(Boston.com)   Boston has a problem with drug addicts because a bridge has been out since 2014   (boston.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whoa. What happened to the South End?

When I left in 2007, the neighborhood was gentrified and full of rich gay couples and their dogs (who they would dress up and bring to dog parks). But that might have been just one part of the South End.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Residents of the area have been calling on city officials to address the worsening conditions on the streets - individuals overdosing on sidewalks and in alleys, human waste and refuse left on private and public property, improperly discarded needles in parks and on playgrounds.

There's only so much the city itself can do with problems created by a failing country-wide ideology of conservative libertarianism.

It's no longer worth explaining--repeatedly--why this happens. The list goes on, and the number of countries outgrowing these problems continues to mount, and they all share one thing in common: they don't take America's stupid-ass, backward approach to taxation, drug policy, and general cynicism about human nature.

Vote to move toward that end. It took years to get us this low, and it will take years to get us back on our feet. In that sense America is, ironically, "homeless" among the civilized world: unaware how disgusting it is because it has a mental illness.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a lot of the mental health and addiction issues can be traced back to Reagan and his crew of fellow ghouls.  i went to uni in Boston and then worked downtown for 7 years and the results of his terrible cruel policies where on display everywhere.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
giffiles.alphacoders.com
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet nobody talks about the miracles that happen!  HE HAS BEEN HEALED!!

Fark user image
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just Boston pressuring Quincy to shut up and be agreeable.  Does anyone anywhere think Quincy will ever do that?
 
illegal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legal Free Drugs, problem solved.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does the bridge's sexuality have to do with anything?
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boston sucks at dealing with addicts, they thought Methodone Mile near the hospitals would solve all the problems but instead it's only enriched the Narcan dealers. Also access to legal weed which is known to help addicts ween off hard drugs is too damn expensive for those low on cash.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

illegal: Legal Free Drugs, problem solved.


Username does not check out.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.com
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Whoa. What happened to the South End?

When I left in 2007, the neighborhood was gentrified and full of rich gay couples and their dogs (who they would dress up and bring to dog parks). But that might have been just one part of the South End.


Mass Ave has always been like the DMZ in the Korean War - pushes in a few streets, then back, etc.

I blame the closure of Skippy Whites record store myself.  ;-)
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Residents of the area have been calling on city officials to address the worsening conditions on the streets - individuals overdosing on sidewalks and in alleys, human waste and refuse left on private and public property, improperly discarded needles in parks and on playgrounds.

There's only so much the city itself can do with problems created by a failing country-wide ideology of conservative libertarianism.

It's no longer worth explaining--repeatedly--why this happens. The list goes on, and the number of countries outgrowing these problems continues to mount, and they all share one thing in common: they don't take America's stupid-ass, backward approach to taxation, drug policy, and general cynicism about human nature.

Vote to move toward that end. It took years to get us this low, and it will take years to get us back on our feet. In that sense America is, ironically, "homeless" among the civilized world: unaware how disgusting it is because it has a mental illness.


Yes, the Republicans have really destroyed Boston.  If only they'd vote for a Democrat every now and then.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmmm ... those heroin hunnies.

pics.me.me
 
Monac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, I learned some things today:

A) Boston has its own Long Island that has nothing to do with the famous one near New York City.

B) Boston used to use that island to warehouse its homeless and its drug addicts.  I have no idea if that was was a good thing or a bad thing.

C) The bridge from this Long Island to the mainland (actually to a smaller island closer to the mainland, which is still connected to the mainland by a second bridge) aged out, was torn down, and the homeless and drug addicts had to be moved to the mainland.  That must have been an interesting event.

D) Boston is now so sick of the homeless and the drug addicts that it is willing to spend millions to build a new bridge and put them back on the island.

E) Boston, or someplace near where all these islands are, has a neighborhood called "Squantum".

F) Rhode Island is not actually an island.  I learned that by accident while trying to figure out whether Boston is anywhere near the New York Long Island.

So, all in all, a pretty good day for me.  I think I'll take a nap.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Mmmmmm ... those heroin hunnies.

[pics.me.me image 500x1146]


I know someone who may be related to the junkie.  Same last name, looks similar, and it doesn't surprise me a bit
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Mmmmmm ... those heroin hunnies.

[pics.me.me image 500x1146]


Whoever that is needs to charge their phone.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's because it was *this* bridge.
Simon & Garfunkel - Bridge Over Troubled Water (Audio)
Youtube 4G-YQA_bsOU
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Whoa. What happened to the South End?

When I left in 2007, the neighborhood was gentrified and full of rich gay couples and their dogs (who they would dress up and bring to dog parks). But that might have been just one part of the South End.


Boston Medical Center, its methadone and suboxone clinic, and the satellite clinics in the neighborhood that furthered the opioid and benzo rampant prescriptions.

Plus proximity to Back Bay, since the Central Library and Copley Square are prime homeless sleeping territory.

Mix that with butting up against the Fens on one side and Chinatown / Tufts on the other, and... well..
 
lurkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

geggy: Boston sucks at dealing with addicts, they thought Methodone Mile near the hospitals would solve all the problems but instead it's only enriched the Narcan dealers. Also access to legal weed which is known to help addicts ween off hard drugs is too damn expensive for those low on cash.


ftfy
 
Frizbone
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Boston is well on its way to become just as bad as Seattle and San Francisco because of not only years of solid Democrat control, but because of a woke, race baiting. road raging District Attorney Rachael Rollins keeping the junkies, the gang bangers, the illegal aliens and the criminals control the streets of Boston. Crime WILL surpass 1970s levels. That is guaranteed. Its just science.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Frizbone: Boston is well on its way to become just as bad as Seattle and San Francisco because of not only years of solid Democrat control, but because of a woke, race baiting. road raging District Attorney Rachael Rollins keeping the junkies, the gang bangers, the illegal aliens and the criminals control the streets of Boston. Crime WILL surpass 1970s levels. That is guaranteed. Its just science.


Around here we already know the purchased propaganda accounts are from about 2003 while the pure troll accounts are about 2007.

/*click*
//ahhhhhhh
 
