(TwinCities.com)   FYI the phrases "Get Nailed", "Get Bent", "Get Hammered", and "Got Wood?" are all registered trademarks and why is there a lawyer at Subby's door?   (twincities.com) divider line
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is "Get Knotted" available?
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cram it With Walnuts"?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because your demonstration at the patent office was, shall we say, energetic?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gulper Eel: Is "Get Knotted" available?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Oh, you.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make like a tree and get outta here.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That doesn't look like ace throwing. That just looks like they're going to destroy a child's birthday cake.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counterfeit bar games are no joke. Don't get me started on beer ping or bill yards.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They licensed the game for a year then decided to make their own version with the same name. I'm not sure the legal controls over such copycats, but these guys are screwed.. I mean hammered.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MindStalker: They licensed the game for a year then decided to make their own version with the same name. I'm not sure the legal controls over such copycats, but these guys are screwed.. I mean hammered.


I mean, the game is a classic german one where you hammer a nail into a stump

it sounds like some company trademarked the name of the game as the name of their company in the US
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Gulper Eel: Is "Get Knotted" available?

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 628x488]

Oh, you.


Oh, nuts.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Become bent.  Ken it?
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I imagine the lawyer who copyrighted "Get Bent" might look like 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Get?   Stop trying to make fetching a happen.

/a real go fetcher
//Goa'uld feltcher
///gold filcher
 
casual disregard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Gulper Eel: Is "Get Knotted" available?

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 628x488]

Oh, you.


You are gosh dang right it is.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: MindStalker: They licensed the game for a year then decided to make their own version with the same name. I'm not sure the legal controls over such copycats, but these guys are screwed.. I mean hammered.

I mean, the game is a classic german one where you hammer a nail into a stump

it sounds like some company trademarked the name of the game as the name of their company in the US


Yep.  You can still have nail hammering competitions.  You just can't use any of their trademarks.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

delysid25: What I imagine the lawyer who copyrighted "Get Bent" might look like [Fark user image image 350x263]


Just go to wikipedia and look up the difference between copyright and trademark.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Clarence | Nail Stumpin' | Cartoon Network
Youtube fVWUzBs0Cho
 
nytmare
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How do you trademark "Got Wood?" when it's ripped directly from the old "Got Milk?" ad campaign.
 
