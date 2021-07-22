 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   No, the IRS isn't texting you in broken English to see why you haven't picked up your child tax credit money yet. The fact that you don't have any children really should have been your first hint   (npr.org) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, I still get calls about my car's warranty and my car insurance, and I don't own a car. I just assume that it's all spam. Spam. Spam. Spam. Spam. Spam. Spam. Spam. Spam. Spam eggs and Spam. Spam. Spam. Spam. Spam. Spam. Spam baked beans. Spam Spam Spam...or Lobster Thermidor au Crevettes with a mornay sauce served in a Provencale manner with shallots and aubergines garnished with truffle pate, brandy and with a fried egg on top and Spam.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other day, I had a voice mail from "the attorney's office" that I might not have to pay off all my revolving installment debt. I wish they had called before I finished paying off our installment debt.

I was getting calls at least twice a day on my work phone from Crystal about the rent-to-own homes and her inquiring about my health today. I started talking about how miserable my life was and she just kept on. I told the bot "well if you aren't going to listen to me, stop calling me." Crystal hasn't called in a week. I hope she didn't think it was personal.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: To be fair, I still get calls about my car's warranty and my car insurance, and I don't own a car. I just assume that it's all spam. Spam. Spam. Spam. Spam. Spam. Spam. Spam. Spam. Spam eggs and Spam. Spam. Spam. Spam. Spam. Spam. Spam baked beans. Spam Spam Spam...or Lobster Thermidor au Crevettes with a mornay sauce served in a Provencale manner with shallots and aubergines garnished with truffle pate, brandy and with a fried egg on top and Spam.


You're probably one of the few people of Fark I would want to prepare for me Lobster Thermidor au Crevettes with a mornay sauce served in a Provencale manner with shallots and aubergines garnished with truffle pate, brandy and with a fried egg on top and Spam.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you recognise the broken English then the scam isn't for you
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have been getting a ridiculous amount of text spam lately, and yup, the "unclaimed child tax credit refund" one is a frequent one.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
For some reason I like the call from the Department of Social Security. The bad English and threat of suspending by SS license or whatever is funny to me.

The dude calling to speak to Virginia was convincing the first time.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Spammers have the confidence of natural reproductive processes.
"Look I will just throw 250 pinecones full of seeds on the ground, maybe one of these will be a new tree."
"I'm gonna put my seeds in this delicious fruit, make a shiatload of it, and hope somebody eats it and poops it out and a new tree grows"
"I am gonna squirt 300 million sperm into this woman, maybe one of these will swim up the tube, fertilize an egg, and the egg will travel back to the uterus and grow into a new person"
"I am going to call everyone. EVERYONE. And I'll say I'm from 'card services.' And somebody's gonna give me a social security number. I don't know what I'll do with that number when I get it, but this will be worth it."
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Miss5280: I have been getting a ridiculous amount of text spam lately, and yup, the "unclaimed child tax credit refund" one is a frequent one.


The rising tide lifts *all* ships.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The people at the extended car warranty place are really mad that I've been ignoring their calls, so now they're sending the government after me. This is my 10th day on the run. I haven't actually gone anywhere.

/ I kinda want to engage with them just to see what they had to say.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hold on, I have a pressing call about my car's warranty. They sound angry, I hope I'm not in any trouble.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The people at the extended car warranty place are really mad that I've been ignoring their calls, so now they're sending the government after me. This is my 10th day on the run. I haven't actually gone anywhere.

/ I kinda want to engage with them just to see what they had to say.


Oh boy, this doesn't bode well for me...
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No, it's legit.
You just have to verify your SSN and send them an Amazon gift card as security deposit.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've been getting a lot of voicemails about student load debt relief, supposedly about something Biden recently passed.  But I haven't had any student loans since about 2004, and they're calling from different numbers AND different states.. so I never recognize the number.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Alphax: I've been getting a lot of voicemails about student load debt relief, supposedly about something Biden recently passed.  But I haven't had any student loans since about 2004, and they're calling from different numbers AND different states.. so I never recognize the number.


Yeah, I've gotten those. My phone doesn't ring for unknown numbers, so I just get the voicemails. My student loans were paid off in the early 90s.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think this a good time to mention my free anti-ransomware program. Just give me a shout and I'll send the link.

Unrelated, who here knows how to use bitcoin?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Miss5280: I have been getting a ridiculous amount of text spam lately, and yup, the "unclaimed child tax credit refund" one is a frequent one.


I've recently started getting spam texts that say they're coming from gmail accounts. There's no attachments or links or anything in them, they're either blank or just have gibberish in them like "????????????".

I'm not sure what the point is, unless it's just to be annoying.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dang, I thought I was getting a check....now I find out I'm only going to get Amazon gift cards as payment.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The people at the extended car warranty place are really mad that I've been ignoring their calls, so now they're sending the government after me. This is my 10th day on the run. I haven't actually gone anywhere.

/ I kinda want to engage with them just to see what they had to say.


You think you're in trouble?  I didn't show up for my interrogation.
They didn't say what kind or by who, but I'm supposed to call them to find out where I need to show up to be interrogated for *waves hands around* some kinda reason.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Actually, now I'm wondering if that one might not be real.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
PSA. If a guy with a thick Indian accent named John Wilson calls from "your credit card company" about possible fraudulent charges on your card...hang up.
 
Fissile
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Spammers have the confidence of natural reproductive processes.
"Look I will just throw 250 pinecones full of seeds on the ground, maybe one of these will be a new tree."
"I'm gonna put my seeds in this delicious fruit, make a shiatload of it, and hope somebody eats it and poops it out and a new tree grows"
"I am gonna squirt 300 million sperm into this woman, maybe one of these will swim up the tube, fertilize an egg, and the egg will travel back to the uterus and grow into a new person"
"I am going to call everyone. EVERYONE. And I'll say I'm from 'card services.' And somebody's gonna give me a social security number. I don't know what I'll do with that number when I get it, but this will be worth it."


And there are enough people who lack basic critical thinking skills for this to be profitable.

CSB:

Let me tell about my elderly neighbor, the retired mechanical engineer.   Yes, he was elderly, but he didn't seem to be exhibiting any outward signs of dementia at the time.  He also had near zero computer skills since desktop computing was before his time.    This is how the conversation went.

Old Neighbor:  I got a call from Microsoft today.

Me:  You have a problem with your Windows installation?

Old Neighbor:  How did you know!?

Me: And it will only cost $39.95 to correct.

Old Neighbor:  He said that was the usual price, but there was a special offer available, the price was only $29.95.

Me:  Holy shiat!  Did you give them any of your credit card or bank info?

Old Neighbor:  Nah, I told them I have a neighbor who futzes around with computers (yours truly), he'll help me.

Me: Good.

Old Neighbor:  So you coming over?

Me: For what?

Old Neighbor:  To fix my computer.

Me: There's nothing wrong with your computer.

Old Neighbor: But Microsoft called me...

Me: Microsoft did not call you.

Old Neighbor:  They did.  They knew I had a computer.

Me:  {pointing at random houses in the 'hood}  Computer, computer, computer, computer.....

Old Neighbor:  Oh, I don't think so, besides they knew I had Windows

Me: 85% of desktops, laptops, tablets run some kind of software from Microsoft.  Pick any address at random and it likely contains a device, or multiple devices, running Microsoft software.

Old Neighbor:  Oh, I don't think so.  You coming over?

I just walked away at that point shaking my head.
 
jimjays
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The people at the extended car warranty place are really mad that I've been ignoring their calls, so now they're sending the government after me. This is my 10th day on the run. I haven't actually gone anywhere.

/ I kinda want to engage with them just to see what they had to say.


I have fun with the car people by agreeing to whatever they're doing. When they start asking me about the make, model and year of my car, I give them the specs of my bicycle. When they figure or draw it out that I'm talking about a bike I argue about discrimination and their missed opportunities. Sure, Americans usually drive cars, but most Asians, most of the world, ride bikes...
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: PSA. If a guy with a thick Indian accent named John Wilson calls from "your credit card company" about possible fraudulent charges on your card...hang up.


If a number comes up that isn't in your contacts.....simply don't answer.

If you have actual business with me, leave a salient message and I'll get back to you.

Many moons ago when I had a landline and didn't have caller ID, I would listen to their script for a minute and then sound super interested and say "hold on, lemme get a pen" then cover the receiver and time how long it would take till they hung up.

I figured if I kept them on the line for 5 minutes that was five minutes at the end of their day they weren't calling someone else.

Fun fact. A number of call centers make their phone guy ask a manger if they can disconnect.

"He said he was getting a pen."
"Give him 3 more minutes and then you can disconnect"

What a soul crushing job.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fissile: moothemagiccow: Spammers have the confidence of natural reproductive processes.
"Look I will just throw 250 pinecones full of seeds on the ground, maybe one of these will be a new tree."
"I'm gonna put my seeds in this delicious fruit, make a shiatload of it, and hope somebody eats it and poops it out and a new tree grows"
"I am gonna squirt 300 million sperm into this woman, maybe one of these will swim up the tube, fertilize an egg, and the egg will travel back to the uterus and grow into a new person"
"I am going to call everyone. EVERYONE. And I'll say I'm from 'card services.' And somebody's gonna give me a social security number. I don't know what I'll do with that number when I get it, but this will be worth it."

And there are enough people who lack basic critical thinking skills for this to be profitable.

CSB:

Let me tell about my elderly neighbor, the retired mechanical engineer.   Yes, he was elderly, but he didn't seem to be exhibiting any outward signs of dementia at the time.  He also had near zero computer skills since desktop computing was before his time.    This is how the conversation went.

Old Neighbor:  I got a call from Microsoft today.

Me:  You have a problem with your Windows installation?

Old Neighbor:  How did you know!?

Me: And it will only cost $39.95 to correct.

Old Neighbor:  He said that was the usual price, but there was a special offer available, the price was only $29.95.

Me:  Holy shiat!  Did you give them any of your credit card or bank info?

Old Neighbor:  Nah, I told them I have a neighbor who futzes around with computers (yours truly), he'll help me.

Me: Good.

Old Neighbor:  So you coming over?

Me: For what?

Old Neighbor:  To fix my computer.

Me: There's nothing wrong with your computer.

Old Neighbor: But Microsoft called me...

Me: Microsoft did not call you.

Old Neighbor:  They did.  They knew I had a computer.

Me:  {pointing at random houses in the 'hood}  Computer, computer, computer, computer.....

Old Neighbor:  Oh, I don't think so, besides they knew I had Windows

Me: 85% of desktops, laptops, tablets run some kind of software from Microsoft.  Pick any address at random and it likely contains a device, or multiple devices, running Microsoft software.

Old Neighbor:  Oh, I don't think so.  You coming over?

I just walked away at that point shaking my head.


So did you fix his computer yet?
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I had "the social security FBI" call me the other day.  Budget cuts, y'know, sharing office space.

I had fun with them.  They were dumb enough to call me from a working phone number. They dropped all pretext and started screaming obscenities by about the 30th call.

/I was bored on my lunch break, don't judge me
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: I had "the social security FBI" call me the other day.  Budget cuts, y'know, sharing office space.

I had fun with them.  They were dumb enough to call me from a working phone number. They dropped all pretext and started screaming obscenities by about the 30th call.

/I was bored on my lunch break, don't judge me


😆😆😆😆🙃🙋
 
Oneiros
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: No, it's legit.
You just have to verify your SSN and send them an Amazon gift card as security deposit.


But I just got a call from Amazon yesterday, telling me that there had been a suspicious $729 charge on my account

I know it was really from Amazon, as they had a robotic voice, because they're cheap and don't pay their workers, so it makes sense they'd replace them with robots
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Rev. Skarekroe: No, it's legit.
You just have to verify your SSN and send them an Amazon gift card as security deposit.

But I just got a call from Amazon yesterday, telling me that there had been a suspicious $729 charge on my account

I know it was really from Amazon, as they had a robotic voice, because they're cheap and don't pay their workers, so it makes sense they'd replace them with robots


I love the emails that threaten to suspend or lock this account or that account and I'm like okay go ahead thank you I appreciate that
 
Brainsick
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Tchernobog: I had "the social security FBI" call me the other day.  Budget cuts, y'know, sharing office space.

I had fun with them.  They were dumb enough to call me from a working phone number. They dropped all pretext and started screaming obscenities by about the 30th call.

/I was bored on my lunch break, don't judge me

😆😆😆😆🙃🙋


I did something similar once, called them back repeatedly from an internal phone line, so my number just showed up as the main business line, no extension. At one point the lady on the other end shouted "WE KNOW YOU WORK AT (Employer), IF YOU DON'T STOP CALLING WE'LL REPORT YOU FOR HARASSMENT!"

It was glorious 😎
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Candygram for Mongo: I just walked away at that point shaking my head.

So did you fix his computer yet?



I want to know if he fixed the cable.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Candygram for Mongo: Fissile: moothemagiccow: Spammers have the confidence of natural reproductive processes.
"Look I will just throw 250 pinecones full of seeds on the ground, maybe one of these will be a new tree."
"I'm gonna put my seeds in this delicious fruit, make a shiatload of it, and hope somebody eats it and poops it out and a new tree grows"
"I am gonna squirt 300 million sperm into this woman, maybe one of these will swim up the tube, fertilize an egg, and the egg will travel back to the uterus and grow into a new person"
"I am going to call everyone. EVERYONE. And I'll say I'm from 'card services.' And somebody's gonna give me a social security number. I don't know what I'll do with that number when I get it, but this will be worth it."

And there are enough people who lack basic critical thinking skills for this to be profitable.

CSB:

Let me tell about my elderly neighbor, the retired mechanical engineer.   Yes, he was elderly, but he didn't seem to be exhibiting any outward signs of dementia at the time.  He also had near zero computer skills since desktop computing was before his time.    This is how the conversation went.

Old Neighbor:  I got a call from Microsoft today.

Me:  You have a problem with your Windows installation?

Old Neighbor:  How did you know!?

Me: And it will only cost $39.95 to correct.

Old Neighbor:  He said that was the usual price, but there was a special offer available, the price was only $29.95.

Me:  Holy shiat!  Did you give them any of your credit card or bank info?

Old Neighbor:  Nah, I told them I have a neighbor who futzes around with computers (yours truly), he'll help me.

Me: Good.

Old Neighbor:  So you coming over?

Me: For what?

Old Neighbor:  To fix my computer.

Me: There's nothing wrong with your computer.

Old Neighbor: But Microsoft called me...

Me: Microsoft did not call you.

Old Neighbor:  They did.  They knew I had a computer.

Me:  {pointing at random houses in the 'hood}  Computer, computer, computer, computer.....

Old Neighbor:  Oh, I don't think so, besides they knew I had Windows

Me: 85% of desktops, laptops, tablets run some kind of software from Microsoft.  Pick any address at random and it likely contains a device, or multiple devices, running Microsoft software.

Old Neighbor:  Oh, I don't think so.  You coming over?

I just walked away at that point shaking my head.

So did you fix his computer yet?


I bet he fixed his cable ;)
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.