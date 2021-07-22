 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   US border agents seize A: Illegal immigrants? B: Huge shipment of cocaine? or C: Giant snails?   (bbc.com) divider line
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they're so cute.

busy chillin'
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It was an easy find though, the delivery truck said "S Cargo" on the side.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Judge Smails?

FLMountainMan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: But they're so cute.

Hard to tell with the snail in the way.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh, they seized the fark out of that cocaine. You didn't read about it because in broad terms it was just a shift in the supply chain.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thank you, border agents. History could have repeated itself, if it wasn't for you.

Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

busy chillin': It was an easy find though, the delivery truck said "S Cargo" on the side.


You butchered that. Go burn your Trading Places VHS tape.
 
lurkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

busy chillin': It was an easy find though, the delivery truck said "S Cargo" on the side.


wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Of the options listed, the snail was a only threat to the nation.
 
JesseL
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Of the options listed, the snail was a only threat to the nation.


I came in here to say this.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Shadow shell corporation explosed. They left a trail of evidence behind them.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
More than 2,800 cases of the disease have been reported across 30 countries, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In most cases, infected people have mild symptoms, like headaches, a stiff neck, and nausea - or no symptoms at all.

Oh wow! Just 0.00004% of the world's population and sometimes no or mild symptoms?! Time to horf down snails to own the libs. You can't tell me to stop!
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I volunteer at a state park. I perform aquatic nuisance species inspections and boat docks and other men movable objects. Mud snails, invasive bottom feeders, and Asian water plants are probably the most invasive species I have to deal with. It's amazing How in unchecked species can destroy an ecosystem.  Look at Lake Powell and the great Lakes for examples.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I had giant snails in Ark named Achatina Belcher and Achatina Fey
 
Iowan73
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just keep them off the food!
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Walk for your lives!

On a serious note, good on them for keeping invasive species out.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But they're also known to carry a parasite with a rather menacing name: rat lungworm.

The perfect name for a parasite that infects snails and causes brain and spinal chord disease.
 
