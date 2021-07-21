 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Tokyo's covid cases hit a 6-month high 2 days before the Olympics are scheduled to begin   (apnews.com) divider line
    Olympic Games, 2008 Summer Olympics, Dr. Norio Ohmagari, Summer Olympic Games, Tokyo's COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government, International Olympic Committee  
posted to Main » and Sports » on 21 Jul 2021 at 9:49 PM



YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's... not good.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Global super spreader will take gold, silver and bronze
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How is it possible that they are only 23% vaccinated?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
does anyone else feel like "the time of the olympics" has passed? as a global cultural phenomenon?

when it was amateurs only that was symbolically cool. but NOT paying the best athletes on earth directly forced them to be beholden to corporate sponsors and advertising/licensing deals. and this was NOT ethically better or more "pure" than just paying them outright.

and now (nearly) every sport allows professionals to compete. so what makes "the olympics" better than professional world tournaments in any given field of sport? with competitions every single year?

the time of the "world's fair" has already passed us by, so why keep having "the olympics"?

and most "olympic villages" fall into abandonment and disprepare after less than a decade. all that happens in the end is the host country BLEEDS money, watstes real estate, and often displaces poorer local people for a brief promise of unrealized profits.

and having them with 1000s and 1000s of unvaxxed athletes AND journalists this year is NOT helping.

so i vote for no more olympics. just hold a bunch of specialized "world championships" every year for each field of sport. with pay. would that really be so bad?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uhh, yes. How do you fit kickbacks and bribes into your scenario?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue Homer Simpson 6-month high so far.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: How is it possible that they are only 23% vaccinated?


Like the rest of east Asia, they controlled the first and second wave by following good (strict) quarantine protocols and wearing masks. And not having a complete social breakdown over 'muh freedumbs!'.

This led to little flair ups but otherwise a normal life. And the concern over the pandemic was lessened because they didn't have hundreds of thousands dying from an easily preventable pandemic.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The past year and a half of maybe realize maybe humanity does not deserve to exist cuz we seem to be trying to kill each other at a rapid pace
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
*recent footage of Thomas Bach*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

i say we bring back the nudity
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: How is it possible that they are only 23% vaccinated?


They never rolled out any kind of vaccination program.  Seems nuts that they basically chose social distancing as their only response.
 
Salmon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

it is just one big orgy, from the one Olympian friend I have has told me.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

i heard the samesies from an olympic curler, back in the day
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: How is it possible that they are only 23% vaccinated?


you ever seen a vaccination fire drill happen at an intersection? no? exactly.

/wait. japanese. n/m.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Or being a doctor for a gymnastics team.
 
zjoik
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Olympic Curler sounds like the type of person who would know the right quality, quantity, and location of friction to use.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Global super spreader will take gold, silver and bronze


Anticipating suffering is hilarious. Yeah it would suck if nothing really happened like during the big game of supersports ball this year to show people that they deserve to be the butt of jokes as they perish in a hospital.

Thank you for the lulz.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I feel like the IOC could've secured some of those thousands of vaccines the CDC is about to let expire and vaccinated these athletes a month and a half ago, but, ya know ... reasons.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: How is it possible that they are only 23% vaccinated?


The orangatan, duh!

DRINK!
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I feel like the IOC could've secured some of those thousands of vaccines the CDC is about to let expire and vaccinated these athletes a month and a half ago, but, ya know ... reasons.


this wasn't about a lack of shots to put in arms.

nope, the IOC is running this entire show on american-style stupidity. they more or less publicly said:

"it is every athlete's personal CHOICE. many fear vaccine side effects could set them back as much as 3 WHOLE DAYS in their rigorous pre-game training schedules. we will NOT force anyone to vaxx. the olympics are meant to symbolize choice and FREEDOM! we trust these exceptional athletes (and journalists?) to do what's right."

-and now they will symbolize ignorance and illness. ain't that grand? i know i feel SUPER inspired now-
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Oh sure, now that other countries have figured out how to win the sports stuff after losing for decades upon decades, conveniently it has no meritt.

Of course it doesn't. They don't hand out participatory shiny pieces of paper with adhesive backing to justly acknowledge participation or feelings of a desire to participate, regardless of worthiness.

All need to be acknowledged without judgement and awarded without prejudice. This is not the 20th century. It's the 21st century. End it!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I told you we should have called it Godzilla-19
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: it is just one big orgy, from the one Olympian friend I have has told me.


i heard the samesies from an olympic curler, back in the day


there have been some very entertaining stories over the years.  Basically you have all these young athletes, in prime physical shape that have been training like crazy for years and then once their event is done, they have nothing left to do but, you know, relieve stress.

One story I recall is someone who had one event that started and ended on the first day.  So he had weeks to just hang around with attractive people from all over the world and party.  Apparently not speaking a common language is not a barrier.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zjoik: Olympic Curler sounds like the type of person who would know the right quality, quantity, and location of friction to use.


their use of brooms in the bedroom can also be a pleasant surprise.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: west.la.lawyer: How is it possible that they are only 23% vaccinated?

They never rolled out any kind of vaccination program.  Seems nuts that they basically chose social distancing as their only response.


Lockdowns are much smarter than vaccines.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

luna1580: 137 Is An Excellent Time: I feel like the IOC could've secured some of those thousands of vaccines the CDC is about to let expire and vaccinated these athletes a month and a half ago, but, ya know ... reasons.

this wasn't about a lack of shots to put in arms.

nope, the IOC is running this entire show on american-style stupidity. they more or less publicly said:

"it is every athlete's personal CHOICE. many fear vaccine side effects could set them back as much as 3 WHOLE DAYS in their rigorous pre-game training schedules. we will NOT force anyone to vaxx. the olympics are meant to symbolize choice and FREEDOM! we trust these exceptional athletes (and journalists?) to do what's right."

-and now they will symbolize ignorance and illness. ain't that grand? i know i feel SUPER inspired now-


You should move to China and wear a hijab.
 
Suflig
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
People need to understand this isn't over. So, good......
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: How is it possible that they are only 23% vaccinated?


Short version? Inflexible bureaucracy.

Long version? There are a few factors, the first is how successfully we managed first and second waves. It seemed like we did a pretty good job (at least, that was the official message), so there wasn't a huge push to getting the vaccine out in a timely manner. Admitting shiat was serious would put a damper on the Olympics, which they wanted to avoid at all costs. The second factor is the way vaccines are normally dealt with. Japan likes to produce their own, and has very rigorous testing and production regulations that usually mean it takes a VERY long time to get a vaccine approved for use here. And, they didn't really have a 'workaround for emergencies' plan in place, so nobody knew how to bend the rules. Doing things by the book is almost a religion, so this special case left all the decision makers screwed. They finally realized that they DID need to act fast, but NOT following the established protocol is just ludicrous talk.  So, nobody could agree on how to make it happen. The third (and dumbest) reason is that there is a small, but fairly vocal group, of anti-vaxxers, though they are a bit different than the US breed. Many of them believe that Japanese physiology is fundamentally different to Westerners and that vaccines either A) just aren't necessary, or B) wouldn't work on Japanese people anyway.

There's more, but the wife is calling me to help in the kitchen. Gotta run!
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: zjoik: Olympic Curler sounds like the type of person who would know the right quality, quantity, and location of friction to use.

their use of brooms in the bedroom can also be a pleasant surprise.


and yet my ex just rode one home from work each day, never helped in the bedroom.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They all wear masks to compete?
 
Suflig
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: OgreMagi: west.la.lawyer: How is it possible that they are only 23% vaccinated?

They never rolled out any kind of vaccination program.  Seems nuts that they basically chose social distancing as their only response.

Lockdowns are much smarter than vaccines.


ha! says who? facebook? your favorite "nature health influencer"?

go ahead and tell that to measles, mumps, rubella, yellow fever, smallpox, polio, rabies, tetanus, pertussis, HPV, chickenpox, diphtheria, hep A , hep B, influenza, meningitis, pneumonia, rotavirus, shingles, cholera, tuberculosis, typhoid....

and SARS-CoV-2 as well!
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: luna1580: 137 Is An Excellent Time: I feel like the IOC could've secured some of those thousands of vaccines the CDC is about to let expire and vaccinated these athletes a month and a half ago, but, ya know ... reasons.

this wasn't about a lack of shots to put in arms.

nope, the IOC is running this entire show on american-style stupidity. they more or less publicly said:

"it is every athlete's personal CHOICE. many fear vaccine side effects could set them back as much as 3 WHOLE DAYS in their rigorous pre-game training schedules. we will NOT force anyone to vaxx. the olympics are meant to symbolize choice and FREEDOM! we trust these exceptional athletes (and journalists?) to do what's right."

-and now they will symbolize ignorance and illness. ain't that grand? i know i feel SUPER inspired now-

You should move to China and wear a hijab.


why?
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: They all wear masks to compete?


Only the East German women, so you cant see their moustache...

/or balls
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: west.la.lawyer: How is it possible that they are only 23% vaccinated?

They never rolled out any kind of vaccination program.  Seems nuts that they basically chose social distancing as their only response.


You can do that for awhile in an island monoculture.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: OgreMagi: west.la.lawyer: How is it possible that they are only 23% vaccinated?

They never rolled out any kind of vaccination program.  Seems nuts that they basically chose social distancing as their only response.

Lockdowns are much smarter than vaccines.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's really messed up.  That's less than one-twentieth of new cases in the US.  Something should be done.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: How is it possible that they are only 23% vaccinated?


Somewhere between two and three out of ten people have been fully vaccinated.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

as an aside... huge tracts of land

/i will not mention her name
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: gameshowhost: it is just one big orgy, from the one Olympian friend I have has told me.


i heard the samesies from an olympic curler, back in the day

there have been some very entertaining stories over the years.  Basically you have all these young athletes, in prime physical shape that have been training like crazy for years and then once their event is done, they have nothing left to do but, you know, relieve stress.

One story I recall is someone who had one event that started and ended on the first day.  So he had weeks to just hang around with attractive people from all over the world and party.  Apparently not speaking a common language is not a barrier.


like a bunch of young sailors, out to sea

wait what
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How did Japan get here?

Good question. Well, first of all, we probably all know that Japan has never had a single lockdown, an arrest for not wearing a mask, a single youtube video of people yelling at others, or stupid people cutting up masks to put holes in them, riding on a plane with no mask, etc. So assume that whackos are just non-existent.

So then what? Well, the government has had "states of emergency" observed pretty seriously. When the number of infections start climbing, most people take the hint, and a couple of times, the number of cases has started dropping even BEFORE the government announces something. People just stop going out, stop seeing people, and the wave disappears.

Japan did not produce its own vaccine. It has had to wait. Even then, it has had to have its own government approve what the US FDA has not approved until very recently. So vaccines have been delayed, and then delayed again, in an abundance of caution.

Everyone I know above, probably.... 70? has been vaccinated. I know of only one person younger than 30 who has been vaccinated. That is a person working in the medical field.

I was told I would have a dose reserved for me OFFICIALLY over a month ago. But then the doses wound up being a little short. Out of an abundance of caution, they have been delayed until they can be sure that a person can get the doses administered properly.

So how does it end?

Well. Someone I know caught a lot of crap from a person from Singapore for how Japan has handled COVID19. Sure. Singapore. A whole lot of small countries can look at Japan and be critical. Things have not been perfect by any means. Japan has had 15k deaths, but that is a real truthful figure. It has been achieved the old fashioned way, with controlled contact, isolation, social rules, and masks. Add in universal health care, and Japan is just not "suffering" as many other countries are. I checked yesterday, and there are about 40 countries with more deaths. China has "almost zero" though, so who knows what countries are hiding some skeletons in the closet.

Japan will just keep doing what it is doing until it gets everyone vaccinated. Not a great outcome, but Japan has had to take what it can get, as most have. The third largest economy in the world has limped along with not a single shutdown. I am going to call it a win?

If there is any silver lining to this cloud, it might be that new vaccines for variants, if they are eventually developed, might be in Japan's pipeline. And even if things continue as they are, what Japan is doing is limiting the damage from the virus to levels not too much different from influenza. Japan has a "normal" level of public hygiene that is better than what most of the world achieves during "full lockdown," apparently.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: WillofJ2: They all wear masks to compete?

Only the East German women, so you cant see their moustache...

/or balls


East German Female Sprinters | 1997 Documentary
Youtube 5Fx0byctJsk


/from back in the day
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Russ1642: west.la.lawyer: How is it possible that they are only 23% vaccinated?

Somewhere between two and three out of ten people have been fully vaccinated.


Apparently a few athletes were worried about the possible heart issues of the vaccine vs the potential effects of infection.  Apparently didn't factor in missing due to positive tests
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Speaking of East German women....

I've had a thing for Katerina Witt since the 80s.

/Bought her issue of Playboy when I was in college.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: How is it possible that they are only 23% vaccinated?


japanese bureaucracy
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
DISCLAIMER: I am for the vaccine. I am vaccinated myself. I am not a republican. I hate trump like only someone from NYC truly can.

FTFA daily cases are about 2600 people in Tokyo. Tokyo has 14 MILLION people.

Sure, these are easily preventable, without getting into issues with vaccine hesitancy in Japan, because you know, the toilets there play a jingle and pokemon and its every farkers wet dream to go there and teach english for a few years.
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: west.la.lawyer: How is it possible that they are only 23% vaccinated?

They never rolled out any kind of vaccination program.  Seems nuts that they basically chose social distancing as their only response.


Commodore Perry would not have been surprised at their strategy
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Make that the competition.
 
