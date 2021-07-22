 Skip to content
(Capital Daily)   Canadian guy gives up money, spends the last 20 years doing way better than expected   (capitaldaily.ca) divider line
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody paid money for that free coffee he's drinking so by extension he is using money.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he offers nothing to society at all?
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: So he offers nothing to society at all?


He participated in getting local laws changed in easing the burden of others who had no shelter of their own. Now they have a better lot in life due to his persistent efforts.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Candygram4Mongo: sithon: So he offers nothing to society at all?

He participated in getting local laws changed in easing the burden of others who had no shelter of their own. Now they have a better lot in life due to his persistent efforts.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddog2030: Somebody paid money for that free coffee he's drinking so by extension he is using money.


How do you know the giver paid for coffee he gave? Did he show you a receipt?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he trying to get into the Good Place or something?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I love the hell out of this story.

/
That said try surviving on just $100 a month for 25 years and get back to me guys.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So he is homeless and mooches off of everyone around him.
Somehow this is noble and news worthy?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't use "money" either, I use a plastic card, or more often just numbers on a computer screen, and electrons that fly around and change numbers in a database.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: So he is homeless and mooches off of everyone around him.
Somehow this is noble and news worthy?


I don't know there's nothing impressive about you polishing your boss's knob
(ー_ー゛)
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So you decided to be a bum (walk the earth)
Youtube uCB42DDDXPI
 
JesseL
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 337x150]


Sonofabiatch
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image image 337x150]


You know I can't help but think that this is exactly how Quentin Tarantino feels about people
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the hitchhiker from Slacker:
Fark user imageView Full Size

"To hell with the kind of work you have to do to earn a living.  Look at me.  I'm making it.  I may live badly, but at least I don't have to work to do it."
 
HanShotFirst
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Doug Forsette? Is that you?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JesseL: Russ1642: [Fark user image 337x150]

Sonofabiatch


I almost did the same
 
fngoofy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JesseL: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/uCB42DDD​XPI]


Came in to quote this.

You've decided to be a bum. Just like those pieces of sh*t out there who beg for change, sleep in garbage bins and eat what I throw away. They got a name for that, Jules: it's called "a bum". And without a job, a residence or legal tender, that's exactly what you're going to be: a f***ing bum.


Soon as I read that he got his coffee from a homeless shelter and then that he destroys money (rather than give it to the shelter or pay for a f'n cup o Joe and support an employee of said Cup O Joe house.

What this guy is is a nutter who doesn't understand how society works and is doing the lowest level of grift.  Crashing at other people's pads and mooching coffee from homeless shelters.

FN BUM
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, does this guy ever score?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, fabulous.

Now try that shiat in Edmonton, you're so smart.
 
ViebrS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm fine with someone wanting to live this way... great... you do you.

But I am particularly bothered by the holier than thou attitude around money being evil when he's drinking, of all things, coffee, the presence of which in that region of the world, speaks volumes about evil exploitations of people.

/I love coffee, I'm not holier than anyone.
 
adamatari
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A sort of modern Diogenes but it seems he doesn't masturbate in public to make a point, which is fair considering that'll get you arrested nowadays.

Honestly? Money is pretty terrible. Consider Trump. Only money makes him someone. Money is a tool for keeping accounts, but also a tool for creating status. We know money =/= value but it's hard to get out of believing or acting like it does, even if you know it intellectually.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's great but I like to work and have money and buy stuff.
 
baorao
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"actor David Morse turns to method acting for another creepy weirdo role"
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Canada, so he has access to healthcare and can smoke weed wherever, if he can grow it. Try that in 'murica.

/ on the downside, it's 40 below in the summer in Canada
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Is he trying to get into the Good Place or something?


Give me your shoes. Come on, let's go.
 
Bullitt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Actively destroying money seems like a dick move, though.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ViebrS: he's drinking, of all things, coffee,


Hot coffee??

Thats the Devils temperature!
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maddog2030: Somebody paid money for that free coffee he's drinking so by extension he is using money.


Yep.  And for the USB sticks he digs out of the trash.  And for the computers at the library.  And the used cell phone, and the house he crashed at, and all the food and other items other people give him out of a misguided sense of charity.

I was going to say he's not a monk, but just a bum, but when I read that he actually destroys money he finds, money other people in his situation by circumstance, not choice, desperately need, he's a self centered asshole.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: sithon: So he offers nothing to society at all?

He participated in getting local laws changed in easing the burden of others who had no shelter of their own. Now they have a better lot in life due to his persistent efforts.


He could have done all that while working and paying taxes for social services.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I mean, he's not wrong. Money is bad. It is not a good concept and it has caused billions of deaths since it's invention. Hell money was invented for the sole purpose of paying armies in Mesopotamia. But unfortunately at this point it has been engrained into society for over 5000 years. There is simply no way around it. Sure people have tried living without it, assorted communes and what not, but that's not much of a life. If you want to be happy and fruitful and have a life of purpose, there is no way around it. Money is necessary. And as others have pointed out, David is just fooling himself, he's not really living without money. He's drinking coffee and eating food that was paid for at some point. He is staying in shelters that somebody paid for. Hell he's living in parks and going to libraries that somebody paid for. His lifestyle would not be possible without money. The only way we could every truly get away from money would be to do it as a society, and that would require basically an apocalypse that destroys all but like 1% of humanity, and then that 1% having to be resourceful as hell in rebuilding society from the ground up.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: maddog2030: Somebody paid money for that free coffee he's drinking so by extension he is using money.

How do you know the giver paid for coffee he gave? Did he show you a receipt?


Unless you can show where someone picked their own coffee beans like Juan Valdez and his fuzzy little burro, ground them between two rocks, and brewed that coffee in an earthenware pot over a fire, then someone, somewhere had to pay.
 
LizardOnAStick [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Money is the liquid form of privilege, but just one of many forms.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: So he is homeless and mooches off of everyone around him.
Somehow this is noble and news worthy?


But he's a Monk!
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LizardOnAStick: Money is the liquid form of privilege, but just one of many forms.


Like alcohol, money is the cause of, and solution to, all of life's problems.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Is he trying to get into the Good Place or something?


Came for this. Leaving with fewer points but satisfied
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Herr Flick's Revenge: So he is homeless and mooches off of everyone around him.
Somehow this is noble and news worthy?

But he's a Monk!


Yeah, yeah, and me mother was a Saint.
 
