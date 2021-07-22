 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   We've all been there, but you can't just start shooting at those annoying party buses   (the-sun.com) divider line
19
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

719 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2021 at 8:08 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, obviously you can.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Chicago. The would have called the police, but that would have been just extra steps.
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a reminder, and a small price to pay, that the 2nd amendment is working.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you mean, like, legally?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Party buses are a curse upon this country.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This maybe the first time anyone has been injured on a Bangbus.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicagostan, police budget down.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Charlie Chingas: Just a reminder, and a small price to pay, that the 2nd amendment is working.


It's Chicago. They don't have a 2nd amendment and still shoot each other up on a daily basis.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: This maybe the first time anyone has been injured on a Bangbus.


But not nearly the first time someone took a shot to the chest.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called Tourist SEASON.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey now, hush dat fuss. Everybody shot on the back of the bus.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Chicago. Communal violence amongst the Black and Latino communities is so normalized that most folks don't even bother paying attention to it.
/grew up in Pilsen during the height of violence
//dad was an ER doctor at Cook County
///White Sox for the win
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you want the cops to do? If they do anything they get call racists. They are not going to risk being the ones to have to shoot someone.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

daffy: What do you want the cops to do? If they do anything they get call racists. They are not going to risk being the ones to have to shoot someone.


Just do the same thing they do in white neighborhoods.
 
spleef420
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: daffy: What do you want the cops to do? If they do anything they get call racists. They are not going to risk being the ones to have to shoot someone.

Just do the same thing they do in white neighborhoods.


Shoot Black people?
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No word on whether the gun survived?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

skinink: This maybe the first time anyone has been injured on a Bangbus.


You havent seen the bloopers then
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Heh, we had a city bus route served by a party bus in Tulsa.  Route 606, The Loop.  Only ran its route in the counterclockwise direction, and ran between nightlife hot spots on a roughly 10 minute interval, had a live DJ on board in addition to the driver, and charged 25¢ a trip or a receipt for alcohol.

Service was temporarily suspended in November 2019 when COVID was just getting started.  Last 2 or 3 schedule updates don't even list the route, whereas the one or two after it was suspended did list the route but that there was no service on it.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.