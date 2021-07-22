 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   It's always the way isn't it? You just can't dispose of explosives for love nor money   (littlehamptongazette.co.uk) divider line
45
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

45 Comments     (+0 »)
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Watch out, BBC, this might be embarrassing to government agencies and you'll get locked up for it.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Batman - Some days you just can't get rid of a bomb (complete scene)
Youtube A54ouDOmIS0
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/A54ouDOm​IS0]


One of the greatest moments in cinema history EVAR

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give it to some kids.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hand flares are explosives now? What a choade
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.  Dig a hole.
2.  Throw the flare into the hole.
3.  Fill the hole.

The end.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone seems to know the score
They've seen it all before
They just know
They're so sure

That you can just throw it away
Make the flare go away
But you can't throw it away
'Cause no one's helping

Flare left in a pub
Locked in a metal cupboard
If it should go off
There'll be lots of screaming
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soak it on a bucket of water for a week then crumble it and put it in the trash.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use it for a gender reveal party.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: 1.  Dig a hole.
2.  Throw the flare into the hole.
3.  Fill the hole.

The end.


You made me think of that UN anti-landmine PSA where the kids' soccer game is interrupted by landmines, and I'm shamefully giggling.
boingboing.netView Full Size


/yes, I know flares don't work that way
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When done properly, explosives get rid of themselves.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only one piece of flare?
That's not even the bare minimum.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its deactivated
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I found a 10 year old can of tetrhydrofuran at work a few months back.

This stuff is tricky because once it's been exposed to air it can form organic peroxides which are very unstable explosives, especially in the threads of a metal cap. If it's a glass container you can visually look for crystal formation, but this was a stainless steel can. I was reluctant to even touch it.

I called around to figure out what to do and eventually got passed to the hazmat guy at the local fire department. He told me to just open it up, dump it in a bucket of water, and pour it down the drain.

:/
 
Saiga410
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Easy.  Find the nearest 10-11 yo kid.  Say "here you go kid.  Have some fun"   you will never see the flare again.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Warthog: 1.  Dig a hole.
2.  Throw the flare into the hole.
3.  Fill the hole.

The end.


Same way I get rid of used motor oil.
 
JesseL
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Warthog: 1.  Dig a hole.
2.  Throw the flare into the hole.
3.  Fill the hole.

The end.

Same way I get rid of used motor oil.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Warthog: 1.  Dig a hole.
2.  Throw the flare into the hole.
3.  Fill the hole.

The end.


WWE knows how to bury a Flair too.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JesseL: I found a 10 year old can of tetrhydrofuran at work a few months back.

This stuff is tricky because once it's been exposed to air it can form organic peroxides which are very unstable explosives, especially in the threads of a metal cap. If it's a glass container you can visually look for crystal formation, but this was a stainless steel can. I was reluctant to even touch it.

I called around to figure out what to do and eventually got passed to the hazmat guy at the local fire department. He told me to just open it up, dump it in a bucket of water, and pour it down the drain.

:/


According to one MSDS I read you can't even pour distilled water down the drain.  Yes, water has a safety data sheet telling you what to do in case of spills or if it catches fire.  Maybe it would react with all the nasty chemicals people are allowed to dump.

(If your water catches on fire, put it out with water.  According to the lawyers at one supplier.)
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Warthog: 1.  Dig a hole.
2.  Throw the flare into the hole.
3.  Fill the hole.

The end.

Same way I get rid of used motor oil.


I dump it in the creek to make the water and fish all shiny. It turns them rainbow colored. That's how i let nature know I'm an #ALLY
 
nytmare
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mail it to Australia, they'll know what to do.
 
brilett
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Rent a row boat, go out on the bay, throw the oars away - fire flare.
 
JesseL
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ZAZ: JesseL: I found a 10 year old can of tetrhydrofuran at work a few months back.

This stuff is tricky because once it's been exposed to air it can form organic peroxides which are very unstable explosives, especially in the threads of a metal cap. If it's a glass container you can visually look for crystal formation, but this was a stainless steel can. I was reluctant to even touch it.

I called around to figure out what to do and eventually got passed to the hazmat guy at the local fire department. He told me to just open it up, dump it in a bucket of water, and pour it down the drain.

:/

According to one MSDS I read you can't even pour distilled water down the drain.  Yes, water has a safety data sheet telling you what to do in case of spills or if it catches fire.  Maybe it would react with all the nasty chemicals people are allowed to dump.

(If your water catches on fire, put it out with water.  According to the lawyers at one supplier.)


Holy shiat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Storm drains are also a great place to dispose of unwanted materials.
 
metric
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
cdn.historycollection.comView Full Size
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We found 2 gallons of pure acetone in my grandparent's basement. My dad poured it into several metal coffee cans on their gravel driveway, and lit each one to burn it off.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I believe the proper English method of disposing of a flare is to light it and then stick it up your butt.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JesseL: I found a 10 year old can of tetrhydrofuran at work a few months back.

This stuff is tricky because once it's been exposed to air it can form organic peroxides which are very unstable explosives, especially in the threads of a metal cap. If it's a glass container you can visually look for crystal formation, but this was a stainless steel can. I was reluctant to even touch it.

I called around to figure out what to do and eventually got passed to the hazmat guy at the local fire department. He told me to just open it up, dump it in a bucket of water, and pour it down the drain.

:/


While cleaning out my grandfather's old farm, we found a box of ancient TNT that had been sitting in the loft of a hot barn for years. It was quite melty and covered in crystals. We took one look at it and then tried to think happy thoughts as we backed away slowly. We called the RCMP and they came and took it, and the 6'x6' piece of floor it was attached to, over to a pit to blow up. It was a nice exercise for them. They also took a bunch of WW2 rifle ammo we had no use for (and were illegal AP rounds anyway)
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's a farking road flare, not an explosive, light a bonfire with it, find some concrete and light it off and let it burn out.

It's not a farking stick of dynamite, Jesus christ.

I played with flares as 10 year old.  What is the problem here?

Open it up where the fuel is exposed and dunk it in water to break it down.

Take a sledge hammer and break down material.

Pee on it.

It doesn't matter.....

It's a road flare.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: While cleaning out my grandfather's old farm, we found a box of ancient TNT that had been sitting in the loft of a hot barn for years. It was quite melty and covered in crystals.


Those would make for a fun game of Hot Potato.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Warthog: 1.  Dig a hole.
2.  Throw the flare into the hole.
3.  Fill the hole.

The end.


Or, just burn it. Then you don't need as big a hole
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Tr0mBoNe: While cleaning out my grandfather's old farm, we found a box of ancient TNT that had been sitting in the loft of a hot barn for years. It was quite melty and covered in crystals.

Those would make for a fun game of Hot Potato.


The scenes in Lost where they're farking around with old TNT still make my hair stand on end.
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Find the nearest dock - those are upward of $16 each in a marine store and and any boater would love to have one free.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
David said throwing the flare away risks the safety of people.

If only there were a device that could really draw someone's attention to a safety issue. Maybe something bright?

//I'm sure it'll come to me later
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dkulprit: It's a farking road flare, not an explosive, light a bonfire with it, find some concrete and light it off and let it burn out.

It's not a farking stick of dynamite, Jesus christ.

I played with flares as 10 year old.  What is the problem here?

Open it up where the fuel is exposed and dunk it in water to break it down.

Take a sledge hammer and break down material.

Pee on it.

It doesn't matter.....

It's a road flare.


To be fair, I think this is a marine signal flare. So you remove the cap, point up, twist the bottom and it fires a flare high in the sky which then slowly parachutes back down. Think Roman candle on steroids, with a long burning flaming ball.

Not super dangerous, but pretty different than a road flare you light and leave on the pavement.
 
gar1013
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Storm drains are also a great place to dispose of unwanted materials.


Seems like your mother in law would get suspicious that you walk out with a full plate and come back with a clean one.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Warthog: 1.  Dig a hole.
2.  Throw the flare into the hole.
3.  Fill the hole.

The end.


Not anymore now everyone knows he owns them.
 
JesseL
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dkulprit: It's a farking road flare, not an explosive, light a bonfire with it, find some concrete and light it off and let it burn out.

It's not a farking stick of dynamite, Jesus christ.

I played with flares as 10 year old.  What is the problem here?

Open it up where the fuel is exposed and dunk it in water to break it down.

Take a sledge hammer and break down material.

Pee on it.

It doesn't matter.....

It's a road flare.


*Marine Flare
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tuxq: hand flares are explosives now? What a choade


Starter pistols are supposedly "firearms".  Back when TSA was new the meme was to include a starter pistol in your luggage and strap a big old "contains firearm" sticker on it.  Woe be unto the TSA department or airline who lost it then.  No idea what the law really is/was.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: thatguyoverthere70: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/A54ouDOm​IS0]

One of the greatest moments in cinema history EVAR

[i.imgur.com image 350x183] [View Full Size image _x_]


Possibly the best series to air on television in the history of ever.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

brilett: Rent a row boat, go out on the bay, throw the oars away - fire flare.


A--- Does not scan/rhyming scheme is poor. Would not sing a round with brilett again.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Storm drains are also a great place to dispose of unwanted materials.


shiatter's Full!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: SpectroBoy: thatguyoverthere70: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/A54ouDOm​IS0]

One of the greatest moments in cinema history EVAR

[i.imgur.com image 350x183] [View Full Size image _x_]

Possibly the best series to air on television in the history of ever.


This particular clip is from the 1966 MOVIE.
If by some chance you haven't seen the movie I highly recommend it and recommend it high.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
