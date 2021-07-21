 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Police arrest Incel who "had an ultimate goal of killing some 3,000 women", all of whom no doubt unjustly denied him romantic affection and sex   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
83
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He described himself as an "incel," which court filings describe as someone who advocates "violence in support of their belief that women unjustly deny them sexual or romantic attention to which they believe they are entitled."

Yeah, no. Mostly they're just pathetic piles of shiat who can't be charming for five minutes. Not necessarily violent about it.

But I do agree that they felt (past tense) entitled to sex and are now realizing you don't just get sex just because.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't these idiots realize there are women out there who will have sex with virtually anyone who pays them?

And the best part is you can be as selfish as you want.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The case against Genco can be traced back to the afternoon of March 12, when Hillsboro, Ohio sheriff's deputies were dispatched to his home. A caller, who is identified in court filings as "Individual 1," reported that Genco had threatened them with a gun, then locked himself in his bedroom with the weapon. Individual 1 told police that Genco had become "erratic and somewhat violent over the past several months."

After cops ordered Genco to exit the home with his hands up, they took him into custody. A search of his car and bedroom turned up body armor, ammunition, and firearms-two of which had been modified to function as fully automatic machine guns, court filings state.

Individual 1 also informed police that they had recently "found writings by Genco which Individual 1 believed indicated that Genco was planning to hurt someone.""
"He also allegedly drafted a manifesto in early August 2019, reportedly titled, "A Hideous Symphony a manifesto written by Tres Genco, the socially exiled Incel."

"I would hope these words resonate in sweet familiarity to fellow incels, either cognizant of their situation or not," it read, according to the indictment. "I am already set to go into the U.S. Army... this training will be for the attainment of one reality, the death of what I have been deprived most, but also cherish and fantasize at the opportunity of having but has been neglected of; Women. I will slaughter out of jealousy, hatred, and revenge... I will take away the power of life that they withhold from me, by showing there is more than just happiness and fulfillment, there is all encompassing death, the great equalizer that will bear all of us into its seductively calm velvet of silence and serenity." "

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Yeah.
Enjoy prison.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Don't these idiots realize there are women out there who will have sex with virtually anyone who pays them?

And the best part is you can be as selfish as you want.


And if they just invested a little less in guns and ammo every month, heck they could get on the frequent buyer club discount even.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They're more comfortable in the company of other angry men.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fer farks sakes, get a second hobby BEFORE you get bored with wanking it.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa is that one of Ted Cruz's bastards?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he'll be in cell
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

and the herpes is free.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Now he'll be in cell


Get out and stay there.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You know in the 90s I went to strip clubs obsessively literally twice a week if not daily and I also saw a prostitute regularly and really it's not that easy.
You have to balance finding a prostitute without finding a cop which means you have to rely completely on a small set of specific trademarks.
Basically prostitutes are the only women who make eye contact with passing cars.
And that's the only thing you have to go on.
So basically you could be missing many opportunity just to make sure you don't get arrested.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wait you might actually be on to something they might actually be latent homosexual
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if he smiled more it would help.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Now he'll be in cell


😂🙋
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well in all fairness I can personally attest to that you might actually have to be rejected 3,000 times for every few rolls in the hay

And some people just don't have the mental fortitude to be rejected that much I'm not excusing his feelings I'm just simply stating some people can't handle being rejected that much it's grueling
 
lolmao500
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Don't these idiots realize there are women out there who will have sex with virtually anyone who pays them?


Yeah but I think even incels dont want to sleep with your mom
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mmmmmm fig Newtons.
Did you know that figs newtons are supposed to be the opposite of a aphrodisiac.
Along the same lines as a Kellogg's cereal. And graham crackers
 
Moose out front
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

You missed some:

MurphyMurphy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Incel?
Pssshhhh.
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

It's not the 80's anymore.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

True enough. Might be more comfortable with a laundromat hooker.

No, really, we had a working girl who plied her trade in the apartment complex I lived in, and she set up shop in the laundry room to find and meet johns. Fellas would bring in their laundry, sometimes with their wife's unmentionables to be seen as 'pitching in' I guess, they'd leave their washer going, head off for her boudoir, come back to put everything in the dryer, and often she'd already have another client on the hook. Not an overly attractive woman, but she was neat, presentable, and she had regulars. Took the wife and I awhile to figure out WHY she was ALWAYS in the laundry room, day after day, and essentially always folding the same load of clothes, but I had to admire her hustle. She was 85% less sketchy than the lot lizards that the Whately Diner has to deal with for the truckers.

He spent a little less time tracking down guns online, he could come up with a cheap and local gal to take care of his problems. And it would be a lot less expensive and frustrating than going to the strip club. And he'd be supporting local entrepreneurship.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

PSA by Waxbeans.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wonder if the other incels are relieved that one competitor is out of the running.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jeez. Save some for the manifesto.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He looks like his face is shrinking like those Charlie Kirk memes.
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Clever.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

True enough. Might be more comfortable with a laundromat hooker.

No, really, we had a working girl who plied her trade in the apartment complex I lived in, and she set up shop in the laundry room to find and meet johns. Fellas would bring in their laundry, sometimes with their wife's unmentionables to be seen as 'pitching in' I guess, they'd leave their washer going, head off for her boudoir, come back to put everything in the dryer, and often she'd already have another client on the hook. Not an overly attractive woman, but she was neat, presentable, and she had regulars. Took the wife and I awhile to figure out WHY she was ALWAYS in the laundry room, day after day, and essentially always folding the same load of clothes, but I had to admire her hustle. She was 85% less sketchy than the lot lizards that the Whately Diner has to deal with for the truckers.

He spent a little less time tracking down guns online, he could come up with a cheap and local gal to take care of his problems. And it would be a lot less expensive and frustrating than going to the strip club. And he'd be supporting local entrepreneurship.


FML.
Why the fark aren't they living in that complex
 
wage0048
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There's something asymetrical about his face, but I can't quite figure out what it is.
 
cefm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Incel isn't a thing. Antisocial personality disorder, narcissism, psychopathy, and just being a pathetic loser are things. The news should only use those terms.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nice.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I never knew of the term "Incel" until I saw it on fark. This is an internet created phenomena. We've had guys like this all along, but never (Or rarely) violent. This is 100% internet created. Some of you should be careful who you mouth off to from behind the safety of your keyboard. You've created a lot of farking isolated nutbags. I hope you're happy.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
3000 seems awfully high. That's like 300 COD Deathmatches.
 
thamike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But look at him! He's SO f*ckable! What is wrong with the universe when a 1st generation muppet can't get laid?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jeez. Save some for the manifesto.


In the odd thing is I don't know why I'm not an active shooter / I don't know why I'm not a incel shooting up a strip club!
Considering how awful everybody was to me in grade school and how farked up I was in the 90s I was definitely a candidate.


All that said now that I am old I realize violence is pointless the victim does not understand your message
And  it's a fool's errand and futile to use violence.


And that is the thing people that use violence sincerely believe and in their heart of hearts that the victim is getting the gist of their message and the thing is they're not they don't understand it no one else will understand it no one else will care and it's all a hollow victory worth crap.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Reaching an agreement with a woman to perform sex for money is beyond these jerks so now everybody has to suffer. Sorry if that's crass.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cefm: Incel isn't a thing. Antisocial personality disorder, narcissism, psychopathy, and just being a pathetic loser are things. The news should only use those terms.


😂 it's hilarious that you think kicking a dog while it's down is going to help accomplish a single farking thing
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thamike: But look at him! He's SO f*ckable! What is wrong with the universe when a 1st generation muppet can't get laid?


And yet I've managed to get laid a couple of times and he actually looks better than me
I bring this up because a lot of these incels actually do look better than me it's weird
 
The Garden State
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

He spent a little less time tracking down guns online, he could come up with a cheap and local gal to take care of his problems. And it would be a lot less expensive and frustrating than going to the strip club. And he'd be supporting local entrepreneurship.


No, no...these fine specimens are convinced they're not just entitled to sex; they're entitled to  top-shelf women. Eights or above. Why should they have to pay for what other guys are getting for free?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

El Borscht: Reaching an agreement with a woman to perform sex for money is beyond these jerks so now everybody has to suffer. Sorry if that's crass.


I think it's because they assume that good looking people don't have to use prostitutes because I'm noticing that a lot of these incel actually aren't unattractive.
Hell I'm a straight guy I would have banged that idiot from Santa Barbara
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

My working theory of internet incels: Their ultimate desire isn't to have sex. It's not even to have sex with a really hot chick. It's to be the sort of sexually-prolific Übermensch that all the women can't help but want to have sex with. ("Chad," in the parlance.) They more-or-less say as much, and a large fraction of what I see leaking out of incel sewers is obsessive jealousy of the archetypical "Chad," (who they are confident exists in reality, and not just as a concept.)

And since any life less than that of  millionaire lawyer-quarterback who can bang a new 22-year-old every weekend is not really worth living, lots of them don't see a point in doing much of anything. (With the exception, occasionally, of murdering of killing the women who want to have sex with the sexy men that they are not, apparently.)

Once you view incels this way, the fact that they don't view sex workers as a viable solution makes sense: Paying for a prostitute does nothing to convince them that they're not-shiatty people, so there really isn't a point.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Idk about you. But the decent professional sex workers charge  at least $300 for full hour.

There are some people that cannot justify that expense

Sure you could spend $50. But there might be issues and problems
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

1. Have regulars.

2. Live within driving distance of NV.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

No, no...these fine specimens are convinced they're not just entitled to sex; they're entitled to  top-shelf women. Eights or above. Why should they have to pay for what other guys are getting for free?


Well I can't blame them in my darkest times I was I was being rejected by fives and lower.
Which was only annoying because I'd actually had sex with 8s and up
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

No, no...these fine specimens are convinced they're not just entitled to sex; they're entitled to  top-shelf women. Eights or above. Why should they have to pay for what other guys are getting for free?


/
I got married as a kid because I didn't think a girl that attractive would ever have sex with me ever again in my entire life
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Once you view incels this way, the fact that they don't view sex workers as a viable solution makes sense: Paying for a prostitute does nothing to convince them that they're not-shiatty people, so there really isn't a point.

Paying for a prostitute does nothing to convince them that they're not-shiatty people, so there really isn't a point

.

I think you just discovered why I'm at an INCEL.
I'm quite comfortable with the fact that I'm a scumbag and I lean into it.
😂🥃🥃🥃🥃👻
 
