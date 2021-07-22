 Skip to content
 
(Independent)   Someone needs to unplug the internet, wait 30 seconds and plug it back in again
SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  
In case any of you farkers have never seen downdetector before check this out.

SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  
NewportBarGuy
1 hour ago  
Well, there goes the neighborhood.

Guess the end of the world is upon us.

Stephen_Falken
1 hour ago  
This article is full of it. I can reach every site on that list. The problem, ironically, is that Downdetector is down.
 
Irving Maimway
1 hour ago  
It's the UK.

I'm getting live response from almost all of those. UPS was borked but everything else is running.
 
scottydoesntknow
1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: It's the UK.

I'm getting live response from almost all of those. UPS was borked but everything else is running.


I got DNS Failure on UPS and Home Depot. FedEx gave one originally, and then reloaded.
 
scottydoesntknow
1 hour ago  
CostCo pops up a server maintenance page.

SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: This article is full of it. I can reach every site on that list. The problem, ironically, is that Downdetector is down.


I had a brief  problem with last pass, but it seems to have passed.
 
NewportBarGuy
1 hour ago  
Banking sites are impacted right now as well...
 
ryebread
1 hour ago  
It's always DNS.
 
NewportBarGuy
1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Banking sites are impacted right now as well...


And all fixed now.
 
Noticeably F.A.T.
1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: This article is full of it. I can reach every site on that list. The problem, ironically, is that Downdetector is down.


Is that the internet's version of "Everything I poke hurts" "Your finger is broken"?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
1 hour ago  
Costco down for maintenance
DNS Failure at Newegg
Internal Server Error at Delta
DNS Failure at Home Depot
UPS OK
Fedex borked
DNS Failure at LastPass

You sure you actually looked, or are you just bullshiatting?
 
Joe USer
1 hour ago  

ryebread: It's always DNS.


Of course it is. DNS is a weak spot for the Internet.
 
LoneCoon
1 hour ago  
Fark seems to work. I figured it was a DNS problem since AWS and Azure were all reporting up.
 
Walker
16 minutes ago  
Ivo Shandor
15 minutes ago  

ryebread: It's always DNS.


Eli WhiskeyDik
14 minutes ago  
<stanmarshwirelessrouter.gif>
 
CrazyCurt
14 minutes ago  
I've not seen any problems but then I just got back from the stoooooooooooooooooooooz78b8hbzy40-634​6j0f0rpgp*carrier lost*

/ Smiddrup! Froosm!
 
Glitchwerks
14 minutes ago  
The System Is Down
waxbeans
12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Banking sites are impacted right now as well...


Nooooooooooo.
I just really need to make sure my $0.25 is still there
 
waxbeans
11 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Costco down for maintenance
DNS Failure at Newegg
Internal Server Error at Delta
DNS Failure at Home Depot
UPS OK
Fedex borked
DNS Failure at LastPass

You sure you actually looked, or are you just bullshiatting?


Or maybe it's because China is annoyed with us
 
Mikey1969
11 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Stephen_Falken: This article is full of it. I can reach every site on that list. The problem, ironically, is that Downdetector is down.

I had a brief  problem with last pass, but it seems to have passed.


Yeah, LastPass kept throwing up connection errors, but that stopped half an hour or so ago.
 
flamark
11 minutes ago  
Had an email earlier from Twitter telling me someone had turned off my two factor authorization. They then tried to change my email address but I got that email alert. Checking the sign in logs from Twitter showed no one logging in. Twitter sucks.
 
gbv23
10 minutes ago  
Mikey1969
9 minutes ago  
Airlines including Delta, online stores such as Amazon, games including Call of Duty, streaming services such as HBO Max and a range of banks were unavailable, according to tracking website Down Detector.


Hmm, have they tried waiting a while? HBOMax has the best selection of stuff to watch, but the absolute shiattiest app. You usually wait 2-3 minutes for it to fully load and be usable. My stepson confirms this for the mobile version and the PlayStation version of the app as well. So HBOMax could be working just like usual, and you'd never know the difference.
 
scottydoesntknow
9 minutes ago  
EVERYONE DO NOT PANIC!


Zombo.com is still up!
 
steklo
8 minutes ago  
so I was working for DISA in Arlington VA in their "Internet NOC" back in the early 90's....someone injected the first Internet worm/virus.

everyone was flabbergasted and couldn't believe the damage it caused.

the next day, they moved some desks and counters out and that's when the Cert team moved in.

I asked my boss..Cert?

"Yup...specially skilled network engineers that try to beat the bad guys when it comes to computer terrorism."

I don't even think hackers was term.

also this...


a great book and it was a PBS Nova special.

I watched it the night before my first day at work at the Milnet network in 1991 or so...
 
tuxq
7 minutes ago  
Everything is back up now, it was Akamai... they say it was not a hack, but that just makes me about 10x more likely to assume it was.
 
DoughyGuy
6 minutes ago  
There's an intern who's having a really bad day today.
 
cyberspacedout
5 minutes ago  
steklo
1 minute ago  

DoughyGuy: There's an intern who's having a really bad day today.


CSB

AOL NOC...Circa 1994 or so...

was troubleshooting a circuit that went through a OC-48 switch. (thousands of phone circuits routed through it) I asked the "new guy" if he could put up a loop so I can check the line..."Well, I am not sure I can do that, I'm new here"

I told him it would only be for a second...

"well, ok then..."

next thing you know, I hear all these alarms coming from the phone....the OC-48 was in alarm mode because he put it into loop-back mode.

I have no idea how many calls were dropped but lets say...it was a ton of em.

I told him to remove the loop, I saw my signal and the issue was beyond the OC-48.


good times...
 
