 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Pegasus spyware maker: Hey, don't blame us for MAKING this product, blame the evil scumbags we happily sell it to for USING it   (bbc.com) divider line
34
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

765 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 22 Jul 2021 at 2:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"criticising a car manufacturer when a drunk driver crashes"

Car manufacturers don't advertise their product as a way to get home after drinking too much.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The maker of powerful spy software allegedly used to hack the phones of innocent people says blaming the company is like "criticising a car manufacturer when a drunk driver crashes".

More like criticizing the maker of the Drunk Joyride Master Key -- Now you can drunk drive most cars regardless of ownership and do any crime you want, workout anyone knowing it was really you behind the wheel!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The makers of land mines and cluster bombs don't have to put up with this shiat, but then they're not farking with my phone.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have a point.
Not a good one and one everyone is going to disregard it and blame them anyway but they do have one.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there is some precedent for this:

NSFW (sorry mods):
pe2bz.philpem.me.ukView Full Size
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not both?
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
downstairs:
Car manufacturers don't advertise their product as a way to get home after drinking too much.


They would if they could, and you know it.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: "criticising a car manufacturer when a drunk driver crashes"

Car manufacturers don't advertise their product as a way to get home after drinking too much.


then wtf do you call a taxi?
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

To keep things in perspective.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the "Gun Manufacturer's" gambit.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A car manufacturer isn't selling subscriptions to a curated whitelist of customers for product expressely designed and marketed to break into people's private devices and data with no other meaningful purpose.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not? Its what gun manufacturers do.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're not criminals!!  We're just a legitimate company that makes tools for criminals then sells them to criminals!"
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is technically moronic to get caught with spyware up your ass.

But it's also evil to make or sell spyware.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say it is only available to "the military." That is supposed to be a justification for their sales. Remarkably, the article has nobody pointing out that militaries are violent, and by giving the development of such tools to foreign contractors, a military is able to act  outside of the jurisdiction of their own country's laws about weapon development and capabilities. Almost as if the article wants to make sure the cultprits are not held culpable, or at least, that military motives are not questioned.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap this sounds like some GOP crap which is interesting they like to cry about personal responsibility but they actually mean no one's responsible except that one asshole at the end
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: downstairs: "criticising a car manufacturer when a drunk driver crashes"

Car manufacturers don't advertise their product as a way to get home after drinking too much.

then wtf do you call a taxi?


A service provided by an individual. And said service provider is, in theory at least, not drunk.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: They say it is only available to "the military." That is supposed to be a justification for their sales. Remarkably, the article has nobody pointing out that militaries are violent, and by giving the development of such tools to foreign contractors, a military is able to act  outside of the jurisdiction of their own country's laws about weapon development and capabilities. Almost as if the article wants to make sure the cultprits are not held culpable, or at least, that military motives are not questioned.


Law enforcement too, but is there a difference really?

From 2020: https://www.haaretz.com/middle-​east-ne​ws/.premium-with-israel-s-encouragemen​t-nso-sold-spyware-to-uae-and-other-gu​lf-states-1.9093465
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish Macron had the balls to label them a terrorist organization and run them down. Their tech was used to kill Khashoggi, it's used to keep tabs on human right activists and NGOs. It IS a terrorist organization. Order their extradition from Israel and when Israel refuses blockade them.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that's trying to skate on the thinnest of ice. These morons should be counting themselves lucky if they are still breathing in a couple years. They had better farking pray that software was never installed on a US officials phone. That or they'd better get used to never leaving Israel and constantly looking over their shoulder. Depending on if it ended up on some even less pleasant country officials phones, they might want to have their kids / grandkids reconsider any travel as well.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The above is if it's a "polite" country...
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: "criticising a car manufacturer when a drunk driver crashes"

Car manufacturers don't advertise their product as a way to get home after drinking too much.


Ya that argument only works when your product is being misused, not when it's being used as intended.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ugh, yet another example of computer scientists thinking they're somehow exempt from ethics.  See also: Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, anybody running a site that allows user feedback but doesn't take responsibility for moderation (so like, Facebook, Twitter, damn near every web forum, your local newspaper...)
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

downstairs: "criticising a car manufacturer when a drunk driver crashes"

Car manufacturers don't advertise their product as a way to get home after drinking too much.


Tesla does.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SMB2811: downstairs: "criticising a car manufacturer when a drunk driver crashes"

Car manufacturers don't advertise their product as a way to get home after drinking too much.

Ya that argument only works when your product is being misused, not when it's being used as intended.


Guns aren't intended to be used for illegal murders
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Ugh, yet another example of computer scientists thinking they're somehow exempt from ethics.  See also: Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, anybody running a site that allows user feedback but doesn't take responsibility for moderation (so like, Facebook, Twitter, damn near every web forum, your local newspaper...)


🙋
Please reading
The Moral Landscape
Book by Sam Harris
 
llamameat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Can't Apple or Google hire them to infect their phones, then plug up the zero day exploits these companies live on?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: SMB2811: downstairs: "criticising a car manufacturer when a drunk driver crashes"

Car manufacturers don't advertise their product as a way to get home after drinking too much.

Ya that argument only works when your product is being misused, not when it's being used as intended.

Guns aren't intended to be used for illegal murders


I'd only buy one to commit legal murder. Trust me.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

macadamnut: waxbeans: SMB2811: downstairs: "criticising a car manufacturer when a drunk driver crashes"

Car manufacturers don't advertise their product as a way to get home after drinking too much.

Ya that argument only works when your product is being misused, not when it's being used as intended.

Guns aren't intended to be used for illegal murders

I'd only buy one to commit legal murder. Trust me.


Said literally almost every single active shooter
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Baloo Uriza: Ugh, yet another example of computer scientists thinking they're somehow exempt from ethics.  See also: Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, anybody running a site that allows user feedback but doesn't take responsibility for moderation (so like, Facebook, Twitter, damn near every web forum, your local newspaper...)

🙋
Please reading
The Moral Landscape
Book by Sam Harris


"It wasn't me, it was everyone and everything else around me" just seems like a convenient copout, especially when given such criticism, you give a Time Cube like bounty challenge to defend it.
 
Grizmund [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Wow, that's trying to skate on the thinnest of ice. These morons should be counting themselves lucky if they are still breathing in a couple years. They had better farking pray that software was never installed on a US officials phone. That or they'd better get used to never leaving Israel and constantly looking over their shoulder. Depending on if it ended up on some even less pleasant country officials phones, they might want to have their kids / grandkids reconsider any travel as well.

[Fark user image 448x274]

The above is if it's a "polite" country...


I know they already probably installed it on US officials phones, there was an article maybe last year or year before about US contractors helping a bunch of countries set up their cyber espionage and the people that set it up being surprised when they used their new skills to do all kinds of fun things. They even made sure said contractors were kept in the dark about some of the people they had trained being used to spy on people on US soil (couldn't find the article but I think U.S. Citizens as well.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: [Fark user image image 596x266]
To keep things in perspective.


Couldn't one say the same about Boeing?
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Someone is going to develop and sell this software and make a bundle of money, so it may as well be us.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: PanicAttack: [Fark user image image 596x266]
To keep things in perspective.

Couldn't one say the same about Boeing?


Here's some light reading. https://en.wikipedia.org/wik​i/Whatabou​tism
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.