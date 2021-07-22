 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Public Image Limited, 10,000 Maniacs, and Flesh For Lulu. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #239. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
good morning you beautiful lot (and ultraluzer).

Pista and NeoMoxie are once again in charge. and of course i use that term very loosely. i won't probably won't be around much in the thread today, or the next few shows. but you lot will soldier on fine without me.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hello there.
Hope everyone's well.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: good morning you beautiful lot (and ultraluzer).

Pista and NeoMoxie are once again in charge. and of course i use that term very loosely. i won't probably won't be around much in the thread today, or the next few shows. but you lot will soldier on fine without me.


Take care of yourself!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hello all you farquers!

Hehe, I plan on light shenanigans today, as always.

/the cool sub
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pista: Hello there.
Hope everyone's well.


What's today's attire? I'm rocking my Bauhaus Bela Lugosi's Dead t-shirt
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Hello all you farquers!

Hehe, I plan on light shenanigans today, as always.

/the cool sub


Only "light" shenanigans? Damn.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...

/The text playlist will be posted early (and therefore incomplete) and finished later.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: Hello there.
Hope everyone's well.

What's today's attire? I'm rocking my Bauhaus Bela Lugosi's Dead t-shirt


Today's show attire here is ....LOUD NOISES!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: Hello there.
Hope everyone's well.

What's today's attire? I'm rocking my Bauhaus Bela Lugosi's Dead t-shirt


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Hello all you farquers!

Hehe, I plan on light shenanigans today, as always.

/the cool sub

Only "light" shenanigans? Damn.


You can provide some extra strength shenenigans. Or go for some tomfoolery. Maybe some buffoonery?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
djslowdive:

What's today's attire? I'm rocking my Bauhaus Bela Lugosi's Dead t-shirt

oh, also, this is on point for today.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Pista: Hello there.
Hope everyone's well.

What's today's attire? I'm rocking my Bauhaus Bela Lugosi's Dead t-shirt

Today's show attire here is ....LOUD NOISES!
[Fark user image 850x1133]


I'm sorry I CAN'T HEAR YOU over the understated awesomeness that is that shirt.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Pista: Hello there.
Hope everyone's well.

What's today's attire? I'm rocking my Bauhaus Bela Lugosi's Dead t-shirt

Today's show attire here is ....LOUD NOISES!
[Fark user image 850x1133]


but...does it go to 11?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: djslowdive: Pista: Hello there.
Hope everyone's well.

What's today's attire? I'm rocking my Bauhaus Bela Lugosi's Dead t-shirt

Today's show attire here is ....LOUD NOISES!
[Fark user image 850x1133]

I'm sorry I CAN'T HEAR YOU over the understated awesomeness that is that shirt.


I'll turn it down a wee bit
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive:

What's today's attire? I'm rocking my Bauhaus Bela Lugosi's Dead t-shirt

oh, also, this is on point for today.


You have my attention!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: djslowdive: Pista: Hello there.
Hope everyone's well.

What's today's attire? I'm rocking my Bauhaus Bela Lugosi's Dead t-shirt

Today's show attire here is ....LOUD NOISES!
[Fark user image 850x1133]

but...does it go to 11?


Why not just make 10 louder? (I love that movie)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: Pista: djslowdive: Pista: Hello there.
Hope everyone's well.

What's today's attire? I'm rocking my Bauhaus Bela Lugosi's Dead t-shirt

Today's show attire here is ....LOUD NOISES!
[Fark user image 850x1133]

but...does it go to 11?

Why not just make 10 louder? (I love that movie)


*pause*........these go to 11.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Spinal Tap - "These go to eleven...."
Youtube 4xgx4k83zzc
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Question on show attire - would a Zola Jesus tshirt count? Or is that sacrilege?

/I mean, she's kinda goth
//and she was born in the 80s
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
@Pista

Spotify has recorded a gargantuan increase in plays of "Forever Now by Psychedelic Furs" since yesterday afternoon.

I'd forgotten what a perfect song "Run and Run" is.


The Psychedelic Furs - Run and Run (Official Video)
Youtube AJ0eob8S-FQ
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NeoMoxie: Question on show attire - would a Zola Jesus tshirt count? Or is that sacrilege?

/I mean, she's kinda goth
//and she was born in the 80s


I like Zola Jesus.
Stridulum II is utterly brilliant
 
