 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGME Portland)   Hole seven is a 387 foot par 4 with a dogleg to the left, two sand bankers before the green and the landing gear from an airplane   (wgme.com) divider line
21
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

421 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2021 at 3:05 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
nypost.comView Full Size


What a sand banker might look like.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one hell of a divot, but I think Katarat in Bangkok has them beat.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't they need that?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
129 yard par 4?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wegro: [nypost.com image 618x410]

What a sand banker might look like.


I was wondering this. Thanks for the help!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Slacker.  This is how you destroy hole seven.
cbsnews2.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Don't they need that?


Yeah. They'll be stuck up there until they can get a spare
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: That's one hell of a divot, but I think Katarat in Bangkok has them beat.


For some reason, this sounds like lyrics from a Jimmy Buffett song to me.
 
huntercr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anyone else think Prince on subby's headline?  weak I know, but  I can't help it...

All seven and we'll watch them fall
They stand in the way of love and we will smoke them all
With an intellect and a savoir faire, oo one in the whole universe
Will ever compare
I am yours now and you are mine and together we'll love through
All space and time, so don't cry
One day all seven will die
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
like 15 years ago i'm out with some friends playing a round. The little county airfield was right  next to the golf course, and at least once a year, someone would have a problem and set down on it.

On that day, it was right infront of us while we were on the 2nd tee right as i'm getting ready to hit. Plane roles to a stop just short of the green, and my buddy turns to me and goes, "Ok, someone has to say it....20 bucks if you hit the plane"

So we hop in the carts and race down there to make sure everything is ok, and this like 19 year old kid is climbing out all nervous like....

"You ok man! Had a problem? Nice landing" etc
"Yeah i'm ok the engine was doing something and i didn't think i'd make the field....this was only my second solo....sorry"

Same friend who was in another cart behind us comes up, sees everything is all smiles....and immediately  (jokingly), but the kid is rattled and takes it seriously, starts laying into the kid for messing up his line, jumping up and down, pointing at where his ball is, etc.

Good times. We all took par for the hole.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A hole in one is luck. A hole in two, is skill.

--some famous golf player
 
johnphantom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Important question here: Did it get a good bounce?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is like a Roomba's reaction to a one night stand with a field of grass gone horribly wrong
wgme.comView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

poorjon: KarmicDisaster: Don't they need that?

Yeah. They'll be stuck up there until they can get a spare


Or a WWII gunner with a pencil and an imagination.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [i.stack.imgur.com image 500x238]


Dammit, Donnie!  Why you gotta get all smart on us?
 
abbarach [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Two sand bankers?

Hey Subby:
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This makes no sense:  The pilot was planning to land at Portland International Jetport but returned to New York upon learning part of the landing gear was missing.

Like, you're over Gorham.  Portland is right there! But nope, wheel fell off, gonna fly 500+ miles back to New York!
 
Monac
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wait - Maine has a golf course?  That seems as weird as Canada having a warship.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

xanadian: This makes no sense:  The pilot was planning to land at Portland International Jetport but returned to New York upon learning part of the landing gear was missing.

Like, you're over Gorham.  Portland is right there! But nope, wheel fell off, gonna fly 500+ miles back to New York!


Where the AeroParts store is!.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Monac: Wait - Maine has a golf course?  That seems as weird as Canada having a warship.


Their aircraft carrier?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.