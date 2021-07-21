 Skip to content
 
(Komo)   Play reckless endangerment games, win jailarity prizes   (komonews.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Audeer?

Oh, dear.

Must not live in a glass house.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Let them punish him however the law sees fit but I'd like an honest answer to the simple question of, "Why?" I could see stupid kids without full brain development doing something this stupid but an adult?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Kill him. In a public square. People throwing rocks from overpasses kill too many drivers (too many =>0)
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Douchebag should serve ten years minimum.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
41 years old?

OK, WOW.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Let them punish him however the law sees fit but I'd like an honest answer to the simple question of, "Why?" I could see stupid kids without full brain development doing something this stupid but an adult?


For every single stage of immaturity that you've put behind you as you've grown up, there are a few people who never grew out of it.
 
robodog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Late onset Schizophrenia? 32 is much later than it normally starts to show, but perhaps he was well managed in his 20s and stopped being compliant in his early 30s. I mean that's the only explanation I have for a 41 year old to be doing something like that.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I threw rocks at cars from a cliff overlooking I-25 in New Mexico when I was 10.
Thankfully, I got caught.
I cringe at that memory.
Doing it at 41?
I'd kill myself.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Kill him. In a public square. People throwing rocks from overpasses kill too many drivers (too many =>0)


no that is too easy. Go old indian on him. Bury him to his neck in the middle of death valley and leave him there for the scavengers to feast on
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Kill him. In a public square. People throwing rocks from overpasses kill too many drivers (too many =>0)


A stoning seems fitting.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: 41 years old?

OK, WOW.


Kids these days are messed up.

/42.
 
Chris_Ol'Boy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hang him from an overpass as a warning to others.
 
