(Boston Herald)   Most Massachusetts residents support reinstating happy hour, because if you're going to die in a plague you should do it drunk and happy   (bostonherald.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bring it BACK? When was there Happy Hour? (I left in 2007.)

Most I recall, pubs would have discounts on food rather than drinks.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Massachusetts has some oddly inconsistent liquor laws.

On the one hand, due to a quirk of how licensing works, most chain supermarkets cannot carry beer and wine.
On the other hand, there are independent liquor stores on almost every corner.

This effectively means it's less convenient to get beer but far more convenient to get hard liquor than it is in, say, Ohio.

Liquor stores can be open till 11:00 pm seven days a week, but there are no happy hours and liquor stores must be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you are going to Thanksgiving in Massachusetts and forget to buy wine the day before, you're SOL.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What they need to ban are "gritty" crime dramas set in Boston starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon or Marky Mark.

I think "The Departed" only happened because Martin Scorsese saw a cell phone once and thought "Neat, lets make a movie about that".
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Alcohol better Covid cure than the crap this guy is been selling.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: What they need to ban are "gritty" crime dramas set in Boston starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon or Marky Mark.

I think "The Departed" only happened because Martin Scorsese saw a cell phone once and thought "Neat, lets make a movie about that".


Noooooooooooooooo.

I desperately need a sequel to The Town.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Massachusetts has some oddly inconsistent liquor laws.

On the one hand, due to a quirk of how licensing works, most chain supermarkets cannot carry beer and wine.
On the other hand, there are independent liquor stores on almost every corner.

This effectively means it's less convenient to get beer but far more convenient to get hard liquor than it is in, say, Ohio.

Liquor stores can be open till 11:00 pm seven days a week, but there are no happy hours and liquor stores must be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you are going to Thanksgiving in Massachusetts and forget to buy wine the day before, you're SOL.


The last time I was there we bought beer and wine at Big Y. Am I wrong, or was there liquor there as well? I seem to remember buying vodak at the Big Y in Hadley.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calm your tits, Subby. If you don't like it or you're an unvaccinated moron you should stay home. The vaccinated & otherwise healthy rest of us are getting back to our lives.
 
Jaesop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: dothemath: What they need to ban are "gritty" crime dramas set in Boston starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon or Marky Mark.

I think "The Departed" only happened because Martin Scorsese saw a cell phone once and thought "Neat, lets make a movie about that".

Noooooooooooooooo.

I desperately need a sequel to The Town.


That would only make me more annoyed by how different the ending was to the book
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You should do it drunk and happy."

Or drunk and belligerent. That's a coin toss.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ToasterRadio: "You should do it drunk and happy."

Or drunk and belligerent. That's a coin toss.


Boston: Racist San Francisco
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
More like Hackin' Hour!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jaesop: waxbeans: dothemath: What they need to ban are "gritty" crime dramas set in Boston starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon or Marky Mark.

I think "The Departed" only happened because Martin Scorsese saw a cell phone once and thought "Neat, lets make a movie about that".

Noooooooooooooooo.

I desperately need a sequel to The Town.

That would only make me more annoyed by how different the ending was to the book


OMG

Does that one YouTuber still make 10 minute versions of movies?
/
Runs off to get on the YouTubes
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Martian_Astronomer: Massachusetts has some oddly inconsistent liquor laws.

On the one hand, due to a quirk of how licensing works, most chain supermarkets cannot carry beer and wine.
On the other hand, there are independent liquor stores on almost every corner.

This effectively means it's less convenient to get beer but far more convenient to get hard liquor than it is in, say, Ohio.

Liquor stores can be open till 11:00 pm seven days a week, but there are no happy hours and liquor stores must be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you are going to Thanksgiving in Massachusetts and forget to buy wine the day before, you're SOL.

The last time I was there we bought beer and wine at Big Y. Am I wrong, or was there liquor there as well? I seem to remember buying vodak at the Big Y in Hadley.


My understanding is that Massachusetts restricts the number of licenses to sell beer that a single entity can hold. This means that that for chains with lots of stores, they'll pick which ones to sell beer at carefully. So, for instance, there are two Trader Joe's stores in Cambridge. The one on Memorial Drive sells beer, but the one at Alewife does not, if I remember correctly.

For a chain like Star Market or Hannaford which has many stores, you probably won't be shopping at the one that sells beer.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Jaesop: waxbeans: dothemath: What they need to ban are "gritty" crime dramas set in Boston starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon or Marky Mark.

I think "The Departed" only happened because Martin Scorsese saw a cell phone once and thought "Neat, lets make a movie about that".

Noooooooooooooooo.

I desperately need a sequel to The Town.

That would only make me more annoyed by how different the ending was to the book

OMG

Does that one YouTuber still make 10 minute versions of movies?
/
Runs off to get on the YouTubes


See this is why I hate to internet it has no idea what a 10-minute movie is farking stupid mother farkers at Google
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Massachusetts has some oddly inconsistent liquor laws.

On the one hand, due to a quirk of how licensing works, most chain supermarkets cannot carry beer and wine.
On the other hand, there are independent liquor stores on almost every corner.

This effectively means it's less convenient to get beer but far more convenient to get hard liquor than it is in, say, Ohio.

Liquor stores can be open till 11:00 pm seven days a week, but there are no happy hours and liquor stores must be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you are going to Thanksgiving in Massachusetts and forget to buy wine the day before, you're SOL.


I dunno man. If you forgot to buy wine for thanksgiving you probably also forgot turkey and that feels like it's not my problem.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Massachusetts has some oddly inconsistent liquor laws.

On the one hand, due to a quirk of how licensing works, most chain supermarkets cannot carry beer and wine.
On the other hand, there are independent liquor stores on almost every corner.

This effectively means it's less convenient to get beer but far more convenient to get hard liquor than it is in, say, Ohio.

Liquor stores can be open till 11:00 pm seven days a week, but there are no happy hours and liquor stores must be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you are going to Thanksgiving in Massachusetts and forget to buy wine the day before, you're SOL.


Mass has easy access to beer and liquor stores. They all go to NH

Incidentally it seems most liquor stores in Ohio are in major grocery stores now but that's within the last few years.
 
gar1013
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Calm your tits, Subby. If you don't like it or you're an unvaccinated moron you should stay home. The vaccinated & otherwise healthy rest of us are getting back to our lives.


Offer not good in Los Angeles.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Massachusetts was likely the first entire state in the nation to ban happy hour in 1984 after a 20-year-old woman died in Braintree in a driving accident following a happy hour.

Seriously?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Bring it BACK? When was there Happy Hour? (I left in 2007).


1984. A pretty white girl died in a car accident after getting loaded at a 99 (or maybe Ground Round) and that was the end of that.
 
docilej
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
To live in Massachusetts you'll need plenty of alcohol in your system
 
drewogatory
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

whidbey: Massachusetts was likely the first entire state in the nation to ban happy hour in 1984 after a 20-year-old woman died in Braintree in a driving accident following a happy hour.

Seriously?


For the children.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dukakis recalls happy-hour ban, guarantees more deaths if it's reinstated

God, maybe it wasn't such a good idea to vote for Dukakis in 1988.  He's a dipshiat about "Defund the Police" too.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Robert Kraft approves.

Oh wait, that's Happy Endings.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

docilej: To live in Massachusetts you'll need plenty of alcohol in your system


I've got family in a town called Three Rivers.

The unofficial town motto is "It takes 3 livers to live in 3 Rivers."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bowen: bostonguy: Bring it BACK? When was there Happy Hour? (I left in 2007).

1984. A pretty white girl died in a car accident after getting loaded at a 99 (or maybe Ground Round) and that was the end of that.


I say damn the consequences and bring it back and call it the Chappaquiddick hour ಠ‿ಠ
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Bring it BACK? When was there Happy Hour? (I left in 2007.)

Most I recall, pubs would have discounts on food rather than drinks.


When I was at Northeastern, starting in '82, I used to go to the Black Rose. Phil Sweeney still had full ownership and the place had not seen its first significant reconfiguration -- the bar was still along the State St side of the building, there was a partition between it and the tables, and the stage was still planks across the tops of a couple of booths on the Commercial St side.

We had happy hour in those days ... 2-for-1. I'd go in after class on Friday. As happy hour drew to a close, the bartender would actually warn us and encourage purchases in advance. So, I'd have 4 pints in front of me at that point.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Calm your tits, Subby. If you don't like it or you're an unvaccinated moron you should stay home. The vaccinated & otherwise healthy rest of us are getting back to our lives.


So much this.

If you're too afraid to go outside, don't.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What do you expect from a state founded by people that wore buckles on their hats and set their citizens on fire? If you must drink, they make it as much of a chore as possible.
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: ToasterRadio: "You should do it drunk and happy."

Or drunk and belligerent. That's a coin toss.

Boston: Racist San Francisco


Plenty of racists in SF, and there's no end of bigots. Probably better just to say Boston: One of many East Coast San Franciscos.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bukharin: What do you expect from a state founded by people that wore buckles on their hats and set their citizens on fire? If you must drink, they make it as much of a chore as possible.


We didn't set them on fire. We pressed them. On a related note, Squishy Witches is the name of my 4 Non-Blondes cover band.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Aar1012: Martian_Astronomer: Massachusetts has some oddly inconsistent liquor laws.

On the one hand, due to a quirk of how licensing works, most chain supermarkets cannot carry beer and wine.
On the other hand, there are independent liquor stores on almost every corner.

This effectively means it's less convenient to get beer but far more convenient to get hard liquor than it is in, say, Ohio.

Liquor stores can be open till 11:00 pm seven days a week, but there are no happy hours and liquor stores must be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you are going to Thanksgiving in Massachusetts and forget to buy wine the day before, you're SOL.

Mass has easy access to beer and liquor stores. They all go to NH

Incidentally it seems most liquor stores in Ohio are in major grocery stores now but that's within the last few years.


Yeah, I haven't been back to Ohio since 2019, and I haven't actually lived there for a much longer time, so I'm less sure about the current state of things regarding liquor sales. The difference I was pointing out was that if you want beer on Ohio, the grocery store will have it so you're not making a separate trip, but there are (were) a lot fewer stores that sell liquor. In Massachusetts, beer or wine is a separate stop, but those stores also sell harder booze, and there are a lot more of them.
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ToasterRadio: dothemath: ToasterRadio: "You should do it drunk and happy."


Or drunk and belligerent. That's a coin toss.

Boston: Racist San Francisco

Plenty of racists in SF, and there's no end of bigots. Probably better just to say Boston: One of many East Coast San Franciscos.

But I meant that in only the most positive sense.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They took away Happy Hour? I thought this was America?

Which party supports day drinking?
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Bring it BACK? When was there Happy Hour? (I left in 2007.)

Most I recall, pubs would have discounts on food rather than drinks.


It was a big thing during the 1980's.  I remember going to Jonathan Swift's in Harvard Square after work.  It had been a day of dusty demolition, so I ordered a shot of whiskey with my beer to cut the dirt.  The guy showed up with 2 beers and 2 shots.  Soon after, the guy next to me bought me another round.  He was a Vietnam vet and gave me the best advice of all time about how to get with the woman of my dreams.  If you want to know the advice was along the lines of "Every woman will have a moment when she's willing, even if it only lasts for a minute.  The trick is to know when that moment of weakness occurs."  I have observed this mostly in hindsight, thinking "Oh yeah, that would have been the moment but I missed it."
Luckily I had ridden my bike that day and there's no law against drunk biking (I'm pretty sure there is a law against drunk biking.)
 
Frizbone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Massachusetts has some oddly inconsistent liquor laws.

On the one hand, due to a quirk of how licensing works, most chain supermarkets cannot carry beer and wine.
On the other hand, there are independent liquor stores on almost every corner.

This effectively means it's less convenient to get beer but far more convenient to get hard liquor than it is in, say, Ohio.

Liquor stores can be open till 11:00 pm seven days a week, but there are no happy hours and liquor stores must be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you are going to Thanksgiving in Massachusetts and forget to buy wine the day before, you're SOL.


Youre not SOL. Just drive over the state line into New Hampshire and buy it there (and for much less cost).
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.