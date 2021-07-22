 Skip to content
(BBC)   Good news for anyone stuck in Crazy Mary's Hole, Crazy Mary   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Spiffy, Geography, Epistemology, English-language films, development of the vernacular geography tool, Chief coastguard Pete Mizen, Maritime Coastguard Agency, Knowledge, need of rescue  
19 Comments     (+0 »)
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pilgrims originally wanted to call America "Nutsack Ridge".
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuncle Dicks and Crazy Mary's Hole.  Some things just go together.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: The pilgrims originally wanted to call America "Nutsack Ridge".


Yeah, but "Sister Golden Hair by Nutsack Ridge" didn't sound quite right.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Nuncle Dicks and Crazy Mary's Hole.  Some things just go together.


I thought we were advised never to put our Nuncle Dick in Crazy, regardless of whose hole it was.

/subby
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy Mary's Hole is the name of my Bjork tribute extravaganza.

*featuring Courtney Love
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She lived on the curve of the road....
 
Rent Party
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Snort: Nuncle Dicks and Crazy Mary's Hole.  Some things just go together.


Right next to Stinky Bay, too.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Spotted leaving the scene.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lurkey: dothemath: The pilgrims originally wanted to call America "Nutsack Ridge".

Yeah, but "Sister Golden Hair by Nutsack Ridge" didn't sound quite right.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aremmes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Up river from Stinky Bay:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Take a bottle
Take it down
Pass it around
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Susan George ??
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes please !
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's a creek around here named by German settlers called Huppschitt Creek. Didn't believe it til I saw it on an old ass map.

They've since changed it to some bland thing like turtle creek or something.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Subtonic: There's a creek around here named by German settlers called Huppschitt Creek. Didn't believe it til I saw it on an old ass map.

They've since changed it to some bland thing like turtle creek or something.


You have an ass map?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Subtonic: There's a creek around here named by German settlers called Huppschitt Creek. Didn't believe it til I saw it on an old ass map.

They've since changed it to some bland thing like turtle creek or something.

You have an ass map?


Have you seen his ass?  You need a map just to get around it.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Subtonic: There's a creek around here named by German settlers called Huppschitt Creek. Didn't believe it til I saw it on an old ass map.

They've since changed it to some bland thing like turtle creek or something.

You have an ass map?


It supposedly leads to Kuwaiti gold, but it's in pretty shiatty condition.
 
paranand
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just because I haven't listened to this in years:
Lou Reed & Victoria Williams "Crazy Mary"
Youtube hH-Haji7lvA
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cwheelie: Subtonic: There's a creek around here named by German settlers called Huppschitt Creek. Didn't believe it til I saw it on an old ass map.

They've since changed it to some bland thing like turtle creek or something.

You have an ass map?


*Shakes tiny ass-fist*
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

