 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   A little bird once told me that an epic phayle comes on little cat feet. In order to properly phayle in LP 1500, though, one must show us a photo. LGT LP 1499   (fark.com) divider line
74
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

266 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2021 at 11:30 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



74 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe it's maybelline, or just maybe it was you, lady!!!

/selfie will have to wait until shaving occurs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


/congratulations, Lorelle, and here is a photo.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lorelle:

Fark user imageView Full Size


and here's a photo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oops, no little cat feet in that one

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gratz, Lorelle, that epic phayle of a headline has some monster stank on it though.

Anyways, here goes 1500!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gratz Lorelle.  You earned it fair and very, very square.

Kudos.

As for a picture, here was my you no el posto attempt from the ending sexonds of the last one.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gratz car chase lady. Let's see if this goes green.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tanqueray: Gratz car chase lady. Let's see if this goes green.


Fingers crossed.  They should be aware of the significance.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tanqueray: Gratz car chase lady. Let's see if this goes green.


If it does, we have to remember to be polite. I got a brief time-out when I forgot on a greenlit LP thread
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gratz, LoraxFemale
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If it does, it should probably link to LP 1400 so the liters can see where it came from: https://www.fark.com/comments/1095094​4​/Memoraphyson-Eparrater-Jupioutrant-Tr​anslation-Last-Post-Fourteen-Double-Au​ght-Hunnert-1400-for-you-numererology-​types-LGT-LP1399-witch-phailed-at-Engl​ishing
/for the record and for the archivists, 1499 was 11603477
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grazi Lorelle
I bestow upon thee one photo as requested
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Problem With Jon Stewart | The Problem With Dicks In Space
Youtube 3LPiM9d5QUM
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size


Aaw yeah, thanks, powers-that-be.
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have green

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


A thousand threads.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gratz Lorleel.  That being said I don't think that headline is putting LP's best foot forward.

theunisverse.comView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 500x374]

If it does, it should probably link to LP 1400 so the liters can see where it came from: https://www.fark.com/comments/10950944​/Memoraphyson-Eparrater-Jupioutrant-Tr​anslation-Last-Post-Fourteen-Double-Au​ght-Hunnert-1400-for-you-numererology-​types-LGT-LP1399-witch-phailed-at-Engl​ishing
/for the record and for the archivists, 1499 was 11603477


Thanks for adding that info.

And, we're (light) green
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Gratz Lorleel.  That being said I don't think that headline is putting LP's best foot forward.

[theunisverse.com image 788x900]


Has it ever had a best foot?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Twilight Farkle: If it does, it should probably link to LP 1400 so the liters can see where it came from:


Yeah, that.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: JasonOfOrillia: Gratz Lorleel.  That being said I don't think that headline is putting LP's best foot forward.

[theunisverse.com image 788x900]

Has it ever had a best foot?


Absolutely.  If, by "Best," you mean ridiculous shiatposting.
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the new folks here, like I was a mere blink of an eye 100 threads back, this handy gif explains how LP works.
You're welcome.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: JasonOfOrillia: Gratz Lorleel.  That being said I don't think that headline is putting LP's best foot forward.

[theunisverse.com image 788x900]

Has it ever had a best foot?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonOfOrillia: xanadian: JasonOfOrillia: Gratz Lorleel.  That being said I don't think that headline is putting LP's best foot forward.

[theunisverse.com image 788x900]

Has it ever had a best foot?

Absolutely.  If, by "Best," you mean ridiculous shiatposting.


i.imgur.comView Full Size


Please, it's advanced shiatposting.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE TEN COMMANDMENTS OF LAST POST
I.   Thou shalt honour thy Last Post thread, for it has brought thou to the land of Phayle, and thou shalt honour it by posting Phayle upon Phayle.
II.  Thou shalt attempt to Post Last, for great honour and Phayle awaits those who Post Last.
III.  Thou who Postest Last, thou shalt submit the next Last Post Thread within the minute, for the Phayle must not phayle, and the Last Posters shall not suffer undue woe.
IV.  Thou who submittest the new Last Post Thread must link to the old Last Post thread, or thou shalt be exposed to the righteous ridicule of thy fellow Last Posters.
V.  Thy headline shall be full of Phayle.
VI.  Thou shalt post the New Last Post Thread with a new number in the headline, and this number shall be exactly one above the number of the old Last Post Thread.
VII.  Thou shalt include the number of the old Last Post Thread in the headline of the new Last Post Thread.
VIII.  Thou shalt choose the FAIL tag for thy new Last Post Thread.
IX.  Thou shalt post thy new Last Post Thread in the TotalFark Discussion category, so that all TotalFarkers will see its glorious Phayle.
X.  Thou shalt congratulate the Phaylurer of the old Last Post Thread, for he hath done a great work for Phayle.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
blog.chron.comView Full Size
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
independent.ieView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Feets don't fail me meow
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I like this thread!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: I like this thread!

[Fark user image 350x210]


That's the idea
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 74 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.