(NPR)   New study: the new Covid Delta Variant is both real and spectacular   (npr.org)
    Scary, Infectious disease, Infection, months of data collection, people's respiratory tracts, virus's spike protein, higher levels, Vaccination, new study  
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have tickets to shows I really want to see this fall. I will be farking pissed if they're canceled because the anti-science crowd throws us into another lockdown.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FlashHarry: I have tickets to shows I really want to see this fall. I will be farking pissed if they're canceled because the anti-science crowd throws us into another lockdown.


Considering concerts are fantastic super spreader events regardless of lockdown I'd sell the tickets now.

But I'm risk averse when it comes to potentially permanent life altering negative outcomes
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Obligatory:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: FlashHarry: I have tickets to shows I really want to see this fall. I will be farking pissed if they're canceled because the anti-science crowd throws us into another lockdown.

Considering concerts are fantastic super spreader events regardless of lockdown I'd sell the tickets now.

But I'm risk averse when it comes to potentially permanent life altering negative outcomes


Wisdom is a rare gift.
Be glad you have it.
 
kumanoki
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
2027 Headline:
"The New Covid Omega Variant Kills Instantly, Regardless of Vaccination; Quarantine No Longer Effective, Scientists Say"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: But I'm risk averse when it comes to potentially permanent life altering negative outcomes


I'm sure you've seen plenty. Name checks out.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I said a month or so ago when Illinois started relaxing rules that they were jumping the gun and it would end badly. It's starting to look like I was right. The mere mention of relaxing the rules and everyone threw their masks off. As I'm out and about every day I see hardly anyone wearing one anymore.

Lets lock down again!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You know, that Jayne Mansfield had some big breasts.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But my freedom!
 
the Mole of Production [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Even though the variant is more transmissible, initial hospital data shows that it doesn't increase the risk of hospitalization compared to other strains, says Dr. Monica Gandhi, who studies infectious diseases at the University of California San Francisco.

Oh really. Except every study on COVID shows that the higher the viral dose you have, the more likely you are to end up dead...

Also this.
Results Compared to non-VOC SARS-CoV-2 strains, the adjusted elevation in risk associated with N501Y-positive variants was 59% (49-69%) for hospitalization; 105% (82-134%) for ICU admission; and 61% (40-87%) for death. Increases with Delta variant were more pronounced: 120% (93-153%) for hospitalization; 287% (198-399%) for ICU admission; and 137% (50-230%) for death.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Gamma and Lambda have been found in Houston.

I'm so tired of it all.

Covid can just get it over with already and turn us all into zombies as far as I'm concerned.  No more avocado toast for me.  It's brains as far as the eye can see.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I have tickets to shows I really want to see this fall. I will be farking pissed if they're canceled because the anti-science crowd throws us into another lockdown.


I was supposed to get married last fall. We delayed a year so our guests could have an open, good time without worrying about masking or anything like that. We live in a state that is doing a great job, vaccination wise, but the anti-science, unvaccinated contingent is threatening to shut everything down again. They deserve every bit of derision they get for the rest of their lives.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I have tickets to shows I really want to see this fall. I will be farking pissed if they're canceled because the anti-science crowd throws us into another lockdown.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Liadan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: FlashHarry: I have tickets to shows I really want to see this fall. I will be farking pissed if they're canceled because the anti-science crowd throws us into another lockdown.

Considering concerts are fantastic super spreader events regardless of lockdown I'd sell the tickets now.

But I'm risk averse when it comes to potentially permanent life altering negative outcomes


I've got theatre tickets for nine shows. Most of them are shows I was going to see in 2020 that are rescheduled into 2022. (one is taking a chance on this October) I'm fully prepared for the no-refreshments, full masking experience. I don't want the industry to be eliminated by another lockdown.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Shiat.  And we get goobers from all over the world showing up here in the summer.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm ready for the dying to start. I was promised more dying amongst the anti vac/mask crowd.

So Delta, lambda and rest - stop screwing around and start the killing!
 
alitaki
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

buttercat: Gamma and Lambda have been found in Houston.

I'm so tired of it all.

Covid can just get it over with already and turn us all into zombies as far as I'm concerned.  No more avocado toast for me.  It's brains as far as the eye can see.


Gamma is a new variant?
i.gifer.comView Full Size

But...gamma comes before delta in...the greek..
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It has thumbs.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I'm ready for the dying to start. I was promised more dying amongst the anti vac/mask crowd.

So Delta, lambda and rest - stop screwing around and start the killing!


Oh its coming
 
skers69
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
1% mortality rate has turned humans into scared sheep.  How many of you asshats drive every day?  Well guess what you took a huge risk to your life.  But alas you arrived at your destination.

This covid crap will run the US into the ground if we go back into lock down.  So hang on to your ass as the scare tactics will continue.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I have tickets to shows I really want to see this fall. I will be farking pissed if they're canceled because the anti-science crowd throws us into another lockdown.


Might as well sell em now.

I got called into the ER two days this week because they needed more help due to an influx in covid patients.

That hasn't happened since Feb.

Cases are definitely on the rise again.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

alitaki: buttercat: Gamma and Lambda have been found in Houston.

I'm so tired of it all.

Covid can just get it over with already and turn us all into zombies as far as I'm concerned.  No more avocado toast for me.  It's brains as far as the eye can see.

Gamma is a new variant?
[i.gifer.com image 712x302] [View Full Size image _x_]
But...gamma comes before delta in...the greek..


:)

True.

I'm just yelling at clouds at this point.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I'm ready for the dying to start. I was promised more dying amongst the anti vac/mask crowd.

So Delta, lambda and rest - stop screwing around and start the killing!


100%. We've done everything right. My sympathy and patience for others is gone. If you haven't been vaxxed I am officially rooting for Covid to kill you.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

buttercat: Gamma and Lambda have been found in Houston.

I'm so tired of it all.

Covid can just get it over with already and turn us all into zombies as far as I'm concerned.  No more avocado toast for me.  It's brains as far as the eye can see.


I beg to differ. If it was brains as far as the eye could see, we pretty much wouldn't be in this mess. At the very least, the death toll would have been cut about 50%.

It's especially infuriating that the kinds of zombies we're plagued with now won't quickly die out of malnutrittion.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can see that the "You can die WALKING YA DOGGY" trolls are back out.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

skers69: 1% mortality rate has turned humans into scared sheep.  How many of you asshats drive every day?  Well guess what you took a huge risk to your life.  But alas you arrived at your destination.

This covid crap will run the US into the ground if we go back into lock down.  So hang on to your ass as the scare tactics will continue.


Yes.  You're an idiot.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I am thinking that Delta might help clean up the gene pool?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

skers69: 1% mortality rate has turned humans into scared sheep.  How many of you asshats drive every day?  Well guess what you took a huge risk to your life.  But alas you arrived at your destination.

This covid crap will run the US into the ground if we go back into lock down.  So hang on to your ass as the scare tactics will continue.


Know how I know you don't know how to calculate odds?
 
skers69
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skers69: 1% mortality rate has turned humans into scared sheep.  How many of you asshats drive every day?  Well guess what you took a huge risk to your life.  But alas you arrived at your destination.

This covid crap will run the US into the ground if we go back into lock down.  So hang on to your ass as the scare tactics will continue.


Wow.

You actually posted this bullshiat.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Considering concerts are fantastic super spreader events regardless of lockdown I'd sell the tickets now.


There is no way in hell that the entertainment industry isn't going to put up with another lockdown.  The first one nearly destroyed everything.  They're not going to do that again.  So unless it's a government-enforced lockdown, that show will still be happening.

And superspreader events are fine.  It's a pandemic of the unvaccinated now, so fark 'em.
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I gotta figure out how we're gonna make it another year without a second income. I can't let my kid go into daycare. I'm so over-stressed about this, I wish there were anyone to trust anymore.
 
skers69
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kubo: skers69: 1% mortality rate has turned humans into scared sheep.  How many of you asshats drive every day?  Well guess what you took a huge risk to your life.  But alas you arrived at your destination.

This covid crap will run the US into the ground if we go back into lock down.  So hang on to your ass as the scare tactics will continue.

Know how I know you don't know how to calculate odds?


You are a sheep.  I am a wolf.  So yea.
 
Hoobajube
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So if the estimate to reach herd immunity was 70% of the population with OG Covid, and we're having trouble hitting that, whats the new required percentage with Delta?

Ok, quick google-fu found a formula on the Lancet.
(1 - (1 / R0)) / [Vaccine efficacy]
Setting [Vaccine efficacy] at 90% with a mix of mRNA and adenovirus vaccines out there. I have no idea what the equivalent efficacy is of a previous infection.

Original Covid R0 ~2.7.  (1 - 1/2.7) / (0.9) = 70%
Some article on the internet estimates Delta at R0 = 6. So (1 - 1/6) / (0.9) = 92%

Eh, pragmatically, the best hope at this point is that it burns through the population and goes the Spanish flu route, mutating into an infectious, but not as deadly disease that becomes part of the "regular flu."

/IANAInfectiousDiseaseSpecialist
//Dear god,I hope the Delta R0 of 6 is a big overestimate.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kubo: They deserve every bit of derision they get for the rest of their lives.


For as short as they may live.
 
skers69
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whidbey: skers69: 1% mortality rate has turned humans into scared sheep.  How many of you asshats drive every day?  Well guess what you took a huge risk to your life.  But alas you arrived at your destination.

This covid crap will run the US into the ground if we go back into lock down.  So hang on to your ass as the scare tactics will continue.

Wow.

You actually posted this bullshiat.


Punk.  Wake up.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: Private_Citizen: I'm ready for the dying to start. I was promised more dying amongst the anti vac/mask crowd.

So Delta, lambda and rest - stop screwing around and start the killing!

100%. We've done everything right. My sympathy and patience for others is gone. If you haven't been vaxxed I am officially rooting for Covid to kill you.


Why do you hate 0-12 year olds?

/I assume you meant Adults?
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skers69: [Fark user image 708x309]


That timeline is a lot shorter if you're not vaccinated and living in a red state but I've said too much, carry on.
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skers69: [Fark user image 708x309]


For Skers69, that timeline is two weeks after an elevator ride with an infected person.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

skers69: Kubo: skers69: 1% mortality rate has turned humans into scared sheep.  How many of you asshats drive every day?  Well guess what you took a huge risk to your life.  But alas you arrived at your destination.

This covid crap will run the US into the ground if we go back into lock down.  So hang on to your ass as the scare tactics will continue.

Know how I know you don't know how to calculate odds?

You are a sheep.  I am a wolf.  So yea.


I bet you have a shirt that says that too, to prove how tough you are. Because as we all know, the toughest wolves talk about how they are wolves.

Grow up and learn math.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

skers69: Kubo: skers69: 1% mortality rate has turned humans into scared sheep.  How many of you asshats drive every day?  Well guess what you took a huge risk to your life.  But alas you arrived at your destination.

This covid crap will run the US into the ground if we go back into lock down.  So hang on to your ass as the scare tactics will continue.

Know how I know you don't know how to calculate odds?

You are a sheep.  I am a wolf.  So yea.


You are a bad troll.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kubo: FlashHarry: I have tickets to shows I really want to see this fall. I will be farking pissed if they're canceled because the anti-science crowd throws us into another lockdown.

I was supposed to get married last fall. We delayed a year so our guests could have an open, good time without worrying about masking or anything like that. We live in a state that is doing a great job, vaccination wise, but the anti-science, unvaccinated contingent is threatening to shut everything down again. They deserve every bit of derision they get for the rest of their lives.


We kept our wedding date last year and it ended up being just the 5 of us (wife and our 3 kids). Made a  very nice video of the whole thing to share online with family and called it a day.

/legally married earlier in the year but that didnt count
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skers69: Kubo: skers69: 1% mortality rate has turned humans into scared sheep.  How many of you asshats drive every day?  Well guess what you took a huge risk to your life.  But alas you arrived at your destination.

This covid crap will run the US into the ground if we go back into lock down.  So hang on to your ass as the scare tactics will continue.

Know how I know you don't know how to calculate odds?

You are a sheep.  I am a wolf.  So yea.


No you aren't.  You blatantly parrot paranoid right wing garbage.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
wonder how many time we are going to be 80% done with covid go mission accomplished then be back to square 1 a few months later.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

weddingsinger: Kubo: FlashHarry: I have tickets to shows I really want to see this fall. I will be farking pissed if they're canceled because the anti-science crowd throws us into another lockdown.

I was supposed to get married last fall. We delayed a year so our guests could have an open, good time without worrying about masking or anything like that. We live in a state that is doing a great job, vaccination wise, but the anti-science, unvaccinated contingent is threatening to shut everything down again. They deserve every bit of derision they get for the rest of their lives.

We kept our wedding date last year and it ended up being just the 5 of us (wife and our 3 kids). Made a  very nice video of the whole thing to share online with family and called it a day.

/legally married earlier in the year but that didnt count


Fiance and I have put our wedding off again.  We both have a lot of elderly relatives, and can't justify the risks.

We may just end up eloping and calling it good enough lol
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bluewave69: wonder how many time we are going to be 80% done with covid go mission accomplished then be back to square 1 a few months later.


Yikes. This is one of three things:

1) Trolling
2) The night shift for Boris
3) Performance art
 
PhineasPozzlesnort
‘’ less than a minute ago  

abhorrent1: Lets lock down again!


No, fark that.   You can stay home if you're worried about it.
I'm vaxxed and sick of the dumbasses holding us all back.  I'm actually rooting for the Delta Varian to kill lots and lots of people because Covid is now a preventable disease only killing Darwin award-winning science deniers.

The daily death toll used to be scary, but now I think it's hilarious.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lolmao500: Even though the variant is more transmissible, initial hospital data shows that it doesn't increase the risk of hospitalization compared to other strains, says Dr. Monica Gandhi, who studies infectious diseases at the University of California San Francisco.

Oh really. Except every study on COVID shows that the higher the viral dose you have, the more likely you are to end up dead...

Also this.
Results Compared to non-VOC SARS-CoV-2 strains, the adjusted elevation in risk associated with N501Y-positive variants was 59% (49-69%) for hospitalization; 105% (82-134%) for ICU admission; and 61% (40-87%) for death. Increases with Delta variant were more pronounced: 120% (93-153%) for hospitalization; 287% (198-399%) for ICU admission; and 137% (50-230%) for death.


Feel free to disagree but Ghandi's data is backed with NUCLEAR WEAPONS!
 
