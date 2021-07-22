 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   That Frito-Lay plant that workers are striking against? Now it's having a Covid outbreak, and as we all know, when it comes to Covid you can't stop at just one
42
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They had plenty of time to get the covid shot. So it's the people's own damn fault for getting it.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Merltech: They had plenty of time to get the covid shot. So it's the people's own damn fault for getting it.


Way to carry water for a Corporation that screws over its workers. Arent you the smart one.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Merltech: They had plenty of time to get the covid shot. So it's the people's own damn fault for getting it.

Way to carry water for a Corporation that screws over its workers. Arent you the smart one.


The terrible corporate behavior is a separate issue. If you are unvaccinated and get Covid, it's your own damn fault.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why do these taste so good


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now on top of everything else, we are going to have a frito shortage.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Bill Gates farked up this time... How can there be an outbreak of a faker virus when everyone is one strike? Ha!! Ol' Billy didn't think that one all of the way through. His co-sponsors, the ones pushing the 5G into us all, are gonna be pissed!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Great, now on top of everything else, we are going to have a frito shortage.


Shut up, Puggy!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Nadie_AZ: Merltech: They had plenty of time to get the covid shot. So it's the people's own damn fault for getting it.

Way to carry water for a Corporation that screws over its workers. Arent you the smart one.

The terrible corporate behavior is a separate issue. If you are unvaccinated and get Covid, it's your own damn fault.


It's these damn kids. They're treating COVID like it's the normal cold. How do I reach these keeeeds *Edward James Olmos-ly*

/ and the Red Hats who think that it's political
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If they would have found a way to distribute the vaccine in junk food, we wouldn't have these issues.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
nbc.comView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Nadie_AZ: Merltech: They had plenty of time to get the covid shot. So it's the people's own damn fault for getting it.

Way to carry water for a Corporation that screws over its workers. Arent you the smart one.

The terrible corporate behavior is a separate issue. If you are unvaccinated and get Covid, it's your own damn fault.


After 7 12 hour days for months on end? fark off, scab.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm boycotting Frito Lay in solidarity with their abused workers.

Yes, I know that my actions won't make the slightest different, but they make me feel virtuous, and in 2021, that is the most important thing, right?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Merltech: They had plenty of time to get the covid shot. So it's the people's own damn fault for getting it.


Kinda hard working 12 hours a 7 days a week to get the vaccine
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Merltech: They had plenty of time to get the covid shot. So it's the people's own damn fault for getting it.


They were working mandatory overtime at 84 hours a week so they did not, in fact, have plenty of time to get the shot.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I'm boycotting Frito Lay in solidarity with their abused workers.

Yes, I know that my actions won't make the slightest different, but they make me feel virtuous, and in 2021, that is the most important thing, right?


Hot stuff!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So we should commence the panic buying of Cheetos and Fritos?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: why do these taste so good


Illegal immigrant tears?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I'm boycotting Frito Lay in solidarity with their abused workers.

Yes, I know that my actions won't make the slightest different, but they make me feel virtuous, and in 2021, that is the most important thing, right?


Your out of weed, aren't you?
 
hangloose
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dumb headline
 
jjorsett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I'm boycotting Frito Lay in solidarity with their abused workers.

Yes, I know that my actions won't make the slightest different, but they make me feel virtuous, and in 2021, that is the most important thing, right?


I'm boycotting them because their products are terrible for one's health, but you do you.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I'm boycotting Frito Lay in solidarity with their abused workers.

Yes, I know that my actions won't make the slightest different, but they make me feel virtuous, and in 2021, that is the most important thing, right?


We absolutely should be spending money in ways that dont make us feel morally repugnant. It doesn't matter if it has no effect on a bigger picture, as long as it feels in line with your moral values.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I'm boycotting Frito Lay in solidarity with their abused workers.

Yes, I know that my actions won't make the slightest different, but they make me feel virtuous, and in 2021, that is the most important thing, right?


Personally, I try to use this as yet another reason not to feed my chip addiction.  The real reason is my 2020 weight has to go (I gained *how* much?).

If they notice a dip in profits thanks to people not buying, they will have to fund a PR campaign to whitewash the evil and convince their customers that it is a non-issue.  This is certainly cheaper than paying a dime more to employees.  And it will work.  You could try shooting the CEO, but then you'll never feel virtuous again.  So win-win?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: why do these taste so good


[Fark user image 850x850]


Why does it look like your post is anti-labor garbage?
 
xalres
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Merltech: They had plenty of time to get the covid shot. So it's the people's own damn fault for getting it.


Read up on why workers are striking before you chide them for not taking the time to get a shot. Hint: 12 hour workdays, 7 days a week, no time off except to go home and sleep.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Way to carry water for a Corporation that screws over its workers. Arent you the smart one.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
max_pooper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

xalres: Merltech: They had plenty of time to get the covid shot. So it's the people's own damn fault for getting it.

Read up on why workers are striking before you chide them for not taking the time to get a shot. Hint: 12 hour workdays, 7 days a week, no time off except to go home and sleep.


There is a Walmart with a pharmacy offering covid vaccinations across the freeway from the plant. Being unvaccinated is their own damn fault.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Kinda hard working 12 hours a 7 days a week to get the vaccine


No, it isn't.  You can walk into any pharmacy and get one in 5 minutes.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Merltech: They had plenty of time to get the covid shot. So it's the people's own damn fault for getting it.


I'm confused.   Why did so many "smart" this stupid post? Who the fark are you?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wow, a lot of people here who think a factory worker's life is supposed to just be work, go home, come back and work. "12 hour days, 7 days a week? That gives those lazy bastards a whole 12 other hours in the day to get immunized!!! Now excuse me while I go take a nap, posting on Fark is wearing me out!".
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

whidbey: Merltech: They had plenty of time to get the covid shot. So it's the people's own damn fault for getting it.

I'm confused.   Why did so many "smart" this stupid post? Who the fark are you?


I'm firmly on the side of people getting vaccinated, but the hate against those who haven't is getting a little frightening.

I'm not sure, but I'd be willing to guess that the loudest "let 'em die" people are the same personality types who didn't take any of this seriously in the first place.

Americans are just farked up.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

whidbey: I'm confused.   Why did so many "smart" this stupid post? Who the fark are you?


Because non-medical excuses for not being vaccinated in July of 2021 are worthless.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

max_pooper: xalres: Merltech: They had plenty of time to get the covid shot. So it's the people's own damn fault for getting it.

Read up on why workers are striking before you chide them for not taking the time to get a shot. Hint: 12 hour workdays, 7 days a week, no time off except to go home and sleep.

There is a Walmart with a pharmacy offering covid vaccinations across the freeway from the plant. Being unvaccinated is their own damn fault.


Walmart Supercenter Topeka, pharmacy hours
Mon - Fri| 9 am - 9 pmSat| 9 am - 7 pmSun| 10 am - 6 pmPop quiz, hotshot, you have an hour lunch or your fired, what do you do?
 
max_pooper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Wow, a lot of people here who think a factory worker's life is supposed to just be work, go home, come back and work. "12 hour days, 7 days a week? That gives those lazy bastards a whole 12 other hours in the day to get immunized!!! Now excuse me while I go take a nap, posting on Fark is wearing me out!".


It takes 5 minutes to get the shot. Their employer being terrible not an excuse.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

whidbey: Merltech: They had plenty of time to get the covid shot. So it's the people's own damn fault for getting it.

I'm confused.   Why did so many "smart" this stupid post? Who the fark are you?


You seem to forget that about 90% of Fark is classified as upper middle class Boomers.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Merltech: They had plenty of time to get the covid shot. So it's the people's own damn fault for getting it.

Kinda hard working 12 hours a 7 days a week to get the vaccine


Unless they're sleeping the other 12 hours each day, they have time to do other stuff. Just like voting for workers in the service industry in Texas.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: whidbey: Merltech: They had plenty of time to get the covid shot. So it's the people's own damn fault for getting it.

I'm confused.   Why did so many "smart" this stupid post? Who the fark are you?

I'm firmly on the side of people getting vaccinated, but the hate against those who haven't is getting a little frightening.

I'm not sure, but I'd be willing to guess that the loudest "let 'em die" people are the same personality types who didn't take any of this seriously in the first place.

Americans are just farked up.


Considering zero children under 12 can be vaccinated...yes... it's really farked up.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: max_pooper: xalres: Merltech: They had plenty of time to get the covid shot. So it's the people's own damn fault for getting it.

Read up on why workers are striking before you chide them for not taking the time to get a shot. Hint: 12 hour workdays, 7 days a week, no time off except to go home and sleep.

There is a Walmart with a pharmacy offering covid vaccinations across the freeway from the plant. Being unvaccinated is their own damn fault.

Walmart Supercenter Topeka, pharmacy hours
Mon - Fri| 9 am - 9 pmSat| 9 am - 7 pmSun| 10 am - 6 pmPop quiz, hotshot, you have an hour lunch or your fired, what do you do?


Fark, where wysiwyg is for commies
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Wow, a lot of people here who think a factory worker's life is supposed to just be work, go home, come back and work.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"12 hour days, 7 days a week? That gives those lazy bastards a whole 12 other hours in the day to get immunized!!! Now excuse me while I go take a nap, posting on Fark is wearing me out!".

12 hours a day, over the course of several months, for something that takes a few minutes and might save their lives and the lives of others.  This is a really, really stupid hill to literally die on.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: drjekel_mrhyde: Merltech: They had plenty of time to get the covid shot. So it's the people's own damn fault for getting it.

Kinda hard working 12 hours a 7 days a week to get the vaccine

Unless they're sleeping the other 12 hours each day, they have time to do other stuff. Just like voting for workers in the service industry in Texas.


* ... is what an asshole would say. Prof. Frink might be an asshole, but still doesn't stoop to that level of assholery.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: whither_apophis: max_pooper: xalres: Merltech: They had plenty of time to get the covid shot. So it's the people's own damn fault for getting it.

Read up on why workers are striking before you chide them for not taking the time to get a shot. Hint: 12 hour workdays, 7 days a week, no time off except to go home and sleep.

There is a Walmart with a pharmacy offering covid vaccinations across the freeway from the plant. Being unvaccinated is their own damn fault.

Walmart Supercenter Topeka, pharmacy hours
Mon - Fri| 9 am - 9 pmSat| 9 am - 7 pmSun| 10 am - 6 pmPop quiz, hotshot, you have an hour lunch or your fired, what do you do?

Fark, where wysiwyg is for commies Give 'em hell, whither_apophis!
 
Abox
‘’ less than a minute ago  

xalres: 12 hour workdays, 7 days a week, no time off except to go home and sleep.


I had a contract job where they scheduled me to work Friday til 1am then back in Saturday at 8am.  I told them I wouldn't keep doing that and they said 'you agreed to flexible hours'.  I said 'flexible as in I'll work any shift but not two back to back'.  Then I quit and the contract agency took me to lunch to try to negotiate staying on. I drank a lot of beer on their dime and said no.
 
