(Yahoo)   Doctor advises travelers not to go to Florida lest Florida Man cough on them. Considering what gets posted to Fark from there, that seems the least of people's problems   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
    United States, new COVID cases, State Department, Vaccination, Georgia, U.S. state, Public health, Johns Hopkins University  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look, the farking CDC went bullshiat announcing people didn't need to wear masks. Since there's no way to tell who is vaccinated and who isn't, we need to mask the fark up, and we need to do it soon. I expect they will walk back that rule, just like every other rule they've gotten wrong about masks since the beginning.

WEAR. A. MASK.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: Look, the farking CDC went bullshiat announcing people didn't need to wear masks. Since there's no way to tell who is vaccinated and who isn't, we need to mask the fark up, and we need to do it soon. I expect they will walk back that rule, just like every other rule they've gotten wrong about masks since the beginning.

WEAR. A. MASK.


I get the feeling there will be massive changes in how the CDC operates when it's all said and done.

/whether they'll be changes that actually help or make things worse depends on how the 2022 and 2024 elections go.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: Look, the farking CDC went bullshiat announcing people didn't need to wear masks. Since there's no way to tell who is vaccinated and who isn't, we need to mask the fark up, and we need to do it soon. I expect they will walk back that rule, just like every other rule they've gotten wrong about masks since the beginning.

WEAR. A. MASK.


A lot of us, maybe most of us (at least in my city) never stopped wearing masks. Anyone who has been paying attention knows what to do.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I haven't stopped wearing a mask and it is still a rare sight when I see someone without a mask here in my area.

ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Lsherm: Look, the farking CDC went bullshiat announcing people didn't need to wear masks. Since there's no way to tell who is vaccinated and who isn't, we need to mask the fark up, and we need to do it soon. I expect they will walk back that rule, just like every other rule they've gotten wrong about masks since the beginning.

WEAR. A. MASK.

A lot of us, maybe most of us (at least in my city) never stopped wearing masks. Anyone who has been paying attention knows what to do.


I'm still wearing a mask in all indoor public spaces, and am happy that Los Angeles went back to requiring them in all indoor public spaces. It's a big county, but in the LA beach cities, people seem to be masking up without raising a ruckus.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's also full of beady-eyed Canadians driving 10 MPH under the speed limit.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: It's also full of beady-eyed Canadians driving 10 MPH under the speed limit


FLA has a boat load of blessings that put it on the map. Seniors. Drunk seniors. Drunk frat boys. All the East Coast divorcees who run away for drunken debauchery. Clueless tourists that don't know the roads. Best of all, Florida Man. No wonder they put Disney there.
 
