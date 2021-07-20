 Skip to content
(CBS Chicago)   It's like some sorority is after us   (chicago.cbslocal.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for Biden to put the US on double secret probation and lock the country the fark down.  Hard.  Martial law military enforced lock down.  90 days to start.  Nobody out of their homes, no matter what.  After 90 days, have the military start delivering food to loyal party members.  After another 90 days, allow the survivors to come out with masks on.  Make masks permanent, and have military snipers take out unmasked people.

Problem solved.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Texas https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo​r​ld/americas/texas-covid-lambda-variant​-hospital-b1888205.html
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Try delts, everyone else has" is not really working out for the better now.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Some kind of evil sorority...
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Time for Biden to put the US on double secret probation and lock the country the fark down.  Hard.  Martial law military enforced lock down.  90 days to start.  Nobody out of their homes, no matter what.  After 90 days, have the military start delivering food to loyal party members.  After another 90 days, allow the survivors to come out with masks on.  Make masks permanent, and have military snipers take out unmasked people.

Problem solved.

Having little robots deliver meals on wheels to conspiracy theorists is going to create one weird cargo cult.

Problem solved.


Having little robots deliver meals on wheels to conspiracy theorists is going to create one weird cargo cult.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: AmbassadorBooze: Time for Biden to put the US on double secret probation and lock the country the fark down.  Hard.  Martial law military enforced lock down.  90 days to start.  Nobody out of their homes, no matter what.  After 90 days, have the military start delivering food to loyal party members.  After another 90 days, allow the survivors to come out with masks on.  Make masks permanent, and have military snipers take out unmasked people.

Problem solved.

Having little robots deliver meals on wheels to conspiracy theorists is going to create one weird cargo cult.


How would the insurrectionists conspiracy cults be loyal party members?  Biden is in control of the military.  If he isn't, we are farked hard.  Spit roasted and made air tight hard farked.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viruses evolve. News at 11.

Considering that 80%+ of the 3rd world isn't vaccinated, there's a human petri dish that is just doing it's Darwinian thing out there.

If you want some nightmare fuel, read about how much HIV mutates inside a single human.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: thehellisthis: AmbassadorBooze: Time for Biden to put the US on double secret probation and lock the country the fark down.  Hard.  Martial law military enforced lock down.  90 days to start.  Nobody out of their homes, no matter what.  After 90 days, have the military start delivering food to loyal party members.  After another 90 days, allow the survivors to come out with masks on.  Make masks permanent, and have military snipers take out unmasked people.

Problem solved.

Having little robots deliver meals on wheels to conspiracy theorists is going to create one weird cargo cult.

How would the insurrectionists conspiracy cults be loyal party members?  Biden is in control of the military.  If he isn't, we are farked hard.  Spit roasted and made air tight hard farked.


There is no Biden.  Only Prime drone and kiwibot.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was a free and wildly available solution.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Viruses evolve. News at 11.

Considering that 80%+ of the 3rd world isn't vaccinated, there's a human petri dish that is just doing it's Darwinian thing out there.

If you want some nightmare fuel, read about how much HIV mutates inside a single human.


Hey now, Alabama is at 33% vaccination rate. That's only like 66.x% unvaccinated
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Before you get vaccinated, you have to sing?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: ColonelCathcart: Viruses evolve. News at 11.

Considering that 80%+ of the 3rd world isn't vaccinated, there's a human petri dish that is just doing it's Darwinian thing out there.

If you want some nightmare fuel, read about how much HIV mutates inside a single human.

Hey now, Alabama is at 33% vaccination rate. That's only like 66.x% unvaccinated


Alabama is a leading member of the 3rd world. Maybe in a few decades it can move up.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hidden in the end of the article was the info I clicked looking for:
"But he did say whether someone contracts the Gamma or Delta variant, the risk of hospitalizatio and death are similar".
That's my biggest concern, not the lettering.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I love that scientists are just reverting to Greek letters now less there by any violent/racist backlash against citizens of Wuhan/Brazil/South Africa/etc.... so no more location/race/place names.

They should do what climatologists do with hurricanes and give them names. Delta is fourth in the Greek alphabet so the proper name for that is the "Debbie" virus. Because everyone knows a Debbie who was batshiat insane. After that is Epsilon, so "Erwin" virus. Who hasn't known an Erwin who wasn't a royal prick.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Allowing Lollapalooza is a mistake, virus or no virus.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: AmbassadorBooze: Time for Biden to put the US on double secret probation and lock the country the fark down.  Hard.  Martial law military enforced lock down.  90 days to start.  Nobody out of their homes, no matter what.  After 90 days, have the military start delivering food to loyal party members.  After another 90 days, allow the survivors to come out with masks on.  Make masks permanent, and have military snipers take out unmasked people.

Problem solved.

Having little robots deliver meals on wheels to conspiracy theorists is going to create one weird cargo cult.


Some of those campus robots roaming campus scanning everything, picking up wifi ID's, and taking photos of customer faces are owned by a Russian data company.

/Seriously
//Yandex
///Is the Russian company's name
 
