(Some Guy)   Oh, you're into ultra-marathoning? That's cool, that's cool. I used to be into ultra-marathoning, too, but then it got so mainstream. I'm into ultra-paddling now. You probably haven't heard of it   (kcur.org) divider line
    Mark Hein, Josh Blann, Kansas River  
posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2021 at 4:17 PM



Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a vacation.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, you better believe that's a paddlin...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was an ultra-paddler, but then I took an arrow to the knee.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I read that as ultra-piddling at first...distance, time of piddle, or freestyle?
 
buntz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I bought some Hoka ultra marathon shoes.
Ugliest shoe I've ever seen but damn if it isn't comfortable
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've done three fifteen mile sections of a local river one summer. Each time when reaching mile fourteen I really didn't want to be in my kayak.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think the Badwater is still on and starts today if memory serves (aka a miracle).
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
White people.

I think they should change the rules of football and allow the guy running back the kickoff to carry a knife.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You knoe if you really want a workout just go to the pool and keep your head above water while not moving. Just keep the edge in arms reach so you can grab it to rest
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Great story, some people just live to suffer for the sake of it. Don't get me started on the Yukon
 
nytmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: I've done three fifteen mile sections of a local river one summer. Each time when reaching mile fourteen I really didn't want to be in my kayak.


Maybe you should stick to thirteen mile sections?
 
ifky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I knew a girl high school called ultra padding.
 
Elzar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Still do ultramarathons - longest kayaking segment I've done in a day was ~21mi in Puget Sound. I'd rather run for 10-15hrs than paddle that same amount of time.

/ Ultras are usually more mental than physical, unless we are talking about 50K fun runs
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/oh yea, that's a paddlin'
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Subby apparently has never imagined that boredom could motivate people to do other things.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

berylman: Great story, some people just live to suffer for the sake of it. Don't get me started on the Yukon


The Missouri River is wide, fast, and obstacle free.  If you drop a stick in the Yukon it'll go 100 miles a day in the current and there is really only Five Finger Rapids to deal with.  The Texas Water Safari, though shorter, is widely accepted as the actual pinnacle of suffering in a boat. I'm no slouch with a bent shaft paddle myself, but I know people are WAY into this world (they're all very cool, very crazy people.)
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You ain't hardcore until your race has 21 deaths and a suicide.

https://www.vice.com/en/article/bvz7d​a​/china-gansu-ultramarathon
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel: The Barkley Marathons (Clip) | HBO
Youtube t8iahXFOHUI

These people are nuts.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

berylman: Great story, some people just live to suffer for the sake of it. Don't get me started on the Yukon


Yeah, I drank Yukon Jack in college once. And I did suffer
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: You knoe if you really want a workout just go to the pool and keep your head above water while not moving. Just keep the edge in arms reach so you can grab it to rest


So, stand in the 5' area, with a beer at arms reach? Doesn't sound like much of a workout but ok
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Keep it up and you'll be an ultra man.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: I've done three fifteen mile sections of a local river one summer. Each time when reaching mile fourteen I really didn't want to be in my kayak.


Yeah, I fantasize about kayaking the inside passage, but after about 4 hours I'm ready to get out of the boat.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Canoe races are always super weird to me.  Like... the point of a canoe is to be essentially a light-duty cargo vehicle, the long, round keel geometry is specifically to make it stay on a straight course under significant load (relative to the size of the craft, anyhow), the significant freeboard over that keel is to make quickly taking things out and in easy, etc.  Yes, they can go fast, but actually racing them is sort of the aquatic equivalent of holding a drag race exclusively for unmodified minivans.

There are actually niche sports where this is actually intentionally-invoked irony, like the engineering joke-sport of concrete canoe.  But everyone's sort of in on the joke with that one, whereas this version seems... lacking in self-awareness.

I get that you can't do the actual good version of paddling for speed and endurance alike, which is to say throwing the paddles away and rowing something with proper oarlocks instead, because you're not allowed to do backwards-facing navigation in general in a lot of stretches of populated river.  But anyone picking the canoe over a kayak for this is just... super weird.
 
zez
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
it ends in my neighborhood and a friend's family is doing it, boat 1821. Some people finished in 36 hours.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: I think the Badwater is still on and starts today if memory serves (aka a miracle).


Whee.  Bottom of the world up to Whitney Portal, Assuming the BW135 race.  I think you are a day late
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: I've done three fifteen mile sections of a local river one summer. Each time when reaching mile fourteen I really didn't want to be in my kayak.


Ran out of beer, eh?
My best was 18 miles in one day on the Llano River in Junction, Tx, then another 17 miles the next day.
It's gorgeous.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: Evil Mackerel: I've done three fifteen mile sections of a local river one summer. Each time when reaching mile fourteen I really didn't want to be in my kayak.

Ran out of beer, eh?
My best was 18 miles in one day on the Llano River in Junction, Tx, then another 17 miles the next day.
It's gorgeous.
[Fark user image 425x243]


Nah, no alcohol while kayaking, during the grill out afterwards sure.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jim_Callahan: Canoe races are always super weird to me.  Like... the point of a canoe is to be essentially a light-duty cargo vehicle, the long, round keel geometry is specifically to make it stay on a straight course under significant load (relative to the size of the craft, anyhow), the significant freeboard over that keel is to make quickly taking things out and in easy, etc.  Yes, they can go fast, but actually racing them is sort of the aquatic equivalent of holding a drag race exclusively for unmodified minivans.

There are actually niche sports where this is actually intentionally-invoked irony, like the engineering joke-sport of concrete canoe.  But everyone's sort of in on the joke with that one, whereas this version seems... lacking in self-awareness.

I get that you can't do the actual good version of paddling for speed and endurance alike, which is to say throwing the paddles away and rowing something with proper oarlocks instead, because you're not allowed to do backwards-facing navigation in general in a lot of stretches of populated river.  But anyone picking the canoe over a kayak for this is just... super weird.


Fark user imageView Full Size
In the Texas Water Safari, they use carbon fiber racing canoes.
They are like Ferraris and are expensive AF.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.