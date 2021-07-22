 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   Hmmm...evidence seems to indicate taking an animal out of its natural habitat, flying it off to a faraway country, and using it to sell tickets to local rubes to gawk at tends to make them a little stressed
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Zoos are crimes.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Zoos are crimes.


100%.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are Greene and Gaetz grumpy after their widdle twip?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Because Canada's even more whitebread than the US.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Caged animals often have digestive issues, also.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Everyone should watch this movie

media-amazon.comView Full Size


But be aware, it's very confronting..
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Close the zoos and museums, put that stuff back where you found it.
 
