(Buzzfeed News)   China builds camps for a million Muslims, wonders why it is compared to Third Reich   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, Germany was capable of making quality products.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😲


/
50 years from now people will be criticizing and arguing about the fact that America sent them back to China.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks at American prison system..
Uh hu..
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The things you do to help "your people"...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what is the world going to do about it?

*crickets*
 
DerAppie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: And what is the world going to do about it?

*crickets*


What do you suggest?

Invade?
Trade embargo?
Strongly worded letter?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: And what is the world going to do about it?

*crickets*


Don't worry, the internet is already on it!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LewDux: The things you do to help "your people"...


What do you mean by "your people"?!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DerAppie: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: And what is the world going to do about it?

*crickets*

What do you suggest?

Invade?
Trade embargo?
Strongly worded letter?


Taking in any of them that want to come in?
Instead of sending them back to Germany like we did during the war
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They're just trying to make them more Chinese.  Don't worry, you'll get your turn.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's nice of them. Unless you hate camping.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Nah, Germany was capable of making quality products.


Sneeze at the camp wall in China and it just falls over.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
September 1945 Never again will we allow this atrocity to come to pass!.....76 years later....Well, I mean, they make cheap products we need to stock the walmarts and amazons so....meh?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: They're just trying to make them more Chinese.  Don't worry, you'll get your turn.


Tsui niu
 
DerAppie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: DerAppie: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: And what is the world going to do about it?

*crickets*

What do you suggest?

Invade?
Trade embargo?
Strongly worded letter?

Taking in any of them that want to come in?
Instead of sending them back to Germany like we did during the war


Ah yes. Housing shortages, energy infrastructure problems, racial tensions. Lets import another million or so people with wildly different social and cultural values.

Sounds nice in theory, not so much in practice.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Taking in any of them that want to come in?


Great idea. Then we can put them in our concentration camps
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
west push false narrative pretending there is a genocide wonders why smart people don't trust their media's anymore.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DerAppie: Ah yes. Housing shortages, energy infrastructure problems, racial tensions. Lets import another million or so people with wildly different social and cultural values.

Sounds nice in theory, not so much in practice.


Okay.
Sleep tight knowing you sent people to their deaths.
Me I'm a piece of shiat I can only care so much.
But. Yeah.
Any refugees we reject are  likely facing death.  Enjoy.
 
dryknife
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's like the Million Man March, only different.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh sweet, a whatabout America thread.

Yes, we do bad things.

And no, that doesn't mean we don't get to give China shiat for the bad things they are currently doing and denying.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: waxbeans: Taking in any of them that want to come in?

Great idea. Then we can put them in our concentration camps
[Fark user image image 850x637]
[Fark user image image 800x503] [Fark user image image 850x567]


We're not taking those people in the vast majority of them are being sent back

We only take in people fleeing our enemies occasionally it all depends if we've decided to be consistent which is all dependent on the day of the week
 
Flumple
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: DerAppie: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: And what is the world going to do about it?

*crickets*

What do you suggest?

Invade?
Trade embargo?
Strongly worded letter?

Taking in any of them that want to come in?
Instead of sending them back to Germany like we did during the war


USA sent Jewish people back...

Treated white German POW detained in USA really well however...

It's almost if hate is the consistent driving force behind fundamental policy decisions of the USA...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bluewave69: west push false narrative pretending there is a genocide wonders why smart people don't trust their media's anymore.


You seriously don't those people aren't going to end up dead
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Nah, Germany was capable of making quality products.


China makes quality products. E.g. Apple everything is made there. They are overpriced but generally quality. They can machine good parts, they bought the equipment from the US and Europe after all. You should just buy American for a lot of things because the quality goods out of china cost almost as much after importing.

It's kind of crazy the USA still locks up more people than china and has 1/3 the population.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bluewave69: west push false narrative pretending there is a genocide wonders why smart people don't trust their media's anymore.


How many social credits did this post earn you?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Flumple: waxbeans: DerAppie: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: And what is the world going to do about it?

*crickets*

What do you suggest?

Invade?
Trade embargo?
Strongly worded letter?

Taking in any of them that want to come in?
Instead of sending them back to Germany like we did during the war

USA sent Jewish people back...

Treated white German POW detained in USA really well however...

It's almost if hate is the consistent driving force behind fundamental policy decisions of the USA...


😳
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think you mean Thild Leich.
 
thepeterd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Training camps before they join China's equivalent of the SS?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bluewave69: west push false narrative pretending there is a genocide wonders why smart people don't trust their media's anymore.


We've told your handler before, learn some punctuation.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I still can't figure out why the American right pretends they're against this. Is it jealousy that the Chinese implemented what they wanted for years?
 
Avery614
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DerAppie: waxbeans: DerAppie: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: And what is the world going to do about it?

*crickets*

What do you suggest?

Invade?
Trade embargo?
Strongly worded letter?

Taking in any of them that want to come in?
Instead of sending them back to Germany like we did during the war

Ah yes. Housing shortages, energy infrastructure problems, racial tensions. Lets import another million or so people with wildly different social and cultural values.

Sounds nice in theory, not so much in practice.


Frankly, that's farking horsesh*t...

Let's talk about 750 million refugees coming to the United States....
Youtube 2kXKvtRGU7M
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Products from Israel, though harder to find, are easier to boycott.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Society is 10 years from collapse anyway. Who cares.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: I think you mean Thild Leich.


That's lacist.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Products from Israel, though harder to find, are easier to boycott.


Yes, and? We can boycott more than one thing you know.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DerAppie: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: And what is the world going to do about it?

*crickets*

What do you suggest?

Invade?
Trade embargo?
Strongly worded letter?


And that's the thing about "never again". The world doesn't actually care if a country commits genocide, as long as it stays in its borders. This goes double if the country has nukes.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DerAppie: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: And what is the world going to do about it?

*crickets*

What do you suggest?

Invade?
Trade embargo?
Strongly worded letter?


Maybe stop using the slave labor.

America the land of the free! Unless we get a better price.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Russia could nuke New York tomorrow and Farkers would be like "b-b-b-but Hiroshima!"
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: MillionDollarMo: I think you mean Thild Leich.

That's lacist.


It's acculate.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: September 1945 Never again will we allow this atrocity to come to pass!.....76 years later....Well, I mean, they make cheap products we need to stock the walmarts and amazons so....meh?


Oh, please, you don't even need that. The world did nothing about the genocides in Cambodia and Rwanda.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DerAppie: waxbeans: DerAppie: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: And what is the world going to do about it?

*crickets*

What do you suggest?

Invade?
Trade embargo?
Strongly worded letter?

Taking in any of them that want to come in?
Instead of sending them back to Germany like we did during the war

Ah yes. Housing shortages, energy infrastructure problems, racial tensions. Lets import another million or so people with wildly different social and cultural values.

Sounds nice in theory, not so much in practice.


Thanks for the Nazi world view.

We just soooooo needed to hear from another Klan member.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't see the big deal. That's only about half a Gaza worth of imprisoning.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Porous Horace: Products from Israel, though harder to find, are easier to boycott.

Yes, and? We can boycott more than one thing you know.


Really? What other boycotts are suggested/ongoing?

What are you boycotting?

Personally I've been boycotting Turkey for many years now.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: moothemagiccow: waxbeans: Taking in any of them that want to come in?

Great idea. Then we can put them in our concentration camps
[Fark user image image 850x637]
[Fark user image image 800x503] [Fark user image image 850x567]

We're not taking those people in the vast majority of them are being sent back

We only take in people fleeing our enemies occasionally it all depends if we've decided to be consistent which is all dependent on the day of the week


Huh, I thought you were against sending people back that would be killled. I guess only if they have the right color skin.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: NuclearPenguins: Porous Horace: Products from Israel, though harder to find, are easier to boycott.

Yes, and? We can boycott more than one thing you know.

Really? What other boycotts are suggested/ongoing?

What are you boycotting?

Personally I've been boycotting Turkey for many years now.


Ham at Thanksgiving, then?
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: NuclearPenguins: Porous Horace: Products from Israel, though harder to find, are easier to boycott.

Yes, and? We can boycott more than one thing you know.

Really? What other boycotts are suggested/ongoing?

What are you boycotting?

Personally I've been boycotting Turkey for many years now.


I'm okay with Turkey, but that horrible green bean casserole with the fried onions in it can go f**k itself.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Personally I've been boycotting Turkey for many years now.


I've wanted to, but traditions are important and tofurkey just isn't the same.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DerAppie: waxbeans: DerAppie: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: And what is the world going to do about it?

*crickets*

What do you suggest?

Invade?
Trade embargo?
Strongly worded letter?

Taking in any of them that want to come in?
Instead of sending them back to Germany like we did during the war

Ah yes. Housing shortages, energy infrastructure problems, racial tensions. Lets import another million or so people with wildly different social and cultural values.

Sounds nice in theory, not so much in practice.


What if we "import" (They're people, not goods.  FFS) help them immigrate to the US, but just the ones with XX chromosomes, really help nerf their next generation.  And maybe help diversify the US a bit more...
 
fireclown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
For the Million Man Long March.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: September 1945 Never again will we allow this atrocity to come to pass!.....76 years later....Well, I mean, they make cheap products we need to stock the walmarts and amazons so....meh?


What? Is China exterminating Jews now?
 
