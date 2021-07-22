 Skip to content
No, you aren't getting another stimulus check on July 31st
81
81 Comments
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh well. Not that I was expecting another stimulus or had even heard of this spam email up until now but, with a baby Wooly on the way we sure could have used the extra $. Crotchfruit are really expensive.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But billionaires still don't have to pay taxes, right? I was worried about them.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay but can we get one anyway? The delta variant is going to cause us to shut down again, and it would be nice to have a cushion *before* we have to lockdown.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The person or people who made this hoax happen are on the line for my $2500 check.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure all of Trumps followers were really looking forward to getting that check and sending it right back to Biden where it came from like they did with all the other filthy government handouts.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical.  In before Fake Fark Liberals sitting around at BRUNCH rush in to defend Corporate Joe Biden.  The fact is that he promised me a $2,500 check?  Where is it?  Another broken promise.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How am I supposed to cope after they cut off my unemployment?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should have been getting continuous bi-weekly $2000 checks since the crisis started, instead we gave "emergency tax cuts" and forgivable loans to the already wealthy, which they hoarded instead of keeping their companies operating and their employees employed. It's always as expected with the wealthy, greed over human interest.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: Oh well. Not that I was expecting another stimulus or had even heard of this spam email up until now but, with a baby Wooly on the way we sure could have used the extra $. Crotchfruit are really expensive.


It cost us 8k out of pocket to squeeze one out.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The end of the post includes a link to an article that "tells you what you need to do to get yours direct deposited and how to receive it quicker and how to track it!"... clicking on the link takes users to an ape giving people the middle finger.

That's some funny shiat right there.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: We should have been getting continuous bi-weekly $2000 checks since the crisis started, instead we gave "emergency tax cuts" and forgivable loans to the already wealthy, which they hoarded instead of keeping their companies operating and their employees employed. It's always as expected with the wealthy, greed over human interest.


You more or less were if you were impacted with the expanded UI, kicker, additional stimulus payments, reduced healthcare costs, etc.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: [Fark user image 265x190]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Typical.  In before Fake Fark Liberals sitting around at BRUNCH rush in to defend Corporate Joe Biden.  The fact is that he promised me a $2,500 check?  Where is it?  Another broken promise.


Drinking mimosas, probably.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: Okay but can we get one anyway? The delta variant is going to cause us to shut down again, and it would be nice to have a cushion *before* we have to lockdown.


You really think the vaccinated are going to go back into lock down to protect those refusing the vaccine and that those refusing the vaccine will go back into lock down to protect themselves?

The answer is no.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: Oh well. Not that I was expecting another stimulus or had even heard of this spam email up until now but, with a baby Wooly on the way we sure could have used the extra $. Crotchfruit are really expensive and really easy to avoid or get rid of


Ftfy
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: How am I supposed to cope after they cut off my unemployment?


Have you tried drugs?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: We should have been getting continuous bi-weekly $2000 checks since the crisis started


Where did you expect this free $52k salary to come from?
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't know me. I have connections. 2500 simoleons coming my way.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: How am I supposed to cope after they cut off my unemployment?


Turn to a life of crime.
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: DarkSoulNoHope: We should have been getting continuous bi-weekly $2000 checks since the crisis started

Where did you expect this free $52k salary to come from?


The mail.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: DarkSoulNoHope: We should have been getting continuous bi-weekly $2000 checks since the crisis started, instead we gave "emergency tax cuts" and forgivable loans to the already wealthy, which they hoarded instead of keeping their companies operating and their employees employed. It's always as expected with the wealthy, greed over human interest.

You more or less were if you were impacted with the expanded UI, kicker, additional stimulus payments, reduced healthcare costs, etc.


It should have been no questions asked. Have you dealt with unemployment for the past year? I have, and it's been infuriating, demoralizing, and inhumane. I shouldn't have to do this just to live.

And those supplements are going to expire in September, and neither party is doing f*ck-all about it. Despite the fact that we're nowhere near the end of this, and I'm still not able to work much in my field.
 
CCNP
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: The delta variant is going to cause us to shut down again


So I should short the DOW today? Or wait until next week?
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: WoolyManwich: Oh well. Not that I was expecting another stimulus or had even heard of this spam email up until now but, with a baby Wooly on the way we sure could have used the extra $. Crotchfruit are really expensive.

It cost us 8k out of pocket to squeeze one out.


15k for our first. 6k for second. Upgraded our insurance to higher payment, Lower deductible and put of pocket. I also got 2 "free"  🙄 shoulder surgeries out of the deal.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I really want to know where the $3.5T is supposed to go.

Left wing my ass.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Typical.  In before Fake Fark Liberals sitting around at BRUNCH rush in to defend Corporate Joe Biden.  The fact is that he promised me a $2,500 check?  Where is it?  Another broken promise.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: But billionaires still don't have to pay taxes, right? I was worried about them.


We all were, friend.   We all were.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Rapmaster2000: Typical.  In before Fake Fark Liberals sitting around at BRUNCH rush in to defend Corporate Joe Biden.  The fact is that he promised me a $2,500 check?  Where is it?  Another broken promise.

[Fark user image 500x271]


It was all over the Facebook.  They say he said it on the TV set.  Do you even own a TV?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who is both childless and did not qualify for any of the stimulus checks so far: you're welcome
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

austerity101: It should have been no questions asked. Have you dealt with unemployment for the past year? I have, and it's been infuriating, demoralizing, and inhumane. I shouldn't have to do this just to live.

And those supplements are going to expire in September, and neither party is doing f*ck-all about it. Despite the fact that we're nowhere near the end of this, and I'm still not able to work much in my field.


Dude, if you can't find a job right now, you weren't long for the world of employment. What field are you in? People licking each other?

I sort of liked the idea of how canada did it, basically, "push a button for 2k every other week, we will figure out how to square up later"......but god that would not work here and squaring up would be a mess. Canada is already dealing with that, and frankly i trust canadians to be responsible a lot more than us.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nijika
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Peki: Okay but can we get one anyway? The delta variant is going to cause us to shut down again, and it would be nice to have a cushion *before* we have to lockdown.


Just get vaxxed and then take a job from the hole left in the economy when the dumbdumbs drop dead.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

austerity101: Have you dealt with unemployment for the past year? I have, and it's been infuriating, demoralizing, and inhumane. I shouldn't have to do this just to live.


Exactly how much should you be expected to do to receive free money?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: As someone who is both childless and did not qualify for any of the stimulus checks so far: you're welcome


Username checks out.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: I'm sure all of Trumps followers were really looking forward to getting that check and sending it right back to Biden where it came from like they did with all the other filthy government handouts.


A lot of them brag about buying guns with them. They don't but they say they do.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: DarkSoulNoHope: We should have been getting continuous bi-weekly $2000 checks since the crisis started

Where did you expect this free $52k salary to come from?


Maybe out of the billions of dollars the already ultra-wealthy made during this crisis? Seems like the only people who don't suffer during a recession, are the people who already have most of the money, and they want more.

/Greed is evil
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Magnanimous_J: As someone who is both childless and did not qualify for any of the stimulus checks so far: you're welcome

Username checks out.


That was just a joke. I'm glad other people got it, even if I didn't.

I still wanted it though
 
db2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How about we just part out Jeff Bezos and feed him back into the economy?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Who the f*ck believes we are?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: NotThatGuyAgain: DarkSoulNoHope: We should have been getting continuous bi-weekly $2000 checks since the crisis started

Where did you expect this free $52k salary to come from?

Maybe out of the billions of dollars the already ultra-wealthy made during this crisis? Seems like the only people who don't suffer during a recession, are the people who already have most of the money, and they want more.

/Greed is evil


I mean, I don't disagree with the concept of $52k a year for free, considering that was more than my 2019 income, but the math sort of stops working.

$52k * 160 million working Americans = $8.3T, or a sum of money roughly equal to 40% of the entire economic output of this country, or 2x what the federal budget is currently.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
OK you are a pianist.....i get that...not much theater and stuff going on now so i imagine gigs are tight. My kid is back in her lessons though, and it was a nightmare to get her back in because of demand. Why don't you do lessons, you would make a killing right now.

You could also get something else which will easily pay more than UI while you are waiting for your profession to come back.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

saturn badger: dothemath: I'm sure all of Trumps followers were really looking forward to getting that check and sending it right back to Biden where it came from like they did with all the other filthy government handouts.

A lot of them brag about buying guns with them. They don't but they say they do.


For shame.
Suckling at the teet of government assistance like a loathsome piglet.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm sure this is Biden's fault.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LineNoise: DarkSoulNoHope: We should have been getting continuous bi-weekly $2000 checks since the crisis started, instead we gave "emergency tax cuts" and forgivable loans to the already wealthy, which they hoarded instead of keeping their companies operating and their employees employed. It's always as expected with the wealthy, greed over human interest.

You more or less were if you were impacted with the expanded UI, kicker, additional stimulus payments, reduced healthcare costs, etc.


Less. Very much less.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: As someone who is both childless and did not qualify for any of the stimulus checks so far: you're welcome


Don't worry, you'll make up for it by being a drain later on life as you didn't produce replacement tax payers.
 
wage0048
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

db2: How about we just part out Jeff Bezos and feed him back into the economy?


Bezos' net worth is about $205 billion.  Divided evenly among about 382.2 million Americans, that comes out to about $536.37 per person.

I'd take it.
 
danvon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The federal eviction moratorium ends too.

Social Service agencies are going to be inundated.
 
auntedrie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I did not know that I qualified for the last one it was just a suprise in my bank account. Called our taxman and he said we we were under the threshold by $400. I gave my wife half in cash and immediately bought a JET metal cutting bandsaw.

Thats my story and Imma stickin to it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We should bail out wells Fargo though.  And probably bezos.
 
