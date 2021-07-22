 Skip to content
 
(Mirror.co.uk)   Just how hot is it in England? The roads are melting
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
mid and upper 80's can get nasty with no air conditioning and places that don't regularly see these temps usually don't have it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
25 C is about what it is in my apartment without the AC running. Good thing I don't have tar on my floors.

Well, not much any way.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Blimey.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hear 30c in the UK is equivalent too 100f in the USA
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Aren't roads hotter in our deserts?

Seems like 89 degrees shouldn't be that hot for a road.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Blimey!  I betcha the EU did this!
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ray: I remember Revelations 7:12... "And I looked, as he opened the sixth seal, and behold, there was a great earthquake. And the sun became as black as sack cloth, and the moon became as blood."

Winston: "And the seas boiled and the skies fell."

Ray: Judgement day.

Winston: Judgement day.
 
Rumproast42
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This just in!  England has crappy roads!
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yep, I saw an old telephone pole with the (weather-proofing..?-)tar melting off of it literally yesterday when I went out for a walk

/ * returns to his self-imposed break from Fark *
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

whidbey: Aren't roads hotter in our deserts?

Seems like 89 degrees shouldn't be that hot for a road.


TFA says "tar roads" so presumably they're using a substance that liquifies at a lower temp than asphalt. Likely never been an issue before because the temps were previously always low enough to keep the "tar" solid. 🤷♂
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
...and I have no idea why FARK adds the ♂ emoji when you add any other emoji.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

whidbey: Aren't roads hotter in our deserts?

Seems like 89 degrees shouldn't be that hot for a road.


Guessing there are different mixtures in the roads, depending on local resources
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I hear 30c in the UK is equivalent too 100f in the USA


86F. The conversion formula is:

C x 9/5 + 32 = F

With high humidity, it sucks. Otherwise, just wear shorts. You'll be fine.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: whidbey: Aren't roads hotter in our deserts?

Seems like 89 degrees shouldn't be that hot for a road.

TFA says "tar roads" so presumably they're using a substance that liquifies at a lower temp than asphalt. Likely never been an issue before because the temps were previously always low enough to keep the "tar" solid. 🤷♂


I'm hoping the melted tar will seep in to all the potholes. That would  be dead handy.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You need to build some better roads over there.
 
Juc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
we had a couple heat waves so far this year (not the UK mind you) roads weren't melting but the concrete expanded and buckled all over the place. it was pretty weird.

I think now a days people need to have houses that can handle cold and hot temps otherwise they're going to be outa luck when the pendulum swings unfairly for a while.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I hear 30c in the UK is equivalent too 100f in the USA


It's 86°F.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: whidbey: Aren't roads hotter in our deserts?

Seems like 89 degrees shouldn't be that hot for a road.

TFA says "tar roads" so presumably they're using a substance that liquifies at a lower temp than asphalt. Likely never been an issue before because the temps were previously always low enough to keep the "tar" solid. 🤷♂


It's probably tarmac, aka macadam, and not asphalt
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What? Are their roads made out of chocolate?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I hear 30c in the UK is equivalent too 100f in the USA


Not exactly. Perhaps you'd heard that 40c is about 100f (it's actually 104, but close enough).

// I obsess about temperatures. Also about the angle of the sun. Basically, I obsess about numbers. Also letters. And most nouns.
 
inner ted
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cretinbob: mid and upper 80's can get nasty with no air conditioning and places that don't regularly see these temps usually don't have it.


Holy shiat try 115 in the PNW
It cooled off to 87 at night
Thought the brits were made of tougher stuff
 
gar1013
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I hear 30c in the UK is equivalent too 100f in the USA


Math isn't your strong suit, is it?
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
87F and it melts their roads?

Lol
 
gar1013
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

inner ted: cretinbob: mid and upper 80's can get nasty with no air conditioning and places that don't regularly see these temps usually don't have it.

Holy shiat try 115 in the PNW
It cooled off to 87 at night
Thought the brits were made of tougher stuff


They used to be, but these days they're going with cheaper materials.
 
Juc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mofa: Marcos P: I hear 30c in the UK is equivalent too 100f in the USA

Not exactly. Perhaps you'd heard that 40c is about 100f (it's actually 104, but close enough).

// I obsess about temperatures. Also about the angle of the sun. Basically, I obsess about numbers. Also letters. And most nouns.


I got a mental image of you swimming through a vault of scrabble tiles like scrooge mcduck.
 
