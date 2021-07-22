 Skip to content
 
(France 24)   Tokyo Olympics mascots may be weird, but they're positively normal in mascot-mad Japan, where schools train people to wear giant heads and dance like maniacs   (france24.com) divider line
20
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But who doesn't like a good mascot?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Clicked the link expecting weird mascots, they just look like modern Pokemon.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
indiewire.comView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wondered if they will bring Oreimo sponsored trains back for the Olympics?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Imperial Pikachu March
Youtube RmHkx9P19hg


This is simultaneously mesmerizing and frightening, and I am not talking about the music.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [indiewire.com image 780x534]


Good to finally see an origin story for Cock Knocker from Jay and Silent Bob.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
img.mlbstatic.comView Full Size

Not as weird as the time the Easter Bunny assassinated Teddy Roosevelt.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
scaryforkids.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey guys, what's going on in this Weird Olympic Mascot thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilmousse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Καλώς ήλθατε στην Αθήνα!
Fark user imageView Full Size


What the hell are they, even?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: Καλώς ήλθατε στην Αθήνα!
[Fark user image image 527x335]

What the hell are they, even?


A re(dacted), dyslexic child's attempt to draw his parents.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Stop screwing around and just tell me where to find the machine with its used underwear.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's an interesting podcast about Japan and mascots.

https://99percentinvisible.org/episod​e​/return-of-the-yokai/

Bottom line: the Shinto religion posits that everything -- animals, plants, rocks, dirt, toasters, socks, whatever -- has a spirit attached to it and it's a good idea to make nice with the spirits of the things you encounter.  So it's not weird to think about the spirit that lives in your car's tires and thus, it's not weird to have a mascot for that company's tires that tangibly represents that spirit.  Or a mascot for your Cheez-Its.  Or a mascot for the traffic light at the corner.  Etc. etc. etc.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just a steel town girl on a Saturday night, lookin' for the fight of her life.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mock26: [YouTube video: Imperial Pikachu March]

This is simultaneously mesmerizing and frightening, and I am not talking about the music.


I was going to make a joke, stopped to verify spelling and umlauts, and damnit...


Der Pikagrätzer (Pikachus marching to the Königgrätzer Marsch)
Youtube dd_g6vv4_C8
 
