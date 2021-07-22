 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   800 lb, 11.5 foot sturgeon caught in BC, may be over a century old. Thankfully it was released so it may continue to make little sturgeons who will all not believe daddy's human story   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
4
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What if he was trying to commit suicide
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
glad it was released! good on ya canucks!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They are smart too. That's where the term brain sturgeon comes from.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Thanks


Thanks
