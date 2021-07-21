 Skip to content
 
(Slate)   Is the Brigham Young University Virginity Club for real? Also, why doesn't it save time by being called just the Brigham Young University Club?   (slate.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Soaking sounds just lazy. RTA and gained knowledge I didn't want or need
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't want to belong to any club that would have me as a member.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I won't join any club that requires a uniform, like those bizarro underwear they wear.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should form a Magic the Gathering league just to make sure.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: They should form a Magic the Gathering league just to make sure.


MTG? I want to play.
I'll be Dog the Bounty Hunter.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They all do butt stuff.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anal Club?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: They all do butt stuff.


Even the women?
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: They all do butt poophole stuff .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the article:

"The study found that these gasoline superusers typically use more than 1,000 gallons of gas annually, drive larger vehicles, and drive three times as many miles as the average driver."

I doubt I use much over 100 gallons of gas a year.

And in 2020, I think I went about 6 months without filling up at all. But I guess that's an exception...
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops--wrong thread. Sorry.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TastyEloi: Oops--wrong thread. Sorry.


Meh, both are about over-use of the tailpipe.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Soaking sounds just lazy. RTA and gained knowledge I didn't want or need


It also sounds stupid and completely pointless since thrusting is what keeps the stimulation going, which keeps the juices flowing and the dick hard. It is about as much "sex" as getting your dingus hard and then just holding it in your hand, not moving at all...
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah somebody has never been to Utah. Mormon girls have a tendency to decide they're done with being daddy's girl.

If you ever want to see a bunch of hot girls walking around wearing 2 Band-Aids and a cork without having to pay a strip-club cover charge, all you have to do is hang out near an SLC night club.

/Lived in Clearfield for a year.
//The Washington Square Park was always SWARMING with extremely hot girls in barely-there skimpy sundresses and nothing else during the weekends.
///Only city I've visited where lingerie haircut shops we're a CHAIN.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sounds super dumb.

"So, what do y'all do here?"
"Oh, anything really, just not sex."
"Like, at meetings? Sounds like every club."
"No. We forbid you from having sex when not at the meetings. That's the point of the club."
"Oh. Good talk." (backs away slowly)
 
mcmnky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TastyEloi: Oops--wrong thread. Sorry.


We could tell.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TastyEloi: Oops--wrong thread. Sorry.


That's the best "wrong thread" posts I've ever read. Totally out of the farking ballpark there, not even the right sport. Yet somehow, it makes sense...
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TastyEloi: From the article:

"The study found that these gasoline superusers typically use more than 1,000 gallons of gas annually, drive larger vehicles, and drive three times as many miles as the average driver."

I doubt I use much over 100 gallons of gas a year.

And in 2020, I think I went about 6 months without filling up at all. But I guess that's an exception...


1,000 gallons of petroleum-based lube?  Is that what you're saying?

6 months without filling up. You need to talk to your significant other. That's not healthy for a relationship.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Yeah somebody has never been to Utah. Mormon girls have a tendency to decide they're done with being daddy's girl.

If you ever want to see a bunch of hot girls walking around wearing 2 Band-Aids and a cork without having to pay a strip-club cover charge, all you have to do is hang out near an SLC night club.

/Lived in Clearfield for a year.
//The Washington Square Park was always SWARMING with extremely hot girls in barely-there skimpy sundresses and nothing else during the weekends.
///Only city I've visited where lingerie haircut shops we're a CHAIN.


Pretty sure Bikini Cuts open and closed within 12-36 months. They haven't been here for a long time. Your idea of Utah from your one year here might not be a solid sample.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: They all do butt stuff.


The Loophole
Youtube fgBfdY_HN3A
 
zjoik
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TastyEloi: From the article:

"The study found that these gasoline superusers typically use more than 1,000 gallons of gas annually, drive larger vehicles, and drive three times as many miles as the average driver."

I doubt I use much over 100 gallons of gas a year.

And in 2020, I think I went about 6 months without filling up at all. But I guess that's an exception...


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well that just sounds like being an incel with extra steps.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oops, should have included NSFW on my last post.  (Also, I should have posted the full video version instead of just the picture of the band..)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8ZF_​R​_j0OY
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: I don't want to belong to any club that would have me as a member.


I wouldn't belong to any club that won't let me use my member.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Religious people are dumb.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They are slightly less annoying than these f*cks:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And that asshole decided to use orange and blue...my alma mater's colors.  What a c*nt.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Yeah somebody has never been to Utah. Mormon girls have a tendency to decide they're done with being daddy's girl.

If you ever want to see a bunch of hot girls walking around wearing 2 Band-Aids and a cork without having to pay a strip-club cover charge, all you have to do is hang out near an SLC night club.

/Lived in Clearfield for a year.
//The Washington Square Park was always SWARMING with extremely hot girls in barely-there skimpy sundresses and nothing else during the weekends.
///Only city I've visited where lingerie haircut shops we're a CHAIN.

Pretty sure Bikini Cuts open and closed within 12-36 months. They haven't been here for a long time. Your idea of Utah from your one year here might not be a solid sample.


2004. I was attending CJCC. I was also from Denver, which for some reason turns you into some exotic specimen.

And yeah, the girls alone ALMOST anchored me there after I graduated. Then I remembered about the corrupt cops, derision against atheists, cult-like schools for any potential offspring, and the complete lack of anything actually fun to do after the age of 25.
 
cefm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If those Mormon girls go to college virgins then their dads and uncles and brothers haven't been doing their god -sanctioned duty. It's Bang-'em-Young U.
 
