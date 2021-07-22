 Skip to content
(WRAL)   There's no reason to become alarmed, and we hope you'll are enjoying the beach. By the way, does anyone know how to kill two large sharks?   (wral.com) divider line
16 Comments     (+0 »)
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the person that knows how to kill sharks didn't have the fish for dinner.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask Jason Statham?
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you feed them enough fatty beach apes, they'll eventually develop heart disease.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Ask Jason Statham?


Was coming here to post this very thing. Leaving satisfied.
 
Cache
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tell them vaccines are a hoax.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
With two large bullets?
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No reason for alarm. Uh, everything's perfectly all right now. We're fine. We're all fine here, now, thank you. How are you?

/also, amity, as you know, means friendship.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I hope you'll are having English as a second language.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"A shark...in the ocean??"
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe leave the sharks alone?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All you need is this
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'll waive my $3000 finder fee, but it's still gonna cost you $10000. For that you get the head, the tail, the whole damn thing.
 
baorao
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Ask Jason Statham?


Or Ian Ziering
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
JaCiNto
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Step 1: Get a bigger boat.
Step 2: ??
Step 3: Profit!
 
