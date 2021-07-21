 Skip to content
(Ottawa Citizen)   "It's not what it looks like," says man caught with his pants down and his penis up behind a tied-up, lubed-up pony   (ottawacitizen.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He's a very confident liar, and sexually insane.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.gifer.com
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The problem with "It's not what it looks like!" is you are admitting you know what it looks like you are doing. Since you didn't take steps to mitigate that, everyone is safe to assume you are doing exactly what it looks like.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
RUN, LIL' SEBASTIAN!  RUN!
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: The problem with "It's not what it looks like!" is you are admitting you know what it looks like you are doing. Since you didn't take steps to mitigate that, everyone is safe to assume you are doing exactly what it looks like.


FTA:"
When police found the intruder at the Ottawa stables, he was in a stall with his pants down and his penis up, standing next to a miniature pony that had been tied up and lubed up with massage oil.
"I'm sorry, it's not what it looks like," Ryan Dodd, 30."
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Leave that shiat to the experts, my dude...

Tori Amos - Horses 3D HD Live
Youtube oHDwWMl0SDw
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.com
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So he metaphorically looked like he was about to have sex? And the miniature horse is a reference to... click ... Oh god no!
i.kym-cdn.com
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

optikeye: [pbs.twimg.com image 444x244]


It never ends well.

Fark user image
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He must have thought he was in Iowa. Easy mistake.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
memegenerator.net
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [memegenerator.net image 306x242]


The suspect claimed he couldn't understand, because the victim was just a little 'oarse.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This isn't the 'Canadian girlfriend' of fame & legend is it?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image


Always nice to see the home town make the news.

/huuuurk
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every so often I think I've seen it all, but then a story comes along that makes me say "Nope, haven't seen it all yet."

This is followed shortly thereafter by "Why did I click that link?", "Get the brain bleach.", and "What the hell is wrong with people?"
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, they're really doing the live-action My Little Pony movie on the cheap.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: The problem with "It's not what it looks like!" is you are admitting you know what it looks like you are doing. Since you didn't take steps to mitigate that, everyone is safe to assume you are doing exactly what it looks like.


Correct. But sometimes it really isn't what it looks like honest
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
His Little Pony.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The ultimate sentence has finally been written.

"The miniature pony, its hair coat left greasy, smelled of perfume for days, and police noted her genitalia appeared shiny. "
 
yms [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He was in a stable relationship prior to his arrest.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
article; 'Police officers responding to the break-and-enter call early on Jan. 5, 2019, told him to put his pants on, and he did so, only backwards, saying, "This is embarrassing."'

Understatement of the month?... or will this January story take the year trophy?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I love horsey sauce on my hot beef.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Was so much detail really necessary?
Seriously? a description of the vulva?

Must be a cub reporter without enough to do.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He thought he was hooking up with Marjorie Taylor Greene. It's an easy mistake to make when you're drunk.
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"no, you idiot, I said I wanted to see her trot!"
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just the tip, Sarah.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He's at it again.

static.wikia.nocookie.net
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
WegianWarrior [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No, it was probably, much, much worse.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user image

"Interspecies erotica!"
 
