(Fox News)   People are shoving garlic up their nose to clear their sinuses. Can't wait for them to discover the benefits of inserting skinned ginger root into their butts   (foxnews.com) divider line
52
    More: Dumbass  
52 Comments
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has benefits too?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: It has benefits too?


I haven't seen any benefits.

Wait...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keeps vampires away from butt stuff
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it does add a nice fragrant aroma to a pu pu platter.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our species cured polio, invented calculus, and traveled to the moon, BTW. Then came TikTok.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The skinned ginger root thing sounds like an Irish scam.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghost peppers in your pee hole will alleviate the pain from UTI's

/because the uti will be the least of your concerns
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gets me to run a fast furlong.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chinese mustard.  FTW.  Apocalyptic sinus clearing.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat a dollop of wasabi.  Or a couple of raw Thai peppers.
 
neapoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nothing have you ever had a sizzling cinnamon stick urethra tonic?
 
TTFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep mine clear with ingesting mass quantities of jalapenos and hot sauce.

Of course, having congenital Anosmia (and now all you Covid-suffering biatches understand what it's like to live like that) means that I can have as much as I want without the normal reactions you snifferly-able people do.

Having dealt with nasal polyps for the past 22 years (and 3 surgeries), found eating these things helps keep them down as well.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasabi ftw
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are some things even Ginger won't do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Urethral sounding with a poison ivy twig does wonders
 
Plissken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TikTok. The meeting place for intellectuals across the globe. Great place to find sound medical advice.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Our species cured polio, invented calculus, and traveled to the moon, BTW. Then came TikTok.


The people who did those things were the brightest among us, but the idiots were there all along. In the past they simply got eaten by hyenas or accidentally set themselves on fire, and no one noticed or cared because they weren't on social media.
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Followed by Shilling vast quantities of apple cider vinegar
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Ghost peppers in your pee hole will alleviate the pain from UTI's

/because the uti will be the least of your concerns


I planted carolina reapers this year and am now waiting to see a squirrel burst into flames.
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

advex101: Followed by Shilling vast quantities of apple cider vinegar


Swilling
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I just thought it was a lifehack that gives the attention-starved a reason to post themselves pantsless on tictac.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Practice safe ginger insertions.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TTFK: I keep mine clear with ingesting mass quantities of jalapenos and hot sauce.

Of course, having congenital Anosmia (and now all you Covid-suffering biatches understand what it's like to live like that) means that I can have as much as I want without the normal reactions you snifferly-able people do.


Unless you have no anus also, I think you'll have one of the reactions we do, albeit later in the day.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear a banana up your ass will make your stock portfolio improve.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little ashamed to admit it, but in my younger days I used to eat garlic cloves.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Figgers someone would come up with that headline.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I learned that during the Dark Ages people would use animal dung to help with sore throats I couldn't believe anyone really did.

I no longer doubt any of it.
 
zjoik
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: And here I just thought it was a lifehack that gives the attention-starved a reason to post themselves pantsless on tictac.


Pantsless on tick tock is my post black album Metallica cover band
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iToad: A little ashamed to admit it, but in my younger days I used to eat garlic cloves.


What's wrong with that when a recipe calls for crushed garlic I just throw in a fistful of cloves
 
lurkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Here, I got something that'll clear your sinuses...no, come closer...closer....SMACK!
Now, let's work on that not being a dumbass thing and all.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: When I learned that during the Dark Ages people would use animal dung to help with sore throats I couldn't believe anyone really did.

I no longer doubt any of it.


Did they use that as a makeshift diaphragm also
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: tuxq: Ghost peppers in your pee hole will alleviate the pain from UTI's

/because the uti will be the least of your concerns

I planted carolina reapers this year and am now waiting to see a squirrel burst into flames.


Please film that! Or at least post pics!
 
Saiga410
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It has benefits too?


It made my breath smell better.
 
It'sMorphin'Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: The skinned ginger root thing sounds like an Irish scam.


I'mma do this whole thread a solid:

It's a sex thing. Skinned ginger root carved into a butt plug is a BDSM painplay thing. Also a joke from Night Watch, where apparently the non-butt-plug version is used to piss off and freak out oxen to break a seige-breaking engine.

/do not. EVER. do that to a horse\ox\what have you.
//if you're kinky do research first.
 
It'sMorphin'Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ol' Derpy Bastard: [Fark user image 500x669]


Hey, thanks, friend. Apparently you had that covered.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: I hear a banana up your ass will make your stock portfolio improve.


This was just a rumor, which I was able to scientifically disprove by running double blind tests. My research assistants each had various fruits and vegetables inserted into their rectums, and the only measurable outcome was that I'm not allowed back at that Famer's Market any more.
 
Pert
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Verb
feague (third-person singular simple present feagues, present participle feaguing, simple past and past participle feagued)

To increase the liveliness of a horse by inserting an irritant, such as a piece of peeled raw ginger or a live eel, in its anus.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
These work great and you don't have garlic up your nose.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
twenty one characters
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iToad: A little ashamed to admit it, but in my younger days I used to eat garlic cloves.


I still do that; it's tasty; but I eat sweet red onions like apples as well.

/yes, I'm weird
//been known to eat freshly roasted coffee beans too
///Without the chocolate, that stuff's nasty
 
Pert
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

tuxq: Ghost peppers in your pee hole will alleviate the pain from UTI's

/because the uti will be the least of your concerns


Ghost Peppers in your Pee Hole is the name of my semi autobiographical collection of short stories, based on my travels around the Caribbean.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: These work great and you don't have garlic up your nose.

[th.bing.com image 474x471]


OH! I got the wrong thing! I've been using this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lemon wedges into the urethra is the way to go subby.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Habanero juice can help with severe eye irritation too

///causing it, not curing it
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Imagine if your anus had taste buds.
 
discoballer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pert: Verb
feague (third-person singular simple present feagues, present participle feaguing, simple past and past participle feagued)

To increase the liveliness of a horse by inserting an irritant, such as a piece of peeled raw ginger or a live eel, in its anus.


What is wrong with our species?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh, I think I just figured out what figgy pudding is.
 
TTFK
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Unless you have no anus also, I think you'll have one of the reactions we do, albeit later in the day.


Not really.  We practice dirty keto, I usually take one solid dump a day in the mornings.  It's probably the high fat intake that helps keep things lubed up.

Now you want to see a mess?  Feed me a hamburger bun and I'll probably have liquishiats for 3 days straight while my body revolts.

As for farting, that's just another perk:  I can deny any and all SBDs with a straight face.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mofa: Our species cured polio, invented calculus, and traveled to the moon, BTW. Then came TikTok.


"Throughout history, poverty is the normal condition of man. Advances which permit this norm to be exceeded - here and there, now and then - are the work of an extremely small minority, frequently despised, often condemned, and almost always opposed by all right-thinking people. Whenever this tiny minority is kept from creating, or (as sometimes happens) is driven out of a society, the people then slip back into abject poverty.
"This is known as 'bad luck.'"
 
