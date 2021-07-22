 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Teen takes a seagull to the face on boardwalk amusement ride   (nj.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pinche Mateo: [Fark user image 480x240]


Very first thing I thought of.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Pinche Mateo: [Fark user image 480x240]

Very first thing I thought of.


Me, too.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

labman: Alphax: Pinche Mateo: [Fark user image 480x240]

Very first thing I thought of.

Me, too.


pretty sure all of us did, and we were all ready to post the same image
 
Pextor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Done in one.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: [Fark user image image 480x240]


Fabio is not amused
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Munden: labman: Alphax: Pinche Mateo: [Fark user image 480x240]

Very first thing I thought of.

Me, too.

pretty sure all of us did, and we were all ready to post the same image


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Saw this news story on my local news. I turned to the wife..."Oh look, she pulled a Fabio"
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He used to be an adventurer like you, until mmmhhmmmhmmmhpphmm .....
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not the first thing I thought of.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I caught a seagull while fishing once. Had to reel it in from the sky like a kite. No joke.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: I caught a seagull while fishing once. Had to reel it in from the sky like a kite. No joke.


I don't think birds like me a single attacked me once and a goose attacked me once
 
jimjays
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It was the screaming. She sounded like another seagull. Maybe this one was vision impaired that he couldn't see she was a person, I don't know. Maybe he thought another male was encroaching on his turf and wanted to fight, maybe he thought it was a female seagull and wanted to do filthy bird things to that girl.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Poor bird. Taking a teen to the head must hurt.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Teen girl, seagull. I can't root for anybody involved here.
 
Hunchentoot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Seagulls? Stop it now!

/they poke you in the coconut
//this doesn't really merit three slashies
///but what the heck
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: [Fark user image image 480x240]


I like how the lady on the left is concerned and the lady on the right is delighted.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When I was a teenager I got hit by seagull shiat center mass going up top thrill dragster at cedar point. It was like a small child punched me in the middle of the chest.

/shiat story, bro
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
