask because being finger printed is a requirement.
Former Military?
Government employee?  I could keep going.

There is no reasonable accommodation for a fingerprint.

If it was OK then, it is OK now.
Sorry Christian scammer, no money for you if I am on the jury.

There are many civilian jobs that most people would not think of that require fingerprinting, and background checks, at the very least.
I've been fingerprinted (full set) more times than I have fingers. Retina/ facial recognition scanned twice.

The last time this happened, I worked for a company that had a overseas shipment seized by customs and I had to have access to a secured area at a U.S. Customs facility.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mattj1984: Taking bets on whether these fingerprint objectors have a social security card in their wallet's.


Or carry a phone.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I want to open a pet store called "Mark and the Beasts"


That's the name of my carpet cleaning service, marketed at pet owners
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Zik-Zak: thehellisthis: I'm not even going to be mad at the Swedes for making Cotton Eyed Joe.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/mOYZaiDZ​7BM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

well now I'm obligated to listen to it..


I went to a seafood restaurant for lunch today where apparently that's the customer birthday song they play.  The owner had some kind of hillbilly percussion walking stick with tambourines and cymbals and what not attached to it.  I'm still recovering.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Diamond Joe Biden: At what point can we just tell people some of this shiat is stupid and you're stupid for actually believing it? I'm so tired of being ruled by a moronic minority.


You can show them why, scream at them, shake them, plead with them... does no good.  Stupid is forever.
 
