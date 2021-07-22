 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Wow, this survival horror game needs more ammo pickups   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I guess living out there was....

(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
...too much to bear.
(⌐■_■)
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It is Alaska. You need 1 box of ammo per day there.
 
bthom37
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is why smart Farkers never play the game called "Outside".

Zero point zero, would not play again.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just find the plan for the ammo you need, recycle junk you find in to raw materials, and the use a fabricator to use the raw materials and plans to make ammo.  The Typhon don't stand a chance.
 
skyotter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dude needs to lock down the movie rights ASAP, and I'm only joking a little.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've played The Long Dark, so I know how this story ends.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the cabin was actually a meth lab and the "grizzly bear" was old-style vacuum cleaner.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So now there's a wounded bear for the next person to enter the area to deal with.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Play grizzly games... Win grizzly prizes
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Eh

A real Russian would of made it his pet.
Then rode it into town
 
JesseL
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bears don't have hit points.

Instead of more ammo he needs a bigger gun or (more likely) better aim.
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BadReligion: It is Alaska. You need 1 box of ammo per day there.


In Australia it's 1 per hour.

/dreamed i was an eskimo
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not impressed:
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nature doesn't give you many respawns.
 
baorao
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
said the frightened storm trooper after several days of trying to shoot the bear.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Eh

A real Russian would of made it his pet.
Then rode it into town


Grizley Adam's would have made a friend 😄
/yeah dating myself
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I said "Is he waving with one hand or two hands?"'

When Hammac said it was both hands, Carbajal said he told his three crew members 'Well, that's usually a sign of distress.'"

Jeebus! Well, that explains a lot to me. Even though the guy may have been waving with one hand, it doesn't mean he didn't need help.

A long time ago, I was driving outside of Vegas, when I tried to make a u-turn and got stuck in a soft shoulder. I got out of my car and started waving at any passing cars going by. It was not a highly travelled road. I did notice one vehicle that drove by. As it drove by, the driver waved back at me!

It was pure luck that a tow truck driver not only pulled over to help me out, but he was really nice and didn't charge me anything. But how was I to know that maybe I should have  waved both hands?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The man told the aircrew the bear harassed him nightly for several days after the attack."

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Coast Guard rescues bear attack survivor after seeing SOS sign

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
