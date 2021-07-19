 Skip to content
(NPR)   Female soldiers are finally getting body armor designed just for them, and contrary to subby's expectations after decades of playing videos games, it DOESN'T involve thigh-high boots, a thong-back chainmail bikini or a chestplate with molded breasts   (npr.org) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Boris Vallejo lied to me?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If they can equip a guy jacked to the gills like this:
memegenerator.netView Full Size

I'm sure they can find some way to equip a woman for the battlefield.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Boris Vallejo lied to me?


Fark user imageView Full Size
Found this shirt at a thrift shop in Houston a few weeks ago.
 
lurkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is it color-coordinated at least?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
These three never had any problems dispatching monsters with their bikini armor:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Strong enough for a man?
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The modular nature of it makes males strippers have a much easier time of things in any situation.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: These three never had any problems dispatching monsters with their bikini armor:

[Fark user image image 850x515]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Hunter B-15 approves
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lurkey: Is it color-coordinated at least?


Well, I'm guessing it comes in green or brown.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How skimpy female armor works - Protection
Youtube obAd0zAFMTI
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When less and less citizens want to fight for their country you have to begin accommodating people who do.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We should be channeling women into aviation.
90% or more of our pilots should be women. It doesnt require great physical strength and is actually more suited to small size people.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I predict many pictures of female Stormtroopers in this thread.
Search your feelings. You know it to be true.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If they can equip a guy jacked to the gills like this:
[memegenerator.net image 394x604]
I'm sure they can find some way to equip a woman for the battlefield.


Not a fair comparison.  He's got a huge amount of surface area for molle panels and utility pockets.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: I predict many pictures of female Stormtroopers in this thread.
Search your feelings. You know it to be true.

syfy.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: When less and less citizens want to fight for their country you have to begin accommodating people who do.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
NSFWish
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But when the women wear the armor, will they have to wear it in a sexually suggestive pose?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 750x400]


Bad idea to put a seam or joint at that part of the torso, even worse with a mild indentation to direct a spearpoint or bayonet to the spot.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meanwhile...

/in Canada...
//
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: ZAZ: Boris Vallejo lied to me?

[Fark user image image 850x1062]Found this shirt at a thrift shop in Houston a few weeks ago.


You should buy a panel van.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: When less and less citizens want to fight for their country you have to begin accommodating people who do.


I don't think there are fewer people willing to fight for their country (assuming USA). There are fewer willing to fight for some other country.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: We should be channeling women into aviation.
90% or more of our pilots should be women. It doesnt require great physical strength and is actually more suited to small size people.


The Air Force is the weird branch of the military where the officers, rather than the enlisted, are the ones doing the bulk of the fighting.
 
patrick767
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
About fifteen years ago, a friend/coworker of mine who was into attending gamer conventions went to one where Forgotten Realms creator Ed Greenwood would be a guest of honor and helping judge the costume contest. For the women's contest, he proudly declared some girl in a chainmail bikini the winner. My friend was unamused to the say the least.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TWX: doctorguilty: I predict many pictures of female Stormtroopers in this thread.
Search your feelings. You know it to be true.
[syfy.com image 330x432]

I'd forgotten that one. Bravo.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
armstreet.comView Full Size


armstreet.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
rewind2846
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The military is finally getting the message that not everyone is a 6 foot tall white male.

When I was in the Navy in the 80s most commands still used the grooming standards from the 1950s, which caused HELL with shaving if your hair was not straight. I still carry scars on my face to this day from the bouts of pseudofolliculitis (razor bumps) I had to deal with whenever I got a new command and before I got a no-shave chit (permission slip).
One command (Groton, Connecticut) disregarded the chit I had from the last command, and so I let my face ripen for about a week before going into the LT's office looking like a bleeding field of pus landmines. I got my new chit, laminated, within the hour.
This crap is one of the reasons I decided not to stay... dealing with it for 6 years was one thing, I wasn't having that for 20+.

About time they are also changing uniforms and hairstyles as well. Not everyone has straight hair and straight hips. It's the 21st century.
 
patrick767
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

patrick767: About fifteen years ago, a friend/coworker of mine who was into attending gamer conventions went to one where Forgotten Realms creator Ed Greenwood would be was a guest of honor and helpeding judge the costume contest. For the women's contest, he proudly declared some girl in a chainmail bikini the winner. My friend was unamused to the say the least.


Ugh... I swear I speak English.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: We should be channeling women into aviation.
90% or more of our pilots should be women. It doesnt require great physical strength and is actually more suited to small size people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Who taught you morons archery?"
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: dothemath: ZAZ: Boris Vallejo lied to me?

[Fark user image image 850x1062]Found this shirt at a thrift shop in Houston a few weeks ago.

You should buy a panel van.


I already did.
Your moms driving it.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: ZAZ: Boris Vallejo lied to me?

[Fark user image 850x1062]Found this shirt at a thrift shop in Houston a few weeks ago.


For a sorceress or anyone else that relies on misdirection the lack of clothing may offer an advantage.

Plus Boris Vallejo was a bit of a horndog.

Fun fact, in the film True Lies when Schwarzenegger's Harry Tasker dubs himself as Boris then dubs Curtis' Helen Tasker as Doris, this was a reference to Vallejo.  His first wife as named Doris and apparently he was big into the bodybuilding scene and friends with Schwarzenegger.  So while it seemed to be an underwhelming joke it was actually pretty funny for anyone that knew those rather unlikely links.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: When less and less citizens want to fight for their country you have to begin accommodating people who do.


Let me know when the US military actually fights for the country instead of idealogy or oil.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
payload.cargocollective.comView Full Size


Doesn't need armor to kick ass, but she wears it well.
 
Gollie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: [Fark user image 425x298]

"Who taught you morons archery?"


Normally when I hear a gal referred to as a pincushion it's a little more abstract and lewd than this.
 
tekmo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: 90% or more of our pilots should be women. It doesnt require great physical strength and is actually more suited to small size people.


Scientists did all kinds of tests of prospective female astronauts, finding that despite their reduced resource demands they performed just as well as men, better in some tests.

So NASA...threw all that away because White Guys Must Always Win™.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: Meanwhile...

/in Canada...
//[Fark user image 300x450]


Meanwhile in Australia
static.miraheze.orgView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TWX: dothemath: We should be channeling women into aviation.
90% or more of our pilots should be women. It doesnt require great physical strength and is actually more suited to small size people.

The Air Force is the weird branch of the military where the officers, rather than the enlisted, are the ones doing the bulk of the fighting.


With the ratio off the way it is, they'd be farked if they lost many enlisted.  Maintenance?  Fueling?  Loadouts?  Lunch??  Naw those aren't important, right?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Knows a thing or two about female body armor.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RatMaster999: armstreet.comView Full Size


This first image looks like she's incredibly stoned and just wants to get this over with.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
madmaxcostumes.comView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Celtic warrior women fought topless and sometimes naked.  Good to see USAF taking things forward. Although they still call the female soldiers Airman.
 
