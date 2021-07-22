 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(DW)   Shut. Down. EVERYTHING   (dw.com) divider line
30
    More: Followup, Andry Rajoelina, foreign national, part of an investigation, country's Independence Day celebrations, President Andry Rajoelina, Madagascar nationals, Madagascan authorities, extent of the assassination plot  
•       •       •

3790 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 22 Jul 2021 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh - first time, Madagascar?

USA here, and we have VERY few politicians who've never had 'em.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
two binationals

I can't keep up with this LGBTQ+ thing
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The assassination plot included someone coughing.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me crazy but could we all stop with the assassinations?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he was surprised when the lemurs started eating HIS face.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King Julian is still ok, right?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Call me crazy but could we all stop with the assassinations?


Was thinking "we just had the Haiti incident".
Seems like they have some misandry going on there.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Call me crazy but could we all stop with the assassinations?


Don't be hasty, I think we just need to streamline the approval process a bit and select a few good people to that board.
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
please don't be an american
please don't be an american
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same impact on my life as if the local assistant manager of my local Applebees was gat
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElPrimitivo: casual disregard: Call me crazy but could we all stop with the assassinations?

Don't be hasty, I think we just need to streamline the approval process a bit and select a few good people to that board.


We'll need a commission to make a recommendation.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's suspicious that Hillary Clinton has remained quiet about this.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had a really busy week but I'll see what I can do.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


I've always wanted to do that.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Call me crazy but could we all stop with the assassinations?


The beatings will continue until morale improves.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing leaders in Madagascar like to Move it, Move it, otherwise he'd be a sitting duck.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't assassinate a cartoon, dumbmitter.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: [i.imgur.com image 580x903]

I've always wanted to do that.


I just bought a can of potted meat, from Brazil.

/embedded key
//i cant wait to peel that b*tch open
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Call me crazy but could we all stop with the assassinations?


Yeah, i was gonna ask if it was just me or if there were a whole bunch of assassinations and coups lately.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serves Rajoelina right for having a name that sounds like a Hollywood power couple.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Call me crazy but could we all stop with the assassinations?


Why? There arent enough assassination of scumbag politicians. They should be so frequent that being a POS politician shouldnt be an option anymore.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: [i.imgur.com image 580x903]

I've always wanted to do that.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


wait until he finishes HS to kill him, why don't you?


Or maybe I'm just old as fark. Pardon me while I go to bathroom every fifteen minutes.
 
triptheory
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How many times has this headline been greenlit now?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: blondambition: [i.imgur.com image 580x903]

I've always wanted to do that.

I just bought a can of potted meat, from Brazil.

/embedded key
//i cant wait to peel that b*tch open


Why would you do that?
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

triptheory: How many times has this headline been greenlit now?


I was just going to ask - if Madagascar is involved, is there any other possible headline?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So Madagascar's President is a high school senior who competes in the academic decathlon?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought Madagascar was ruled by lemurs
Fark user imageView Full Size

They're so cute.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

blondambition: Be polite walk on the right: blondambition: [i.imgur.com image 580x903]

I've always wanted to do that.

I just bought a can of potted meat, from Brazil.

/embedded key
//i cant wait to peel that b*tch open

Why would you do that?


I havent decided when to eat it yet, and its vaccuum sealed so

/its a novelty item/paperweight
 
ExYank
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Call me crazy but could we all stop with the assassinations?


Assassination is what is known as Natural Causes when it comes to kings, dictators and Presidents. To be fair, this particular disease seems to be having a minor outbreak but lets not get too concerned yet.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.