Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Charles County Fire wanted to acknowledge Fireman Chauffeur James Rose for the photos of this incident.

They have a chauffeur to drive the fire trucks now?  Do they also have a valet/footman back at the firehouse?
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Place to worship false idol DT for teabaggers?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You non-believers just don't understand!!!!
This is a MIRACLE by GOD.
The church is still standing.
Nobody was killed!
Mysterious ways!
A GOD DAMMED MIRACLE I TELLS YAH.


</ religious logic>
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Youre just going to make God madder if you try to put it out.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: You non-believers just don't understand!!!!
This is a MIRACLE by GOD.
The church is still standing.
Nobody was killed!
Mysterious ways!
A GOD DAMMED MIRACLE I TELLS YAH.


</ religious logic>


Also , it's The Gays' fault
 
johndalek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's noticeable?  i cannot tell by the picture.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Youre just going to make God madder if you try to put it out.


That's what I was thinking. Obviously God wanted that building on fire. Apparently divine will can be overridden by a couple of fire trucks.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They saved the church? What a shame, could have been some nice carbon.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mortals never have learned Nimrod's lesson.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they didn't freak out too bad, thus avoiding the dreaded Waldorf Hysteria.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's quite a storia.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God's probably just running some sort of an insurance scam here. Dude always needs money for something.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you are the property of a psychotic sky wizard.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Sounds like they didn't freak out too bad, thus avoiding the dreaded Waldorf Hysteria.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it have George Floyd Mural on it?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I wouldn't have believed it if I hadn't seen it."

"Believed what?"

"I don't know. I wasn't watching."
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we can rule Calvary Gospel out as the correct religion.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Since the smoke was black it appears a new pope is not needed and no consensus was reached by the cardinals. Yee haw
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gblive
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is what happens when I go to church.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I thought they were safe for that kind of shiat
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
God has farkin' had it with Evangelicals.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wonder how the prayers go afterward.  Do they thank God for the challenge bestowed upon them?  Do they pretend it didn't happen?
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Science kept burning down their churches, then they quietly adopted the lightning rod. While continuing to deny science.
/tried to link an article, but phone is not co-operating
//google "church lightning rod history"
 
Nocrash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I searched with Google for the Christian biblical meaning of lightning and found tons of drivel.  It's either a punctuation mark to accompany a divine action or a direct expression of displeasure.

/their book
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
