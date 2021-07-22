 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Cariboo ostrich ducks evacuation   (cbc.ca) divider line
11
    More: Misc  
•       •       •

315 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2021 at 7:11 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Nearly impossible to transport" does not mean impossible. Maybe they just want to go out in a big barbecue, but I think that's a terrible way to treat captive animals.

Volunteer convoy impossible? Are the distances that large? Are trucks that scarce?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


And if the fire does unfortunately reach them....
 
tasteme
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We can't just leave the birds behind.

Sure you can. It's called ostrichcizing.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"A couple whose property near 100 Mile House, B.C., is under evacuation order due to the threat of a nearby wildfire is choosing to stay home to protect their animals - which happen to be a flock of ostriches."

But can they just run so far away?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I literally had no idea what to expect; it seemed like a military alphabet (e.g., Foxtrot Alpha Romeo Kilo), possibly from some foreign country where people buy milk in bags. I certainly didn't suspect it would involve ostriches ducking evacuation in the Great White North.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Any word from the ginger?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What kind of bird?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This headline is way better than the one I submitted and I bow sycophantically before Subby's superior greatness.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Have the Canadian military evacuate them by force.  Deadly force if needed.  People should obey the government at all costs.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.