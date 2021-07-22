 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   So society has collapsed...what do you do? Apparently, drink and smoke more, and throw your disgusting pee bottles out the car window   (saltwire.com) divider line
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trailer Park Boys - Way of The Road & Dirty Old Piss Jugs
Youtube Xb0bwbcfd28
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Plenty of work picking up sun baked bottles of kidney cider?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Amazon worker?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
farking way she goes boys
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
saltwire.imgix.netView Full Size

"My Teddy bears name is Harry Styles. He's good at frenching."
 
Bukharin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's like Mad Max out there.
 
nytmare
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You know those new style water bottles that are super thin and brittle? Yeah after they've been sitting along the roadside for a few weeks, they're only too happy to leak all over you as soon as you pick them up.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm 47 Society has not collapsed we have never ever ever provided people with restrooms unless they were spending money so I don't know what the fark you're talking about
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Once it's out of the car window, it's someone else's problem.  The guys at the car wash refuse to touch that stuff and I pay extra for the interior cleaning.

From 82 to 85 I was a courier.  Drove all over Illinois and I never even considered pissing in a bottle.  You pull over, put the hood up and pee on the tire as you pretend to look at the engine.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: Plenty of work picking up sun baked bottles of kidney cider?


No, people are soft.  They DON'T WANT TO  pick up sun baked bottles of kidney cider anymore.  They've lost their bootstraps.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Looks like this hoarder is going to need a big truck to toss them from...


yuch.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's like no one wants to see if they can piss for distance anymore
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Number one on the graphic is fast food wrappers. That says a lot about many of those who frequent those establishments.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I once pissed in a bottle while driving.

It didn't go well. The bottle filled up much faster than I expected, and I wasn't done peeing.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Interesting article about good people. Thanks for sharing.

/I put my trash in my pocket
//And pick up neighborhood trash
///It's everybody's job
 
Liadan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm 47 Society has not collapsed we have never ever ever provided people with restrooms unless they were spending money so I don't know what the fark you're talking about


And last year a good many of the restrooms that do exist were closed because of Covid.

Yeah, you can go be outdoorsy and distanced in the state parks but good luck if you need to pee.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: It didn't go well. The bottle filled up much faster than I expected, and I wasn't done peeing.


Always use a gallon jug, a coke bottle or similar just won't do...
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I once pissed in a bottle while driving.

It didn't go well. The bottle filled up much faster than I expected, and I wasn't done peeing.


You're not alone.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One CSB:
Back in the 80s, they didn't have super big gulps or dollar waters.  One hot day with no AC, I decided to buy a cup of ice and a gallon of water.  Sadly, I chose distilled water.  Yeah.  That stuff goes absolutely straight through you and does nothing for your thirst.

So I pull over at Tuscola on Route 45 and I'm relieving myself when I look up and see two red necks heading north on 45.  The one in the passenger seat is aiming a rifle at me.  One of those things that happen too quick to respond with a finger.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They're called trucker bombs
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I once pissed in a bottle while driving.

It didn't go well. The bottle filled up much faster than I expected, and I wasn't done peeing.


My step son doesn't like to stop for bathroom breaks on the ride from NY to GA to see us.

When he gets here, he's got a few bottles in the back seat of the car. It's gross.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A real woman will piss in a alley when she need to.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The one in the passenger seat is aiming a rifle at me.  One of those things that happen too quick to respond with a finger.


When someone points a weapon at me the last thing I'm thinking about is giving them the finger.

I'll be more worried about me crapping my pants and how to clean it up...
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
saltwire.imgix.netView Full Size

"I have to pick up trash because I catch stuff on fire. Doctor Schwartz says thats a 'departure from normative behavior' "
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: Plenty of work picking up sun baked bottles of kidney cider?


TIL a new term for piss. Better day than usual.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I highlight my hair, one.. strand.. at.. a.. time.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I took this stuff from my own home..shhhh....don't tell the others.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: A real woman will piss in a alley when she need to.


So no dating apps? Just hang out in the alley and  ... yep there she is
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I once pissed in a bottle while driving.

It didn't go well. The bottle filled up much faster than I expected, and I wasn't done peeing.


32oz Gatorade bottles. Wide mouth makes aiming easier, adequate capacity.
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: One CSB:
Back in the 80s, they didn't have super big gulps or dollar waters.  One hot day with no AC, I decided to buy a cup of ice and a gallon of water.  Sadly, I chose distilled water.  Yeah.  That stuff goes absolutely straight through you and does nothing for your thirst.

So I pull over at Tuscola on Route 45 and I'm relieving myself when I look up and see two red necks heading north on 45.  The one in the passenger seat is aiming a rifle at me.  One of those things that happen too quick to respond with a finger.


Huh, I've never known a redneck who disapproved of public urination in any context. The farm boys I used to work with considered it an acceptable level of politeness/hygiene if, while standing around a fire drinking beer, you turned around to face the outside of the circle before letting loose.

I would like my local, state, and federal tax dollars all to go toward highway rest area style stations in more places and at higher density. It'd improve public health and create disgusting but steady jobs just about everywhere.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Pinche Mateo: Plenty of work picking up sun baked bottles of kidney cider?

No, people are soft.  They DON'T WANT TO  pick up sun baked bottles of kidney cider anymore.  They've lost their bootstraps.


Pay me a dollar a bottle and I'll do it.
That has to be my net profit.
So that actually means about $4?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My braces come off next week. I plan on eating candied apples and peanut brittle.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 600x401]


Looks like this hoarder is going to need a big truck to toss them from...


yuch.


🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 600x401]


Looks like this hoarder is going to need a big truck to toss them from...


yuch.


I hope some of those are spit cups. Otherwise, someone might want to shell out for a doctor's appointment.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I once pissed in a bottle while driving.

It didn't go well. The bottle filled up much faster than I expected, and I wasn't done peeing.


That's why you're supposed to use the 32 oz gatorade bottle don't ever try to piss in the 20 oz bottle
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Interesting article about good people. Thanks for sharing.

/I put my trash in my pocket
//And pick up neighborhood trash
///It's everybody's job


You can't really say that in a country that charges people money for everything under the sun if we're going to burn down homeless people's encampments you're going to have to pay someone to pick up the litter
 
ryant123
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

crustysandman: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Xb0bwbcf​d28?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


You can't have a Cabot Trail that shows..PISS JUGS!
 
GORDON
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People are really farking nasty, and aren't going to get better.  Enjoy the nice things while we still have people willing to maintain them.  Critical nasty mass is coming.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I hope some of those are spit cups. Otherwise, someone might want to shell out for a doctor's appointment.


waxbeans: 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮


Its a news photo of a woman from Long Island who had her kids taken away from her for being a crappy mom and making them pee in the bottles because the toilet wouldn't flush...her quote..."They cut off the water to the house when I stopped paying the bill, what else was I suppose to do, make them drink it?"
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: DuneClimber: I once pissed in a bottle while driving.

It didn't go well. The bottle filled up much faster than I expected, and I wasn't done peeing.

32oz Gatorade bottles. Wide mouth makes aiming easier, adequate capacity.


Wide mouth for some, you do you
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Liadan: waxbeans: I'm 47 Society has not collapsed we have never ever ever provided people with restrooms unless they were spending money so I don't know what the fark you're talking about

And last year a good many of the restrooms that do exist were closed because of Covid.

Yeah, you can go be outdoorsy and distanced in the state parks but good luck if you need to pee.


You can't find a tree in a state park?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I once pissed in a bottle while driving.

It didn't go well. The bottle filled up much faster than I expected, and I wasn't done peeing.


I used to do it all the time when traveling. You gotta keep that average trip mph and beat my last time! (Dad problems) Water bottles are convenient because I always have one handy. Chug it and it's an instant toilet ready to fill. It's tricky to use water bottles but the trick is to leave room for air to escape. If you don't ... Well ...  You'll spray piss up into your face while driving.

Now I keep a couple coffee cups and lids in the door.

/Roll of tp under the seat
//Extra underwear in a bag in the trunk
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sometimes when you have to go, you have to go...

img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: [saltwire.imgix.net image 678x700]
"I have to pick up trash because I catch stuff on fire. Doctor Schwartz says thats a 'departure from normative behavior' "


I didn't know Sam Rockwell had a daughter
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GORDON: People are really farking nasty, and aren't going to get better.  Enjoy the nice things while we still have people willing to maintain them.  Critical nasty mass is coming.


Only because we're cheap bastards who like keeping poor people poor
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm 47 Society has not collapsed we have never ever ever provided people with restrooms unless they were spending money so I don't know what the fark you're talking about


Turns out your streets tend to be come overflowing with human waste if you get stingy with the public restrooms, right or wrong.  Enjoy your Cholera outbreak...
 
GORDON
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: GORDON: People are really farking nasty, and aren't going to get better.  Enjoy the nice things while we still have people willing to maintain them.  Critical nasty mass is coming.

Only because we're cheap bastards who like keeping poor people poor


People aren't nasty because they're poor, they're poor because they're nasty.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: Nick Nostril: I hope some of those are spit cups. Otherwise, someone might want to shell out for a doctor's appointment.

waxbeans: 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

Its a news photo of a woman from Long Island who had her kids taken away from her for being a crappy mom and making them pee in the bottles because the toilet wouldn't flush...her quote..."They cut off the water to the house when I stopped paying the bill, what else was I suppose to do, make them drink it?"


That's an interesting disconnect there I mean okay fine you have no running water and you've got them peeing in bottles that doesn't explain why you allowed them to collect to that level did they also stop the garbage men passing weekly?
Couldn't be bothered to go and pour them in the backyard during a rainstorm?
There's all kinds of options that would prevent a giant collection of those bottles so yeah I'm not sure that the water being turned off is actually the problem but okay
 
