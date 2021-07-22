 Skip to content
(Manila Bulletin)   'I Got a Feeling' Tropical Storm Fabian may cause some serious damage in Asia if allowed to 'Turn Loose' and it's 'Gonna Get You' if you don't 'Hold that 'Tiger   (mb.com.ph) divider line
14
266 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2021 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus, how old are you, Subby?
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HOTY
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK BOOMER
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here comes the feeling that subby will be the sole survivor of this thread.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch out Alabama, Sharpies gonna get you!

Are those Alabama song references?
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Chill Wills.... awesome name.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Named "Chill" because his birthdate in 1902 was the hottest day on record.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so confused by this headline. *looks it up*
A true pioneer of celebrity musicians/actors going by a single first name. What a douche. "I learned it from you Fabian"
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've Got a Feeling-Black Eyed Peas- The Rock-afire Explosion
Youtube tODeHnHoNCk


/Headline threw me off
//I was thinking Fergie
///Whoops
 
casual disregard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wegro: Jesus, how old are you, Subby?


You might say it's *more* than a feeling.

Boston - More Than A Feeling (HQ)
Youtube oR4uKcvQbGQ
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was born in the 80s and don't have kids, but just reading subby's headline made me angry that my grandkids haven't called and the nurses are probably stealing from me.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
China totally needs more rain right now
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

