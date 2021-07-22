 Skip to content
(Amsterdam Recorder)   When the guy says there's no party there, believe him. Don't become belligerent and get charged with drunk driving   (recordernews.com) divider line
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.23 BAC and given a court summons?


fark off, that should be mandatory jail time until you get hauled into court. It should be a felony and not a misdemeanor, and it should have his car impounded for X years. Doesnt matter what country its in, alcohol abusers get off far too easy
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pssst, this is Joseph
No Dave's not here man
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: .23 BAC and given a court summons?


fark off, that should be mandatory jail time until you get hauled into court. It should be a felony and not a misdemeanor, and it should have his car impounded for X years. Doesnt matter what country its in, alcohol abusers get off far too easy


Actually, any DUI attorney with half a brain can get this thrown out. As far as the article said, the cops apparently showed up but didn't seem to observe him actually driving.

They've got nothing but disorderly conduct and trespassing.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: lifeslammer: .23 BAC and given a court summons?


fark off, that should be mandatory jail time until you get hauled into court. It should be a felony and not a misdemeanor, and it should have his car impounded for X years. Doesnt matter what country its in, alcohol abusers get off far too easy

Actually, any DUI attorney with half a brain can get this thrown out. As far as the article said, the cops apparently showed up but didn't seem to observe him actually driving.

They've got nothing but disorderly conduct and trespassing.


By that logic the evidence be damned, you only get jailed for murder if someone sees it, otherwise you are free to go
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: Pssst, this is Joseph
No Dave's not here man
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
yoyopro
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: By that logic the evidence be damned, you only get jailed for murder if someone sees it, otherwise you are free to go


Unfortunately, yes, that is the case.  On the other hand, if the suspect admits to doing the crime, all bets are off.
Once the cop observed that the suspect was clearly drunk off his ass, I picturethe conversation went something like this:
Cop: "How did you get here?"
Belligerent drunk: "I farkin' drove here - what's it to you?"
Cop: "You drove here?  In that car?"
Belligerent drunk: "Yeah, that farkin' car right there - what are you going to do about it?"
Cop: "Well, first I'm going to charge you with drunk driving."
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: .23 BAC and given a court summons?  fark off, that should be mandatory jail time until you get hauled into court.



nah.
 
