(Mirror.co.uk)   "Can't follow written instructions. Would not tattoo again"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The customer ignored the profressional's advice

This website needs to hire a proofeader.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"But defo go with what your dad says, even though he's not been tattooed since he got a tribal skull in the 90s."

And all the poor idiots that have a tribal barbed wire tat just reflexively grabbed their bicep.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I do bladesmithing. I don't use stainless alloys. I tell this to every customer- keep blades dry, keep them oiled, and check regularly for corrosion starting and clean with metal polish as needed. Still I get customers who tell me they don't understand why their camp knife has all these little spots after hanging off their belt in a leather sheath after a week of pouring rain.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tattoo consent forms should include that if a person disregards the care instructions and wants it fixed, then it has to be paid for at 2x normal cost, and a tattoo reading "do not tattoo me" shall be tattooed across the for head.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Same shiat right?
Depends on the ink they use, because this can fark with some inks.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Same shiat right?
Depends on the ink they use, because this can fark with some inks.


Every artist I've ever got a tattoo from said not to use that
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
